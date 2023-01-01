CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start off our Wednesday Orange and Brown Talk by discussing Bills safety Damar Hamlin following his medical emergency on Monday Night Football. They offer up their well wishes and talk about what they saw and heard and how it will impact the NFL community in Week 18, including the Browns as they play the Steelers.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO