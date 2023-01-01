ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky unders were stone cold locks in 2022

By Adam Luckett
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eZXaO_0k0L9tyY00
(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Kentucky’s season ended on Saturday afternoon in Nashville at the Music City Bowl as Iowa pitched a shutout for a 21-0 victory. Mark Stoops has finished the season at 7-6 for the first time since 2017 as UK saw its 20-game non-conference winning streak come to an end on New Year’s Eve.

However, Kentucky has another streak that is starting to gain steam. Unders were the lock of the century in games involving the Wildcats this season.

After another under hit in the lowest college football point total in quite some time on Saturday, unders in Kentucky games finished the year at 12-1. Unders were 10-0 in Kentucky games involving two power conference teams. Unders have now covered in nine consecutive Kentucky games.

Kentucky’s 31-23 win over Northern Illinois went north of the total 53 in Week 4. Since then, every under has cashed. Part of the reason for that was due to Kentucky’s inability to score points this season.

The Wildcats finished the season averaging just 15.9 offensive points per game against power conference foes. Kentucky scored a combined six points against top-10 defenses Georgia and Iowa. That must get corrected this offseason.

Kentucky’s long under streak could continue next season if the offense doesn’t start scoring more points. The Wildcats should once again be good on defense as defensive coordinator Brad White returns multiple starters, but there is an offensive problem plaguing the program right now.

The re-hiring of Liam Coen should be announced soon. His top task will be to put points on the board to help keep Kentucky away from another 7-6 finish where scoring became very difficult for this offense.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofblue.com

3 risers and 2 fallers as Kentucky defeats LSU

The Kentucky Wildcats hosted their first conference game of the season, as they welcomed the LSU Tigers to Rupp Arena Tuesday evening. In what was a back-and-forth game, the Cats came out on top as they defeated the Tigers 74-71. The Cats continued to show their revamped offense in the...
LEXINGTON, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Back on track, Calipari wants Cats to play ‘more deliberate’

Kentucky coach John Calipari wasn’t happy with himself following a disappointing 89-75 loss to Missouri in its Southeastern Conference opener last Wednesday. “I’m mad at myself because we needed to be playing more deliberate,” he said after the Wildcats got back on track with an 86-63 win over Louisville Saturday. “Playing faster and quicker and doing that, that’s all good, and you’re scoring 60. We played deliberate, which is what my teams have done historically. Still play fast and shoot threes. We didn’t shoot as many (against Louisville), but we scored a lot of points playing deliberate. We needed to be more deliberate.”
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Look: Kentucky Fans Are Furious With Official Tonight

Kentucky basketball fans aren't happy with the performance from referee Doug Shows on Tuesday night. Wildcat hoops fans feel Shows is holding their team back as they face off against the LSU Tigers this evening. One call in particular set Big Blue Nation off. Shows called off a bucket for...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Doug Shows makes horrific call in Kentucky’s narrow win over LSU

Doug Shows is one of the most controversial officials in all of sports, and that’s putting it nicely. But even by Doug Shows standards, a call he made in the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over the LSU Tigers was as bad of a call as you’ll see at any level of basketball, which shouldn’t be a surprise from a guy who isn’t even afraid to eject fans from games,
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Senior Guard Brennan Canada Placed on Scholarship

After three and a half years and seven semesters at the University of Kentucky, senior guard Brennan Canada has been rewarded by being placed on scholarship by UK and coach John Calipari.  "When you talk about what we look for in young people in this program, he embodies it all," Calipari said ...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington gym expects hundreds of new members to start New Year

Gyms are getting ready for a rush of new members. In Lexington, Planet Fitness expects several hundred people to sign up this week. Lexington gym expects hundreds of new members to …. Gyms are getting ready for a rush of new members. In Lexington, Planet Fitness expects several hundred people...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Updated with Craft, Cameron reports. Beshear maintains big fundraising lead over Republican rivals.

This article has been updated with new information. FRANKFORT, KY – Gov. Andy Beshear’s re-election campaign on Tuesday reported raising $646,700 during the last quarter of 2022, bringing the total Beshear has raised to date to $5,180,200. The campaign reported having a bit over $4.7 million of that on hand. While the haul during the […] The post Updated with Craft, Cameron reports. Beshear maintains big fundraising lead over Republican rivals. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Rupp Arena under new management

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rupp Arena is officially under new management. On Saturday, Bill Owen retired as president and CEO. He held that position for 22 years. He served for nine years as Rupp’s chief financial officer. Owen was part of some major renovations at Rupp and Central Bank...
LEXINGTON, KY
WOWK 13 News

2 killed in Greenup County, Kentucky crash identified

UPDATE (11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023): The two people killed in a head-on crash in Greenup County, Kentucky have been identified. According to Kentucky State Police, 26-year-old Reece Murray and a juvenile, both of Paris, Kentucky, were killed in the crash. UPDATE (10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023): Officials say Industrial Parkway […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Petito lawyer claims Brian Laundrie's mother offered shovel to bury Gabby's body | #HeyJB

#BREAKING: Petito lawyer Pat Reilly claims #BrianLaundrie's mother offered him a shovel to help bury the body, according to the newest court filing in the lawsuit filed by #GabbyPetito's parents. Developing Story: https://bit.ly/3WZuByN. Petito lawyer claims Brian Laundrie’s mother offered …. #BREAKING: Petito lawyer Pat Reilly claims #BrianLaundrie's mother...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty storms will blow in soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few showers will cruise through the skies this Monday. A lot of us will stay dry until later tonight. We’ll most likely track a few passing showers through the day. Most of you won’t see much of anything until we reach the nighttime hours. It appears that some of those could arrive here on the stronger side.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
82K+
Followers
95K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy