Florida State star DT Fabien Lovett announces return for 2023

Another key Florida State Seminole is back for his senior season in the garnet and gold as redshirt junior Fabien Lovett announced he is returning for 2023.

The Seminoles’ star defensive tackle announced his decision on New Year’s Day.

Lovett originally came to FSU after a year as a starter at Mississippi State as a redshirt freshman in 2019.

During his first season at Florida State, Lovett was a part-time starter that appeared in all but one game. The 6-foot-4, 318-pound defensive tackle then emerged as a key member of the defense during the 2021 and 2022 seasons and blossomed into an All-ACC performer.

Lovett racked up 28 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks during the 2021 season, and then he made a huge impact during the seven games he was healthy in during the 2022 campaign. Florida State won all seven of those games.

The Seminoles’ defense as a unit finished the regular season ranked No. 14 in the nation in terms of yards allowed at 307.3 per game. One year earlier, the Seminoles ranked No. 65 at 377.8 total yards.

Lovett joins a growing number of starters who have announced their returns in 2023, including linebackers Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune, and cornerbacks Renardo Green and Jarrian Jones.

