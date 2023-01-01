ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Damar Hamlin medical emergency a reminder that NFL players are people first, athletes second: Ashley Bastock

BEREA, Ohio -- The NFL world currently revolves around Damar Hamlin, as it should. The Bills’ second-year safety collapsed on the field during Monday night’s road game versus the Bengals. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and was administered CPR on the field, and later taken to a Cincinnati hospital. He is still in critical condition and in the ICU as of Wednesday afternoon, with “signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight,” according to a statement from the Bills.
How C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. and the rest of Ohio State’s offense graded vs. Georgia

ATLANTA -- Ohio State’s season came down to a final-minute drive at the end of the game with a chance to knock off Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Unfortunately, what started as a quality drive halted at the Bulldog’s 32-yard line, forcing Noah Ruggles to kick a field goal from a distance he’d never found success. Unlike how he capped off the Rose Bowl with a chip shot, he could quite knock in a 50-yarder as the Buckeyes fell 42-41.
Browns prepare for Pittsburgh while thinking about Damar Hamlin: Berea Report

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are getting ready for their Week 18 game against the Steelers on Sunday, but it certainly wasn’t front of mind of they returned to the practice field today. All the players who spoke and head coach Kevin Stefanski were focused on the situation with Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition after collapsing during Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game.
New name coming for Lake Erie Crushers stadium

AVON, Ohio – This looks like the final season with Mercy Health Stadium as the name of the home ballpark for the Lake Erie Crushers. The team announced naming rights for the ballpark will become available to a new partner after this season. In a release, Crushers co-owner Tom...
Myles Garrett eager to spoil Steelers’ playoff chances: ‘We live for times like this’

LANDOVER, Md. — The Browns helped eliminate the Commanders from the playoffs on Sunday, and plan to do the same in Pittsburgh in the season finale next week. “We’d love to do that,” defensive end Myles Garrett said after the Browns’ 24-10 victory over the Commanders. “We consider them our rivals. And divisionally, if we can’t make it, we’re definitely going to make sure those guys can’t. We’re going to do everything in our power. Much respect to them for being in this position. But we live for times like this.”
Georgia vs. TCU tickets: Latest deals for College Football Playoff National Championship game (1/9/23)

The No. 1-seed Georgia Bulldogs and No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs will play in the College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9. Football fans who want to see the game in person can find tickets on third-party websites. As of Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, here are the starting prices for tickets on some of the main sites:
