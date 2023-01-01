CINCINNATI, Ohio - The last two games for the Cincinnati Bengals have each been a tale of two halves. Cincinnati is riding a seven-game win streak but nearly saw that snap in the last two weeks. The end of the streak also seemed destined in the first half against Tampa Bay in Week 15. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had one of his most lethargic performances of the season up to that point.

