ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida State star DT Fabien Lovett announces return for 2023

By Austin Cox
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SJNH0_0k0L95Mp00

Another key Florida State Seminole is back for his senior season in the garnet and gold as redshirt junior Fabien Lovett announced he is returning for 2023.

The Seminoles’ star defensive tackle announced his decision on New Year’s Day.

Lovett originally came to FSU after a year as a starter at Mississippi State as a redshirt freshman in 2019.

During his first season at Florida State, Lovett was a part-time starter that appeared in all but one game. The 6-foot-4, 318-pound defensive tackle then emerged as a key member of the defense during the 2021 and 2022 seasons and blossomed into an All-ACC performer.

Lovett racked up 28 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks during the 2021 season, and then he made a huge impact during the seven games he was healthy in during the 2022 campaign. Florida State won all seven of those games.

*** Sign up for one year of premium access to Warchant.com and the On3 Network for only $10. ***

The Seminoles’ defense as a unit finished the regular season ranked No. 14 in the nation in terms of yards allowed at 307.3 per game. One year earlier, the Seminoles ranked No. 65 at 377.8 total yards.

Lovett joins a growing number of starters who have announced their returns in 2023, including linebackers Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune, and cornerbacks Renardo Green and Jarrian Jones.

Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.

Talk about this story with other die-hard FSU football fans on the Tribal Council.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tomahawk Nation

FSU defensive back Akeem Dent returning for another season

Florida State Seminoles football, on both sides of the ball, is returning quite a bit of production in 2023 with defensive back Akeem Dent becoming the latest. Dent, who logged a career-high 51 tackles (29 solo, 22 assists) in 2022 after a breakout year last season, adds another dimension to a Seminoles defense that already is set to return big names in defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and Kalen DeLoach.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU Football offers 2024 DL Dominick McKinley

Florida State offered Lafayette (La.) Acadiana junior defensive lineman Dominick McKinley on Monday. McKinley mentioned FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins, as well as FSU offensive senior analyst Gabe Fertitta when sharing news of the offer. Fertitta has major Louisiana ties, including an incredibly successful run as head coach at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, La.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee’s first baby of 2023 born at TMH

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s first baby of the new year was born Sunday at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital at 6:04 a.m. His parents didn’t think they’d be spending New Year’s in the hospital. “It’s a feeling that you can’t explain it,” said the new mom, Aubrey...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
greenepublishing.com

Investigation continues in McNeal shooting

In a recent interview with Greene Publishing, Inc., Madison Police Department Chief Reggie Alexander said his office continues to work with the State's Attorney's office while investigating the case of a shooting that occurred in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, Dec. 20. The shooting left 29-year-old Preanna McNeal-Ross, of Jennings,...
MADISON, FL
wtxl.com

Storms arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some areas of patchy fog are reducing visibility across our area Tuesday morning. Fog mixes out early, but clouds will fill in overhead. Mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions will be around through Tuesday afternoon. Rain and storms move in from the west during afternoon...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

TPD makes arrest in Terra Lake Apartment murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers arrested a 21-year-old Tallahassee man early Thursday morning in connection to a murder investigation at an apartment complex. Kenyadric Smith is accused of shooting and killing a woman and robbing another person Wednesday afternoon at Tera Lake Apartments. Police say a woman received a ride...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Is the DOT Turning Monticello into a self-inflicted speed trap?

A speed trap is a road that has the speed limit set below the safe speed of the road. Local politicians without integrity literally capitalize on this by using law enforcement to ticket drivers that are not endangering anyone. An example of this was Waldo here in Florida. From 1995 to about 2018, it had the dubious distinction of beaing a speed trap, and this ultimately hurt the economic development of the town since motorists avoided it. I know about speeding tickets, since I spent 18 of my 23 years on the highway patrol in traffic, traffic homicide, and supervision of both.
MONTICELLO, FL
WJHG-TV

Woman fights with trooper, arrested on DUI charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A call for road assistance ended in troopers arresting a woman on DUI charges. On Sunday, Road Rangers with Florida Highway Patrol were called to the 156-mile-marker on Interstate 10 to assist a disabled vehicle. Reports say a driver was going in and out of consciousness.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Post-Searchlight

Memorial’s first baby of 2023 born

Kayla Natalie Martinez entered the world at 1:33 A.M. on January 1, 2023, and claimed the title of the Memorial Hospital and Manor New Year’s Baby. Natalie, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces, was born to proud parents Natalia Chavez Lopez and Cayetano Martinez. Donations were provided by Southwest Georgia...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
82K+
Followers
95K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy