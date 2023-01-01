Kentucky unders were stone cold locks in 2022

(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Kentucky’s season ended on Saturday afternoon in Nashville at the Music City Bowl as Iowa pitched a shutout for a 21-0 victory. Mark Stoops has finished the season at 7-6 for the first time since 2017 as UK saw its 20-game non-conference winning streak come to an end on New Year’s Eve.

However, Kentucky has another streak that is starting to gain steam. Unders were the lock of the century in games involving the Wildcats this season.

After another under hit in the lowest college football point total in quite some time on Saturday, unders in Kentucky games finished the year at 12-1. Unders were 10-0 in Kentucky games involving two power conference teams. Unders have now covered in nine consecutive Kentucky games.

Kentucky’s 31-23 win over Northern Illinois went north of the total 53 in Week 4. Since then, every under has cashed. Part of the reason for that was due to Kentucky’s inability to score points this season.

The Wildcats finished the season averaging just 15.9 offensive points per game against power conference foes. Kentucky scored a combined six points against top-10 defenses Georgia and Iowa. That must get corrected this offseason.

Kentucky’s long under streak could continue next season if the offense doesn’t start scoring more points. The Wildcats should once again be good on defense as defensive coordinator Brad White returns multiple starters, but there is an offensive problem plaguing the program right now.

The re-hiring of Liam Coen should be announced soon. His top task will be to put points on the board to help keep Kentucky away from another 7-6 finish where scoring became very difficult for this offense.