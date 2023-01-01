Read full article on original website
Related
AOC says she was telling Matt Gaetz the Democratic Party would 'absolutely not' rescue Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid when they were spotted chatting on the House floor
Ocasio-Cortez was spotted chatting with her far-right congressional colleagues Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar during Tuesday's votes.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal
Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
Donald Trump Jr. Turns on MAGA 'Disaster'
The son of the former president voiced his displeasure with the Republican lawmakers who blocked Representative Kevin McCarthy in his House speaker bid.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
House adjourns after chaotic day without electing a speaker as McCarthy fails to lock down votes
The new House GOP majority is locked in a chaotic once-in-a-century fight to determine who will serve as the next speaker after Republican Kevin McCarthy failed to secure the necessary support to win in three rounds of voting on Tuesday. The House is now adjourned until Wednesday at noon as Republicans scramble to find a path forward.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
McCarthy commits to key concession in call with frustrated lawmakers but it's no guarantee he'll win speakership
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy outlined some of the concessions that he has agreed to in his campaign for speaker on a Sunday evening conference call -- including making it easier to topple the speaker, according to multiple GOP sources on the call. But McCarthy could not say whether he would have the votes for the speakership, even after giving in to some of the right's most hardline demands.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
McCarthy loses fifth speaker vote with bid for gavel increasingly in peril
Kevin McCarthy suffered yet another stinging defeat on Wednesday as he lost in the fifth round of voting to elect a speaker -- a major blow that increasingly imperils his bid for speaker and heightens uncertainty over whether he can still secure the gavel or if a viable candidate will emerge as an alternative.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
House set to vote for a fourth round in speakership fight as McCarthy's bid in peril
House Republicans are at a contentious stalemate over who will serve as the next speaker as Kevin McCarthy vows to continue his increasingly imperiled bid for the gavel. The fight, which began on the first day of the 118th Congress, has thrown the new House GOP majority into chaos and undercut the party's agenda.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Jim Jordan nominated for speaker by conservative hardliners amid GOP infighting for House leadership
Conservative hardliners nominated Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio on Tuesday to be speaker of the House during the chamber's second and third votes amid the floor fight for House leadership. Jordan, in an effort to show party unity, nominated GOP leader Kevin McCarthy in the second round of voting. Speaking...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
January 6 committee warns White House it can't ensure identity of anonymous witnesses will remain protected
The House January 6 committee has warned President Joe Biden's White House that it cannot ensure that the identity of personnel who cooperated with its probe on the condition of anonymity will remain protected once the panel dissolves on Tuesday. The select committee had agreed it "would do its utmost...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Florida Gov. DeSantis begins second term with spotlight on presidential ambitions
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis swore an oath to a second term in office on Tuesday, trumpeting the state under his watch as "a promised land of sanity," and pledged to make Florida a beacon for freedom across the country. "We are proud to be citizens of the great, free state...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Here are the 20 House Republicans who voted against McCarthy for speaker on the third ballot
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy suffered a third rebuke for speaker before the House adjourned Tuesday evening. Twenty Republicans voted against him -- an increase from the 19 defections in the first two rounds of balloting. McCarthy, who needed 218 votes, had failed to secure the speaker's gavel by the third round, earning 202 votes in the final tally.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
For freshman members of Congress, January 3 feels a bit like first day of school
The 118th Congress will officially get underway Tuesday -- and for freshman lawmakers, the transition can feel a bit like the first day of school. New members are coming to Washington from all over the country and must now learn the ins and outs of Capitol Hill. That means learning how to navigate unfamiliar territory, and tackling a lengthy to-do list of new challenges.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Whitmer urges both parties to 'stand up' to violent rhetoric and threats as she embarks on second term
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, sworn in for a second term Sunday, called the sentencing last week of two men convicted of plotting to kidnap her "just," while urging both parties to confront threats and violent rhetoric. "Whether it is someone harassing Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh or Congressman...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden says he intends to visit US-Mexico border during next week's trip
President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he intends to visit to US-Mexico border when he travels next week to the North American Leaders' Summit in Mexico City. "That's my intention, we're working out the details now," Biden told reporters before boarding Air Force One. The visit would mark Biden's first...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Meet the history-makers of the 118th Congress
The 118th Congress, being sworn in Tuesday, will eclipse several records set by the outgoing Congress. It features a record-setting number of women, 149 -- expanding female representation by just two members above the record set by the 117th Congress. Overall, women of color will also break a record for their representation this year, with 58 serving, and within the House alone, there will be a record number of both Latinas and Black women.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Highlights from the latest release of January 6 transcripts
The House January 6 committee on Sunday released another wave of witness interview transcripts. The new release is part of a steady stream of transcript drops from the House select committee in recent days, complementing the release of its sweeping 845-page report. The latest transcript drop comes as the panel...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
FBI increases reward for information on pipe bombs found near RNC and DNC headquarters to $500,000
The FBI is now offering $500,000 for information leading to an arrest of the person who placed pipe bombs near the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, the night before the 2021 US Capitol riot, the bureau announced Wednesday. The announcement represents a sharp increase...
Comments / 0