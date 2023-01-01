ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal

Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
McCarthy commits to key concession in call with frustrated lawmakers but it's no guarantee he'll win speakership

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy outlined some of the concessions that he has agreed to in his campaign for speaker on a Sunday evening conference call -- including making it easier to topple the speaker, according to multiple GOP sources on the call. But McCarthy could not say whether he would have the votes for the speakership, even after giving in to some of the right's most hardline demands.
McCarthy loses fifth speaker vote with bid for gavel increasingly in peril

Kevin McCarthy suffered yet another stinging defeat on Wednesday as he lost in the fifth round of voting to elect a speaker -- a major blow that increasingly imperils his bid for speaker and heightens uncertainty over whether he can still secure the gavel or if a viable candidate will emerge as an alternative.
Here are the 20 House Republicans who voted against McCarthy for speaker on the third ballot

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy suffered a third rebuke for speaker before the House adjourned Tuesday evening. Twenty Republicans voted against him -- an increase from the 19 defections in the first two rounds of balloting. McCarthy, who needed 218 votes, had failed to secure the speaker's gavel by the third round, earning 202 votes in the final tally.
For freshman members of Congress, January 3 feels a bit like first day of school

The 118th Congress will officially get underway Tuesday -- and for freshman lawmakers, the transition can feel a bit like the first day of school. New members are coming to Washington from all over the country and must now learn the ins and outs of Capitol Hill. That means learning how to navigate unfamiliar territory, and tackling a lengthy to-do list of new challenges.
Biden says he intends to visit US-Mexico border during next week's trip

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he intends to visit to US-Mexico border when he travels next week to the North American Leaders' Summit in Mexico City. "That's my intention, we're working out the details now," Biden told reporters before boarding Air Force One. The visit would mark Biden's first...
Meet the history-makers of the 118th Congress

The 118th Congress, being sworn in Tuesday, will eclipse several records set by the outgoing Congress. It features a record-setting number of women, 149 -- expanding female representation by just two members above the record set by the 117th Congress. Overall, women of color will also break a record for their representation this year, with 58 serving, and within the House alone, there will be a record number of both Latinas and Black women.
Highlights from the latest release of January 6 transcripts

The House January 6 committee on Sunday released another wave of witness interview transcripts. The new release is part of a steady stream of transcript drops from the House select committee in recent days, complementing the release of its sweeping 845-page report. The latest transcript drop comes as the panel...
