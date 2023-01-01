Read full article on original website
Related
‘Yellowjackets’ cast photos for Season 2: Lauren Ambrose makes her debut as Adult Van
Showtime’s award-winning drama series “Yellowjackets” will return for Season 2 on Friday, March 24 (for non-linear platforms) and Sunday, March 26 (for its on-air debut). The character-driven genre series tells the story of a 1990s New Jersey high girls soccer team that survives a horrific plane crash. The show splits its narrative into showing us how the teenagers survived in the Canadian wilderness, and what they’re doing now in the present day years after their rescue. New cast members for the second edition include “Six Feet Under’s” Lauren Ambrose as Adult Vanessa “Van” Palmer and “Lord of the Rings'” Elijah Wood...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Edward Norton discovers real-life Pocahontas is his 12th great-grandmother
American actor Edward Norton has discovered that the real-life Pocahontas, the romanticized and mythologized 17th century daughter of a Native American chief, is his 12th great-grandmother. The Oscar-nominated star learned of his family connection to the woman who married Virginia settler John Rolfe on Tuesday's episode of the PBS genealogical...
Review: A grumpy Tom Hanks stars in 'A Man Called Otto'
Sentimental tales about grumpy old men and American decline have, until recently, typically been the domain of Clint Eastwood
James Corden almost played Brendan Fraser's role in 'The Whale': report
Before Brendan Fraser stepped into the critically acclaimed lead role in "The Whale," James Corden almost played the part, he said, according to a columnist.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Foo Fighters to carry on, but as a 'different band' after Taylor Hawkins' death
The Foo Fighters will continue as a band following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year, although it will be a "different" group, they have said. In a statement posted on Instagram at the weekend, the rock band called 2022 "the most difficult and tragic year" that they had known.
Now That Roku Makes TVs, It’s One Step Closer to an Amazon Makeover
Roku is having a moment. It’s evolved from set-top boxes to partnering on TVs to acquiring and producing original content like the well-reviewed “Weird” Al Yankovic parody biopic “Weird,” which premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival. And now, with the announcement that it will start making its own TVs, Roku’s starting to look a bit like… Amazon? Just as Amazon created its Fire TV Sticks, Roku became a major player by manufacturing and selling streaming-gateway devices. Also like Amazon through its Prime Video, Freevee, and now MGM+, Roku is in the original-content game with The Roku Channel. (“Weird” in...
Comments / 0