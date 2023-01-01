Live Updates: Under Armour All-America Game Practice Day 3

The nation’s top recruits have descended on Orlando, Florida, over the next few days as the festivities ahead of the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game continue.

On3 is on hand in Orlando as the third day of on-field practices kicks off. Follow here for live updates as our national recruiting team breaks down who is standing out among the elite prospects in the 2023 class.

Live Updates from Under Armour All-America Game Practice

1:12 p.m. ET: Just watched Team Speed 11-on-11 portion of practice. I thought Jackson Arnold played really well for the most part. He actually caught a Philly Special touchdown from Mikey Matthews on a reverse pass and scored on a zone-read keeper on the goal line. The interception from Ausberry was really his one blemish during that period.

Miami signee Rueben Bain notched another sack, and he’s been a mismatch for a lot of the offensive linemen. Alabama signee Jordan Renaud also had a sack, running down the quarterback from the backside. — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

1:05 p.m. ET: Notre Dame signee Jaiden Ausberry snags an interception from Jackson Arnold. — Jeremy Johnson, On3 National Recruiter Writer

12:31 p.m. ET: Watching Team Speed 1-on-1s between wide receivers and defensive backs. A couple standouts: Mikey Matthews continues to be the best route-runner out here. Separates really easily, has multiple moves off the line. He’s very coordinated and one of the more polished receivers you’ll see at one of these events. Continues to build on a really strong day yesterday.

Alabama receiver signee Jalen Hale showed a really good release package. Very coordinated and fluid off the line and won a jump ball in the red zone. He showed a very complete and refined skill set.

Five-star tight end Duce Robinson had a very good session as well. Showed good route-running, had a little in-breaking route for a touchdown and also caught a jump ball on a fade in the corner of the end zone. Looked like what you’d expect a five-star tight end to look like out here.

Among the DBs, I was most impressed with Florida signee Ja’Keem Jackson. Very long, smooth and was in good coverage even when he lost the rep. He has looked like a top DB. Five-Star Plus+ cornerback Cormani McClain wasn’t going through one-on-ones and had his helmet off. Among quarterbacks, Jackson Arnold stood out. He really threw the ball well, had timing on back-shoulder routes and was just really sticking the ball to the receiver. — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

12:26 p.m. ET: Texas A&M signee David Hicks is a wrecking crew. Mean, physical, powerful and mean. Has thrown two lineman down and when confronted about it sent offensive lineman Johnathan Slack off balance with a club to the head. — Jeremy Johnson, On3 National Recruiter Writer

12:01 p.m. ET: Watching the Team Speed OL/DL 1v1s, and there’s a couple of early standouts. Miami signee Rueben Bain emphatically won a few of his reps. He lined up as an interior pass rusher, very quick off the ball, quick hands and had several wins. Florida DL signee Kelby Collins was similar; he was firing off the ball, more active with his hands than we’ve seen in the past and using his athleticism.

Oklahoma five-star signee Adepoju Adebawore showed some power. At this point, he’s more of a long speed-rusher, but he showed some things by pushing Florida State OL signee Lucas Simmons back to the dummy. I think Simmons still looked pretty good in the one-on-one reps, and has probably been the most consistent offensive tackle on Team Speed this week. Alabama signee Olaus Alinen had a nice rep against On3 MVP from Saturday’s practice, Jordan Renaud. Showed nice footwork and really anchored and stopped Renaud in his tracks. Renaud is a power rusher, who is adding pass-rush moves, but Alinen did get the best of him on that rep. — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

11:57 a.m. ET: WR/DB 1-on-1’s were a battle this morning. Ohio State signee Noah Rogers with the catch of the day so far over the top of great coverage by Texas signee Malik Muhammad. — Cody Bellaire, On3 Rankings Assistant

11:41 a.m. ET: Watching Team Speed throw routes on air in the endzone. Both quarterbacks, Oklahoma signee Jackson Arnold and Florida signee Jaden Rashada are throwing well. The arm talent for both is readily apparent. Tight spirals with velocity on every pass. Arnold layers the ball better than Rashada at this stage.

Utah wide receiver signee Mikey Matthews continues to look very fluid and coordinated. Alabama wideout signee Jalen Hale made a few high point grabs. Oregon signee Ashton Cozart is a big, fast target but you’d like to see him show more of a catch radius consistently. — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

11:24 a.m. ET: Former NFL WR Torrey Smith is coaching the Team Speed WR’s and giving instructions on releases off the line. — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

11:23 a.m. ET: Warmups are over and we’re now in individual drills. Some players are banged up but I haven’t noticed too many sitting out of action yet. — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings

11:02 a.m. ET: Players are on the field for day 3 and each team is currently going through walk-throughs before we get to the dynamic warmup. — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings