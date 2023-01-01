Read full article on original website
birminghammommy.com
Where To Recycle Christmas Trees Around Birmingham
It’s Tree-Cycling time in Birmingham and there are several ways you can do that and places you can take them, here’s what we know!. Birmingham – curbside pickup. OR Drop off natural trees free of ornaments, garland, etc. at the Birmingham zoo’s picnic area until the end of the first week in January. The trees will be turned into mulch and used to control erosion throughout the zoo.
How to get tickets to see Katt Williams in Birmingham next month
Katt Williams will be performing at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham Friday, Feb. 3 for his “2023 and Me” tour. The tour will officially kick off Jan. 13, 2023 with the Birmingham show being just the third of 21 total stops scheduled for the new year.
Zoe’s Kitchen in Mountain Brook closes: 1 left in Birmingham area
Zoe’s Kitchen, founded in Birmingham, has one location left in the the area after another restaurant closed. The Mountain Brook location, in Crestline Village, is no longer open. According to the chain’s website, the only remaining location in the Birmingham area is the restaurant at 1819 5th Ave. N....
Bham Now
8 businesses that closed since the beginning of December
With the start of a new year, we’re looking back at businesses in The Magic City that sadly closed their doors. Read on to learn which spots we were heartbroken to say goodbye to this winter. 1. Botanica | Downtown. Plant lovers were devastated to see Botanica, a local...
Birmingham named one of the top 10 loneliest cities in America
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Alabama cities made the 30 “loneliest” in the U.S., according to data from the Chamber of Commerce. Despite an uptick in adults moving back in with their parents, it’s not uncommon to encounter a person who lives alone. More than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person […]
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Looks to Revitalize Historic Neighborhood with $50 Million Grant Application
If at first you don’t succeed, try again. That’s what the City of Birmingham did on Tuesday to apply for a $50 million federal grant to revitalize the Smithfield community. “We’ve applied for this grant before [in 2020], and we know why we didn’t get it, but we...
See Which Tuscaloosa Restaurant Ranked Best Out Of 8 In Alabama
So it’s a new year and what could be a better start to the year than not having to cook? I think that’s an awesome start, yet, I am biased because I don’t cook. So this is a list of the best places to eat in Alabama. Which is very beneficial to me also.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham’s Tragic and Historic 2022 Homicide Toll, By the Numbers
Birmingham ended 2022 with the families and friends of 144 homicide victims left grieving. The year was deadliest in recent history and only a few homicides short of being the deadliest in the Magic City’s entire history. The city on Dec. 22 marked its 142nd homicide, making 2022 the...
sylacauganews.com
Smokey’s Hamburgers and Hotdogs celebrates opening with sold-out Monday
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The new Smokey’s Hamburgers and Hotdogs restaurant in Sylacauga officially opened for business on Monday, Jan. 2, and celebrated its successful beginning with a sellout. Smokey’s opened in the old August’s Barbeque location attached to the 76 gas station on Hwy 280 next to the...
Bham Now
Job-seekers: There are over 21K job openings in Birmingham
New year, new job? Well, this is the perfect time for job-seekers to find their dream job. According to Indeed.com, there are over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area. Read on to learn about the labor market and which companies are hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings...
wvtm13.com
Ruth Bartow, wife of UAB Athletics founding father Gene Bartow, dies at 91
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The UAB Department of Athletics has announced the passing of Ruth Bartow, the wife of UAB Athletics founding father Gene Bartow. Bartow died Sunday at the age of 91. UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram said, “Ruth loved Blazer Athletics as much as anyone and she...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Kameron Monet Buckner: Birmingham Lawyer to the Social Media Influencers
Becoming a social media influencer is possible for anyone with an online presence but one aspect is often overlooked – having an ironclad contract. Enter Kameron Monet Buckner a Birmingham lawyer, Influencer Marketing Consultant, Lifestyle Content Creator and owner of Kameron Monet LLC, which covers all of her businesses.
wbrc.com
UAB offering Stop The Bleed program to community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Violent crime is at an all-time high around the country, including right here in Birmingham. BPD investigated 134 murders in 2022, including 10 they call justifiable. Many of the homicides are from traumatic injury, like a gunshot wound. A local doctor is reminding the community that...
elmoreautauganews.com
See Updated Calendar for Upcoming Gospel Music Events in Our Area
SAT – Jan 21 – 6 PM – The Gadsden Winter Sing 2023 will be held at The Church at Wills Creek 2730 Wills Creek Road, Gadsden. The Young Inspirations, Primitive Qt and Jonathan Wilburn will be singing. For ticket information, call Jonathan Wilburn at 256-459-4769. SUN...
wbrc.com
Rep. Juandalynn Givan reacts to New Year’s Day exhibition driving incident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC has obtained video of a dangerous driving incident that police said happened New Year’s Day on 3rd Avenue North in Birmingham. It’s just the latest example of a problem police say they’re seeing more often—exhibition driving. There are several videos circulating...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD reviewing officers’ actions after exhibition driving incident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department released a statement Monday evening, Jan. 2, regarding an exhibition driving incident captured in the video below. “The Birmingham Police Department has been made aware of several social media videos regarding an Exhibition Driving incident that occurred on January 1, 2023 in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue North involving Birmingham Police Officers and several of participants of Exhibition Driving. These videos depict the dangers of exhibition driving and the chaos that is occurring on the streets of Birmingham during these events. Over the last year, Exhibition Driving has led to injuries and death on the streets of Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department is currently in the process of reviewing the actions of our officers in this incident.”
wvtm13.com
Birmingham activist calls for greater discussion about gang violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham is looking to move beyond 2022, a year that saw the most homicides since the early 90's. The city of Birmingham recorded 144 homicides in 2022, the most since 1991. One community activist says while there's been a lot of talk about gun violence in the area, there hasn't been enough talk about gang violence.
wbrc.com
Severe weather preparations are underway; are you ready?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency have been following a potential line of severe weather since Dec. 31. They have also been communicating with the National Weather Service to get the latest information. Over the weekend they packaged all that information up and sent it to...
Bham Now
18 developments we’re looking forward to seeing in Birmingham in 2023
Despite its challenges, 2022 was an exciting year for developments in The Magic City. We saw the grand openings of Protective Stadium, CityWalk BHAM and dozens more. Keep reading to learn what’s in store in 2023. 1. Hood-McPherson Building. Auburn University is bringing new life to the former Hood-McPherson...
