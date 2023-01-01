2024 On3 Consensus DL D'antre Robinson includes Ole Miss in Top 15

(From Mississippi State Media Relations) Mississippi State women's basketball fell to 1-1 in the SEC Sunday night after dropping a heartbreaker to Ole Miss, 61-50. The Bulldogs started the night on a 7-0 run and won the first frame, 15-11. Following the opening quarter, Ole Miss outscored the Bulldogs 50-35. State shot 35% from the floor, 23% from behind the arc and 50% from the free throw line. Ole Miss shot 42% from the field and 23% from the 3-point range.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO