The Chautauqua County Humane Society successfully met its goal of getting 100 animals into homes during its 2022 Season of Hope adoption drive. The drive was extended through December 30th due to the intense winter storm right before the holiday. CCHS Senior Programs Director Brian Papalia says that extension led to some very special adoptions. He says, "On the last day of the adoption drive, we saw cats Pullman Island and Sparrow head home. Pullman Island came to CCHS with 82 other cats from the north county in July 2020 and Sparrow came to the shelter in October 2021. Two see two cats go home together is always special, but when you see one of our longest staying residents along with a cat who had been here well over a year, that is just amazing."

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO