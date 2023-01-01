Read full article on original website
chautauquatoday.com
WCA Home to close in early 2023
The WCA Home in Fredonia will be closing in the next couple of months. WCA's Board of Directors announced the decision on Monday. Board president Christine Davis Mantai said in a statement, "Financial losses make it impossible to continue." The adult home and assisted living facility has operated since 1892 and currently employs 22 people. In the announcement, the board indicated that the State Department of Health has approved the plan for closing and noted the WCA's licenses to operate will expire in February and March.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Audiologist Giving Away Free Hearing Aids
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown area audiologist has made it their mission to help those suffering from hearing loss, and this New Year, they are giving away a pair of free hearing aids, free of cost. Jamie Parasiliti, owner of The Hearing Place started the giveaway...
chautauquatoday.com
CCHS Meets Goal for Season of Hope Drive
The Chautauqua County Humane Society successfully met its goal of getting 100 animals into homes during its 2022 Season of Hope adoption drive. The drive was extended through December 30th due to the intense winter storm right before the holiday. CCHS Senior Programs Director Brian Papalia says that extension led to some very special adoptions. He says, "On the last day of the adoption drive, we saw cats Pullman Island and Sparrow head home. Pullman Island came to CCHS with 82 other cats from the north county in July 2020 and Sparrow came to the shelter in October 2021. Two see two cats go home together is always special, but when you see one of our longest staying residents along with a cat who had been here well over a year, that is just amazing."
Two more confirmed storm-related deaths bring total in WNY to 42
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed two more deaths related to the blizzard, bringing the total to 41 in Erie County and 42 total. Poloncarz said an Amherst man was found dead in a snowbank and a Buffalo woman died from lack of […]
buffalorising.com
MLK Day of Caring Blanket Drive
A blanket drive is officially getting underway in the city of Buffalo, starting on Monday, January 2. The blanket drive – in response to the recent blizzard – is a component of the MLK Day of Caring, which takes place on January 16. “Reading about many community members...
erienewsnow.com
Covid Case Surge Raises Concerns, Questions
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — Covid-19 case totals are once again rising in the United States, and they’re soaring overseas, raising some concerns about the new few months. After lifting its zero-Covid policy, China has seen cases skyrocket, as a poorly vaccinated, unexposed population comes into mass contact with Covid for the first time.
thevillagerny.com
Strengthening Your Core “Tower of Power”
Core Performance is Ellicottville’s only Personal Training Studio offering individualized Personal Training sessions and packages along with group fitness classes. With over 16 years’ experience as a Certified Personal Trainer, owner and operator Kim Duke has the expertise to motivate her clients and customize plans to meet individual needs and personal goals.
2 On Your Side
City of Buffalo extends deadline for paying property taxes
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo residents are getting extra time to pay their property taxes because of the blizzard. On Saturday, Mayor Byron Brown and Common Council President Darius Pridgen announced an extension of the second installment of the city property tax payments, and the assessment grievance period deadline. The...
chautauquatoday.com
Chagnon re-elected as Legislature Chairman
Chautauqua County lawmakers held their organizational meeting Tuesday and re-elected the man who has led the legislature the past few years. Legislators unanimously approved the re-election of Ellery's Pierre Chagnon as chairman. During a brief acceptance speech, Chagnon says he's honored to continue as chair and "humbled by your support." He also welcomed two new legislators, Tom Nelson and Travis Heiser...
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Residents Charged in Domestic Disputes
Two Jamestown residents are facing charges after city police investigated a pair of recent domestic disputes. On Saturday, shortly after 7:15 PM, Jamestown Police responded to an address on the city's south side and discovered that 48-year-old Dennis Boron was allegedly in violation of an order of protection for him to stay away from the victim and a second violation for allegedly still being in possession of shotguns after the order of protection was served on a previous date. Police say Boron was transported to the Jamestown City Jail without incident on two counts of 2nd-degree criminal contempt, and the shotguns were seized and logged into evidence.
wnynewsnow.com
Fight In Front Of Youngsters Leads To Charges For Jamestown Woman
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A fight in front of three youngsters has led to charges for a 21-year-old Jamestown woman. The Jamestown Police Department charged Kirsten Swartz on Monday with endangering the welfare of a child. During a domestic dispute on the city’s east side, Swartz is...
erienewsnow.com
Three Charged Following Burglary, Man With A Weapon Call In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Three people face a slew of charges following a reported burglary and man with a weapon call in the City of Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police, deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with New York State Police all responded to an east side address on New Year’s Eve for a person with a weapon.
Woman in critical condition after crash in Chautauqua Co.
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 79-year-old Chautauqua County woman is in critical condition following a car accident on Route 5 in Dunkirk late Saturday night, according to police. Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police say that they were dispatched to the area where a car driven by Sharon Barnes of Van Buren Point had crashed […]
wnypapers.com
IRS announces tax relief for victims of severe winter storm in New York
Victims of severe winter storm beginning Dec. 23, 2022, now have until April 18, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service recently announced. Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, individuals and households affected by severe...
Teen sentenced in connection to stabbing of another student at Buffalo school
A 16-year-old girl from Buffalo was sentenced Wednesday as a youthful offender to a split sentence of six months in jail followed by five years of probation.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Mother Accused Of Encouraging Her Daughter To Self-Harm
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown mother is accused of encouraging her daughter to use a knife for self-harm. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested 31-year-old Samantha Omeruo on Monday following a reported disorderly person call at a northside address. Following an investigation, it was alleged...
chautauquatoday.com
Report of Person with a Weapon Leads to Three Arrests in Jamestown
Three Jamestown residents were taken into custody after multiple police agencies responded to a report of a person with a weapon at a residence on the city's east side. Jamestown Police, Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies, State Police, and Ellicott Town Police were called to the scene shortly after 8:30 PM Saturday and set up a perimeter outside the residence. Further investigation discovered that 32-year-old Wayne Snyder, Jr., who allegedly had the weapon, was inside. Snyder was arrested for allegedly entering the victim's residence. He was charged with 1st-degree burglary, 2nd-degree menacing, and 3rd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and he is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail without bail. Jamestown Police add that 23-year-old Damion Carlson and 25-year-old Jordan Thayer were also located inside the residence and were arrested on outstanding warrants. Carlson is being held in the county jail on $25,000 bail, while Thayer is being held on $1,500 bail.
wellsvillesun.com
Cold-case murders: The Ski Wing Murders
February 6, 1978 in Allegany, NY (Cattaraugus County):. On Sunday evening, February 5, 1978, in Allegany, NY, employees of the Wing Hollow Ski Resort, also known as Ski Wing, were busy preparing the slopes. Everything seemed normal on this bitterly frigid evening at the former Grosstal Ski Resort. The temperature dipped as low as nine degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk Man Arrested After Drug Bust Yields Fentanyl
A three-month investigation into narcotics sales from a residence in Dunkirk's First Ward resulted in the arrest of a city man late Wednesday morning. The Dunkirk Police Department and its SRT Team, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and K-9s from the Sheriff's Office and Jamestown Police Department, executed a search warrant at 29 Leming Street shortly after 10:00 AM. Dunkirk Police Chief Dave Ortolano says 42-year-old Rodney Clyburn was taken into custody after investigators found fentanyl, suboxone, and drug paraphernalia inside...
One dead after shooting on Buffalo road
City of Erie Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2800 block of Buffalo road early Saturday morning. According to Erie City Police Chief Dan Spizarny, two males were shot inside during a birthday party at the Metroplex around 12:30 Saturday morning. The two men were taken to the hospital, with one 38-year-old […]
