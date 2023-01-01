ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's Brian Brohm, LSU's Brian Kelly talk Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO — Purdue interim head coach Brian Brohm and LSU head coach Brian Kelly offered their final words before Monday’s Citrus Bowl.

The Citrus Bowl will mark the first-ever meeting between the Boilermakers and Tigers, though it will mark the third consecutive bowl game where Purdue will face an SEC opponent.

Purdue’s past two bowl games, both in the Music City Bowl, featured matchups with Auburn and Tennessee. Under Jeff Brohm, the Boilermakers own a 3-2 record against SEC teams.

Purdue has appeared in 21 bowl games, holding an 11-9 bowl game record. Purdue played in this game once prior, back in 2004, when it was named the Capital One Bowl. In that game, Purdue fell 34-27 in overtime to Georgia.

