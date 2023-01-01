Read full article on original website
Family Returns Home After New Year Break, Finds Bullet Holes in their Home; One Bullet Hit the RefrigeratorBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Looking for Japanese Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Thoughts on Damar Hamlin + looking back on the Browns win over the Commanders: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start off our Wednesday Orange and Brown Talk by discussing Bills safety Damar Hamlin following his medical emergency on Monday Night Football. They offer up their well wishes and talk about what they saw and heard and how it will impact the NFL community in Week 18, including the Browns as they play the Steelers.
Sports events in 2023 in NE Ohio expected to top $17.8 million in economic impact
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Nine sports competitions planned in Greater Cleveland are expected to bring in almost $17.9 million this year, according to the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission. They include indoor events like the Dru Joyce Classic, which brings in scores of young basketball players, to outdoor competitions like beach...
WKYC
Legal sports betting opens in Ohio as clocks turn to 2023
OHIO, USA — As the clocks struck midnight and 2022 turned over to 2023, the first legal sports bet was made in Ohio. New sportsbooks at popular Northeast Ohio gambling sites like JACK Cleveland Casino and MGM Northfield Park have been preparing for this reality for more than a year.
Chef Michael Symon filming season 2 of ‘BBQ USA’ in Cleveland
Chef Michael Symon, a Cleveland native, is going back to his roots in the second season of The Food Network's "BBQ USA."
Ohioans bet big at area sportsbooks on first day of legal sports gambling (photos, video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was an exhilarating day for sports fans and casinos alike Sunday in the Cleveland area and around the state as people took advantage of Ohio’s long-awaited first day of legal sports betting. Parking lots at MGM Northfield Park and Jack Casino in downtown Cleveland...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
7 Cleveland restaurants we miss most
Cleveland's dining scene never fails to affirm that restaurateuring is a cutthroat business. Every year, the local roster of bars and eateries fluctuates: Chains expand and contract, chefs plant brick and mortar flags, and beloved neighborhood mom and pops call it quits. Driving the news: Since the pandemic began, Cleveland...
Watch how No. 12 Mentor beat No. 17 Brunswick, 72-67, behind big games from Ian and Ryan Ioppolo
MENTOR, Ohio — Junior forward Ian Ioppolo scored a game-high 27 points, while guards Ryan Ioppolo and Matthew Biddell each had 17 to lead Mentor’s 72-67 win Tuesday night against Brunswick. See how it happened in the video above and hear from Ryan Ioppolo with coach Bob Krizancic,...
Super Ioppolo Bros. send No. 12 Mentor past No. 17 Brunswick, 72-67, to start pivotal week
MENTOR, Ohio — Jason Ioppolo told his sons he thought one of them would come down with a dunk against Brunswick. Instead, both of them did.
Householder redux in the Ohio Statehouse? Jim Jordan as U.S. House Speaker? Welcome to 2023 Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hours before the vote for Ohio House Speaker, while drama also played out in the U.S. Congress in Washington, Ohio Democrats banded with Republicans to pick Rep. Jason Stephens as their leader. We’re talking about the speaker drama on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor...
Democrats throw support to elect Republican Jason Stephens Ohio House speaker: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We thought Rep. Derrick Merrin was locked in to lead the Ohio House. In November, the Toledo-area young conservative won the House Republicans’ caucus vote. He was expected to move the House even further to the right, backing a near-total abortion ban, an anti-union “right-to-work” bill and a proposal to phase out Ohio’s income tax.
