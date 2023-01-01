ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Defensive lineman Fabien Lovett announces decision to return to Florida State for 2023

By Steve Samra
 3 days ago
(Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Florida State defensive lineman Fabien Lovett has announced he’s returning to Tallahassee for another go-round in 2023.

The Seminoles defender took to social media to share the news on New Year’s Day, starting 2023 off with a bang.

Fabien Lovett was a three-star recruit out of Olive Branch (MS) as a member of the Class of 2018, per the On3 Consensus. He originally committed to Mississippi State, and was the No. 421 overall recruit, the No. 39 defensive lineman and the No. 7 recruit out of Mississippi.

Through one season with the Bulldogs and three with the Seminoles, Lovett has amassed 71 total tackles, one pass deflection, five sacks and one forced fumble.

Florida State is coming off a fantastic season, and it’s evident Fabien Lovett wants to continue to be part of the resurgence.

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to take place from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. The event will be held at the plaza just outside of Union Station.

Round 1 of the NFL Draft is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Apr. 27. Rounds 2-3 will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Apr. 28, and Rounds 4-7 will begin at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Apr. 29. The draft will be broadcasted throughout the weekend on both ESPN and NFL Network.

To be eligible for the NFL Draft, players must be at least three years removed from their final year of high school while having used up their collegiate eligibility. Underclassmen are able to request league approval to become eligible for the draft, as are players who have graduated prior to using up all of their collegiate eligibility. 100 underclassmen were approved for last year’s draft. 73 of those 100 underclassmen were granted special eligibility while 27 of them were underclassmen who had completed their college degrees.

The 2023 NFL scouting combine will take place from Feb. 28 through March 6 in Indianapolis.

Comments / 1

 

