Sports Gambling Chief: ‘Free’ Must be ‘Free’ in Ohio
Screens display betting information inside Caesars Sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Cleveland. With sports gambling becoming legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 at midnight, the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA basketball team is opening a stylish, two-story sports book, where fans can wager on games around the country — as well as the one they're attending. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
20 highest NFL Draft picks from Ohio in the last half-century
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The Buckeye state is known for its love of football, so it’s no surprise that Ohio has birthed its share of NFL players, including former Cleveland Browns linebacker Tom Cousineau, Oakland Raider defensive back Charles Woodson, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and St. Louis Rams tackle Orlando Pace.
Sports events in 2023 in NE Ohio expected to top $17.8 million in economic impact
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Nine sports competitions planned in Greater Cleveland are expected to bring in almost $17.9 million this year, according to the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission. They include indoor events like the Dru Joyce Classic, which brings in scores of young basketball players, to outdoor competitions like beach...
Ohioans bet big at area sportsbooks on first day of legal sports gambling (photos, video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was an exhilarating day for sports fans and casinos alike Sunday in the Cleveland area and around the state as people took advantage of Ohio’s long-awaited first day of legal sports betting. Parking lots at MGM Northfield Park and Jack Casino in downtown Cleveland...
Local businesses betting on boost from legal sports gambling
Now that sports gambling is legal in Ohio, local businesses are betting on a business boost — especially with the Bengals already secured for a playoff game this season.
15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!
Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
Breakdown: Can someone live on Ohio’s new minimum wage?
Here is a breakdown of the average monthly costs for a an Ohio resident.
Winning Mega Millions lottery numbers with $785 million jackpot for January 3, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $785 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
Ohio bars, restaurants welcome sports betting
CLEVELAND — It’s game on for sports gambling in Ohio. It’s now legal to wager who will bring home a win on the field and one Northeast Ohio sports bar is hoping that’s a win for their business. What You Need To Know. Sports betting went...
Top 10 of 2022
Per tradition, I love to take a look at the top posts online from the previous year. It offers many insights into the hot topics, concerns and interests of Ohio agriculture. Top videos for the year were the National FFA Proficiency Awards, Cab Cams and Ohio State Fair interviews. Here...
Gov. Mike DeWine warns gambling companies following Ohio sports betting launch
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine said he’s taken a personal interest in enforcing state regulations for advertising by gambling companies, in his first comments on the subject since the launch of legal sports betting in the state on Sunday. DeWine told reporters on Tuesday that he’s shared...
Pause Before You Play addresses gambling addiction as sports betting goes live in Ohio
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The ads on tv, the radio, and on social media are hard to miss. Legal sports betting is now live in Ohio. While this is exciting, gambling addiction is a serious problem. Derek Longmeier, the executive director of Problem Gambling Network of Ohio, talks about a new campaign called Pause Before You Play.
Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet
CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
