20 highest NFL Draft picks from Ohio in the last half-century
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The Buckeye state is known for its love of football, so it’s no surprise that Ohio has birthed its share of NFL players, including former Cleveland Browns linebacker Tom Cousineau, Oakland Raider defensive back Charles Woodson, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and St. Louis Rams tackle Orlando Pace.
Damar Hamlin medical emergency a reminder that NFL players are people first, athletes second: Ashley Bastock
BEREA, Ohio -- The NFL world currently revolves around Damar Hamlin, as it should. The Bills’ second-year safety collapsed on the field during Monday night’s road game versus the Bengals. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and was administered CPR on the field, and later taken to a Cincinnati hospital. He is still in critical condition and in the ICU as of Wednesday afternoon, with “signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight,” according to a statement from the Bills.
Browns prepare for Pittsburgh while thinking about Damar Hamlin: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are getting ready for their Week 18 game against the Steelers on Sunday, but it certainly wasn’t front of mind of they returned to the practice field today. All the players who spoke and head coach Kevin Stefanski were focused on the situation with Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition after collapsing during Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game.
Skip Bayless says insensitive Damar Hamlin tweet was ‘widely misconstrued or misinterpreted’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FS1 personality Skip Bayless opened Tuesday’s episode of “Undisputed” by explaining a tweet he posted in the moments following the devasting injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game -...
What would Jim Harbaugh potentially leaving for the NFL mean for the Ohio State football team?
ATLANTA -- For the second straight year, Jim Harbaugh led Michigan to a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten title and a trip to the College Football Playoff. Achieving those things a year ago resulted in him entertaining NFL teams, even leading to an interview with the Minnesota Vikings. It appears he’s going through that process again, as multiple reports have linked him to be in consideration for the openings with the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts.
Browns CB Greg Newsome II on Damar Hamlin: ‘It’s definitely going to be tough to finish out this last game’
BEREA, Ohio — Browns players were quiet and somber as they stepped to the microphone Wednesday to talk about Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who’s still in the ICU fighting for his life after suffering a cardiac arrest and having his heart restarted Monday night vs. the Bengals. “It’s...
NFL’s Troy Vincent calls report of restarting Bills vs. Bengals game after a five-minute warm-up ‘insensitive’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — NFL executives held a conference call with reporters just after midnight and hours after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game in Cincinnati against the Bengals. Hamlin suffered a medical emergency at 8:55 p.m. after making a tackle on Bengals...
What the future holds for the Browns defense: Jeff Risdon, Casey Kinnamon on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Jeff Risdon of Browns Wire and Casey...
Thoughts on Damar Hamlin + looking back on the Browns win over the Commanders: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start off our Wednesday Orange and Brown Talk by discussing Bills safety Damar Hamlin following his medical emergency on Monday Night Football. They offer up their well wishes and talk about what they saw and heard and how it will impact the NFL community in Week 18, including the Browns as they play the Steelers.
Here’s how the Bengals keep the Bills from sneaking away on Monday night: Mohammad Ahmad
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The last two games for the Cincinnati Bengals have each been a tale of two halves. Cincinnati is riding a seven-game win streak but nearly saw that snap in the last two weeks. The end of the streak also seemed destined in the first half against Tampa Bay in Week 15. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had one of his most lethargic performances of the season up to that point.
Georgia vs. TCU tickets: Latest deals for College Football Playoff National Championship game (1/9/23)
The No. 1-seed Georgia Bulldogs and No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs will play in the College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9. Football fans who want to see the game in person can find tickets on third-party websites. As of Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, here are the starting prices for tickets on some of the main sites:
What to say about the Browns’ strange season? – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
LANDOVER, Maryland - Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns defeated Washington, 24-10 on Sunday:. 1. In the end, the team is its record. The Browns are 7-9. If they manage to beat Pittsburgh in the final game of the season, they’ll be 8-9. That’s the same as a year ago.
