This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Family Returns Home After New Year Break, Finds Bullet Holes in their Home; One Bullet Hit the RefrigeratorBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Looking for Japanese Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Myles Garrett says Cleveland Browns are playing to spoil Pittsburgh Steelers' season
CLEVELAND — When the Cleveland Browns (7-9) take the field for their Week 18 matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) on Sunday, they'll do so having officially been eliminated from postseason contention. The same, however, can't be said for their opponents. With their 16-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens...
LeBron James slammed for cheering Deshaun Watson’s win for Cleveland Browns
Twitter erupted with self-righteous indignation when LeBron James cheered on the Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson during the team’s victory on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2022. Watson, who helped vanquish the Washington Commanders convincingly, 24-10, was playing in just his fifth contest after being suspended for the first 11 games...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/3: The Date is Set, Stefanski Gushes, and Towel-Waving Nincompoops
I hope all is going well for you today. It’s another early morning, and a quick scan of the news items below reveals a few tidbits of interest that you probably already know. The Browns-Steelers game has been scheduled for (yawn) the typical 1 PM Sunday start time, at which point the Steelers’ playoff fate should still be in doubt, allowing the Browns the opportunity mercilessly snuff it out in front of thousands of towel-waving nincompoops (see above photo) if they are up to the task.
7 Cleveland restaurants we miss most
Cleveland's dining scene never fails to affirm that restaurateuring is a cutthroat business. Every year, the local roster of bars and eateries fluctuates: Chains expand and contract, chefs plant brick and mortar flags, and beloved neighborhood mom and pops call it quits. Driving the news: Since the pandemic began, Cleveland...
Watch how No. 12 Mentor beat No. 17 Brunswick, 72-67, behind big games from Ian and Ryan Ioppolo
MENTOR, Ohio — Junior forward Ian Ioppolo scored a game-high 27 points, while guards Ryan Ioppolo and Matthew Biddell each had 17 to lead Mentor’s 72-67 win Tuesday night against Brunswick. See how it happened in the video above and hear from Ryan Ioppolo with coach Bob Krizancic,...
Bengals weren’t given directive by NFL to resume play after Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency, Zac Taylor says
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor offered some context to the events that unfolded on Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and was eventually transported in an ambulance to the University...
NFL’s Troy Vincent calls report of restarting Bills vs. Bengals game after a five-minute warm-up ‘insensitive’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — NFL executives held a conference call with reporters just after midnight and hours after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game in Cincinnati against the Bengals. Hamlin suffered a medical emergency at 8:55 p.m. after making a tackle on Bengals...
What the future holds for the Browns defense: Jeff Risdon, Casey Kinnamon on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Jeff Risdon of Browns Wire and Casey...
Damar Hamlin’s condition has ‘promising readings,’ according to report
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s health appeared to improve entering Wednesday. ESPN’s Coley Harvey reported Wednesday morning that doctors got “promising readings” on Hamlin’s condition, according to Hamlin’s marketing rep, Jordon Rooney, who obtained the information through Hamlin’s family. Harvey...
Zac Taylor describes Damar Hamlin situation for first time: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor addressed the media, and the Damar Hamlin situation, for the first time on Wednesday afternoon. “Ok, I’ll lead it off here. Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin and his family, his loved ones, his teammates, coaches, the entire Bills organization. We’ve always had a great deal of respect for them and that’s grown much deeper, obviously with what we’ve all seen transpire. Certainly we’re pulling for Damar. Hoping for the most positive outlook and looking forward to him seeing all the support he’s getting from his team, his community, people around the league, his family. That will be a great day when he’s able to see that. I also want to point out a lot of other people that just did an outstanding job handling the situation the other day. All of the medical professionals that were involved. The Bills trainers, the Bills doctors. Our trainers, our doctors. The paramedics, the emergency response team. I thought that they were on it. They were composed. It was obviously a complicated situation on the field that everyone was trying to process. And for me personally being down there and seeing the composure that everyone involved had. Obviously not knowing how the situation was going to unfold, I was led to believe it was going to be positive because of how they handled it. I think that’s important to point out they were prepared and gave Damar the best chance. So that was well done by all of them. I was really impressed and thankful for the work they put in to be ready for moments like that. The way they handled it was important for everyone to see.I also want to point out University hospital. The doctors, the nurses there that are helping Damar and his family. The security over there that’s doing there best to allow them to maintain their privacy. Obviously as an organization we are doing everything we can to support them but give them their privacy. And so, that’s really something you’ve seen both communities rally around, Buffalo, Cincinnati. The NFL community. Really rally around the Bills. We’re doing everything we can to make them feel comfortable but at the same time make sure they have privacy to manage the situation. I also want to point out the officials, Shawn Smith and his crew. Handling a situation in which there was no rulebook, there’s no protocol for how to handle that. I thought they really did a good job of everyone that was on the field could feel the seriousness of the situation. They did a good job stepping back and asking the Bills what we needed, asking us what we needed. Giving us space to process. I just thought they did a tremendous job of allowing a lot of that to unfold and everyone getting to the decision that ultimately that it got too. And again, just Sean McDermott and (Bills GM) Brandon Beane and the entire organization, their support in the moment for Damar, you could just see how that team felt about him, the impact he has on them, just was class all the way. I always knew Sean — we never worked together, never had a meal together or anything, but I always had respect for him. Seeing the way he handled his team just deepened that respect for him and verified everything I always thought he was about as a man. And just to kind of give some context to everything we were dealing with on the field as it happened because I’ve watched the TV copy just to kind of see what everybody else saw, and if you think about it, we’re on the field, and we’ve been in that situation many times where there’s an injury to an opponent, and you give them the space to operate. And, so as our team made it on the field, and you can see the reaction of the players that are out there and how they’re impacted, mostly their guys, a couple of our guys, you could quickly see the seriousness of the nature that it was different than anything we’ve experienced. And during those moments, all everyone’s hoping for is the best case scenario with Damar. No one’s processing whether this game is gonna be played or delayed, that’s not going through anyone’s mind. I’ve seen the TV copies now and everybody else was kind of forced to think that way because they’re not down there in the moment. So people get a chance to process what’s going to happen. That never crossed any of our minds. So it was just how is this player gonna be okay. So then when the ambulance starts to pull away, it was really the first moment anyone gets to even think about anything. And in that moment, you know, it came together with Sean McDermott, the officials kind of led the way there and it was determined just to take a few moments as teams to just process what happened and separate and go to our sidelines, and just take a few moments to process because no one had that chance. You know, I look at Sean and his players, all they were doing is looking at their teammate, and their brother, and hoping for the best there. That’s the only thing going through their minds. I didn’t say a word to anybody the entire time except for TB (Tyler Boyd), who knew Damar, and I could tell that he was going through it. So I can just see the expressions on Jordan Poyer’s face, and Josh Allen’s face and TB’s face and your processing just, you know, how awful the situation was. We separated as teams, the officials, again, did a great job of coming over to me and saying, hey, you know, they’re still trying to process this moment here, Coach McDermott, the team, and so instead of playing telephone on separate sidelines, the decision was made just go over there and make sure we’re all talking together. And I won’t disclose any of the private conversations Sean and I had except for this: When I got over there, the first thing he said was, I need to be at the hospital for Damar, and I shouldn’t be coaching this game. So that, to me, provides all the clarity because there was no — unprecedented in the word that gets thrown out a lot about this situation because that’s what it is. But in that moment, he really showed who he was and that all his focus was just on Damar and being there for him, being there for his family at the hospital. And at that point, I think everything trended in the direction it needed to trend and the right decisions were made. I really felt that the way that Sean McDermott led in that moment for his players, he was there for his players, he processed the right way, which is incredibly difficult and really helped to get to the solution that we needed to get to. That’s really all I have about the situation. The thoughts and prayers should be Damar and his family, the support with the Buffalo Bills. Obviously we’ve got people on our team that are affected, that knew Damar from high school, from college — (long snapper) Cal Adomitis, (wideout) Tyler Boyd played with him, plenty of guys are around him in the offseason that had relationships with him. So we’ll continue to support those guys and all the players on our team. But again, a lot of support goes to the Buffalo Bills and Damar and his family.”
DraftKings Ohio emerges as a market leader with strong sign up bonus
Greg Beals exits as Akron baseball coach for Marshall without coaching a game for Zips
Former University of Akron baseball coach Greg Beals didn’t even take his first trip to the pitcher’s mound. Beals, according to reports, has accepted the same position at Marshall and his hiring will be announced later this week. Beals recently changed his Twitter profile to list himself as Marshall's baseball coach. UA hired Beals...
Nail-biting Tulane fan reacts to viral Cotton Bowl moment
The “Peach Bowl Girl” has some competition. A different female fan went viral Monday during the Cotton Bowl, when ESPN cameras caught her nervously biting her nails as Tulane trailed USC in the fourth quarter, 45-39. Meet Ellie Fazio, a Tulane student who became the talk of Twitter as the Green Wave pulled off a historic comeback win over the Trojans, 46-45, in their first bowl victory since the 2019 season. Fazio took to TikTok to share a side-by-side video clip of herself smiling and a screen recording of her biting her nails while in the stands at AT&T Stadium in Arlington,...
Watch Donovan Mitchell send the Cavaliers to overtime vs. Bulls by grabbing his own free throw rebound for the tying bucket (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell is having a career night inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse against the Chicago Bulls. The All-Star guard added to his highlight reel by rebounding his own free throw and hitting the bucket while falling to the ground to tie the game at 130 with three seconds left and eventually send it into overtime.
