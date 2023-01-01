Lincoln Riley says Caleb Williams is 'ready to go' for Cotton Bowl

USC quarterback Caleb Williams (Eric W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Lincoln Riley provided a positive update on reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams ahead of the Cotton Bowl.

While USC has a tough matchup with Tulane, it would’ve been even more difficult without their star quarterback, but that won’t be the case.

“He’s ready to play,” answered Riley. “He has progressed maybe a little faster than what we anticipated. Certainly very fortunate on our part that we had the opportunity to have a month really before we had this game. I mean, had it been even two weeks, I doubt he would’ve been available. So that extra time has helped.

“He’s done a good job, along with our medical staff, from the second that the Pac-12 Championship Game was over, really working hard to get back to it. Practiced well, really with no limitations, and expect him to play very well.”

It’s not the College Football Playoff, but Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley can end their first season in Los Angeles on a positive note with a Cotton Bowl win. Then, the sky is the limit for the duo in 2023.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams expects to play in Cotton Bowl after hamstring injury

The last time Caleb Williams was in front of camera, he was accepting the Heisman Trophy. A week prior, he was limping his way through the Pac-12 Championship game, as USC fell to Utah and ended its chances of making the College Football Playoff.

USC will have to settle for the Cotton Bowl, where Tulane will be the opponent. Williams is still dealing with a hamstring problem from the early December matchup. If there were any questions he was going to miss the Trojans’ bowl game, the Heisman Trophy-winner put them to bed on Thursday.

“I’m doing well,” Williams said. “Hamstring is doing well. And I am confident that I will be out there.”

Williams was able to play against Utah with the injury — one head coach Lincoln Rileydescribed as “significant.” There was never a thought to take a snap off from Williams either, playing until the clock ran out in Las Vegas.

A mentality such as that one is why Williams won college football’s most prestigious individual award. Having jaw-dropping numbers doesn’t hurt either, especially when they show dual-threat ability. Williams threw for 4,075 yards, 37 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. On the ground, the former On300 No. 1 overall player had 372 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Williams will be hoping he can add to the stat line on Jan. 2 inside AT&T Stadium. Of course, he will be returning the Los Angeles next season for his junior season with bigger aspirations. But one way to kick of 2023 in a positive trend is by getting a Cotton Bowl win over Tulane.

On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this article.