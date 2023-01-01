Defensive lineman Fabien Lovett announces decision to return to Florida State for 2023

(Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Florida State defensive lineman Fabien Lovett has announced he’s returning to Tallahassee for another go-round in 2023.

The Seminoles defender took to social media to share the news on New Year’s Day, starting 2023 off with a bang.

Fabien Lovett was a three-star recruit out of Olive Branch (MS) as a member of the Class of 2018, per the On3 Consensus. He originally committed to Mississippi State, and was the No. 421 overall recruit, the No. 39 defensive lineman and the No. 7 recruit out of Mississippi.

Through one season with the Bulldogs and three with the Seminoles, Lovett has amassed 71 total tackles, one pass deflection, five sacks and one forced fumble.

Florida State is coming off a fantastic season, and it’s evident Fabien Lovett wants to continue to be part of the resurgence.

