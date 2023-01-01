ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

2024 On3 Consensus DL D'antre Robinson includes Ole Miss in Top 15

By Zach Berry
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Is8gB_0k0L9Wrx00

Ole Miss is in the mix for 2024 defensive lineman D'antre Robinson. The Rebels made his Top 15 on New Year's Eve.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Bulldogs have 15-game home winning streak over Ole Miss snapped in 61-50 loss

(From Mississippi State Media Relations) Mississippi State women's basketball fell to 1-1 in the SEC Sunday night after dropping a heartbreaker to Ole Miss, 61-50. The Bulldogs started the night on a 7-0 run and won the first frame, 15-11. Following the opening quarter, Ole Miss outscored the Bulldogs 50-35. State shot 35% from the floor, 23% from behind the arc and 50% from the free throw line. Ole Miss shot 42% from the field and 23% from the 3-point range.
OXFORD, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Addiction to Over-the-Counter Tianeptine Lands Corinth Businessman in Rehab

Booneville, Miss., resident John Doe (not his real name), 25, vaguely remembers what happened in 2021 when a gas-station employee told him to “try this new thing.” Doe told the Mississippi Free Press on Dec. 16, 2022, that he later purchased Pegasus, the product’s name. It contains Tianeptine, a chemical substance that the French Society of Medical Research discovered and patented in the 1960s.
CORINTH, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Flooding reported across the Memphis metro

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is severe flooding at I-55 near McLemore. I-55 at Stateline Rd. as well as Smith Rd. and Countyline Rd., which is in Coldwater, Mississippi, also has standing flood water. DeSoto County's Sheriff Department has advised drivers to drive cautiously near I-55 and Stateline Rd. Smith...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Tuggle officially enters race for DeSoto County Sheriff

Photo: Thomas Tuggle fills out paperwork Tuesday morning as he filed for the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Republican primary. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Thomas Tuggle filed paperwork Tuesday morning to formally enter the August Republican Primary for DeSoto County Sheriff. Tuggle, the former Director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy, is seeking the position that will be vacated when Sheriff Bill Rasco retires at the end of this year.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

And the Morgan Wallen tickets winner is….

Kim Crane of Carthage is the BIG winner of the Morgan Wallen tickets giveaway from Claude Julians. Crane’s named was pulled Tuesday morning from a box overflowing with entries at Claude Julians Clothing Store. The tickets will send Crane and a guest to the Morgan Wallen concert Saurday, April...
CARTHAGE, MS
WREG

Memphis man killed in wreck on I-55 in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 75-year-old Memphis man was killed in a crash Monday on Interstate 55 in Yalobusha County, Mississippi. The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the victim as Dennis L. Mudbone. Six others were involved in the four-vehicle wreck. State police said Mudbone was driving a Jeep Laredo northbound on I-55 just after noon, when […]
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado struck Union County

ETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday morning left behind damage in Union, Itawamba and Tishomingo counties. Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton reported trees down near Etta and a tree on a house. North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters captured several images of damage between Coffey’s Fish and Steak House...
UNION COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

New Year’s baby born at Methodist Olive Branch Hospital

Methodist Olive Branch Hospital has announced it has welcomed its first baby of the New Year at its facility. Little Kadijah Barry was born on Monday, Jan. 2, at 10:39 a.m. to father Adimou Barry and mother Djenabou Diallo, both of Southaven. Kadijah weighed six pounds, three ounces and is 18 and a half inches long.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WREG

Flash flooding occurs across Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis and surrounding areas were placed under a flash flood warning Tuesday after severe storms moved into the Mid-South. Traffic in both directions was at a standstill for nearly three hours on I-55 between Crump and McLemore due to flooding. Daryl Nowley’s is a trucker from Collierville and his delivery to Austin, […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

Baby girl is first 2023 newborn at Baptist-DeSoto

Photo: Little Kamauri Anderson and mother Brenda Pegues of Holly Springs. Kamauri is the first baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto for 2023. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The first reported new bundle of joy for 2023 in DeSoto County is a little girl born the morning of New Year Day. The first...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
82K+
Followers
95K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy