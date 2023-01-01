Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PAMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Marshalls is Closing a Location in Philadelphia This MonthBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
The Aromatic Richness of Caribbean Jerk Cuisine: A Philly Favorite at Ron's Caribbean CuisineWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to CloseMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
Citrus County Chronicle
Bears' Fields to miss finale, ending shot at QB rushing mark
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields won't get a chance to break the single-season rushing record for an NFL quarterback. Fields will miss the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings because of a strained hip and Nathan Peterman will start in his place, coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Miami signs Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week’s loss...
Citrus County Chronicle
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has 'successful' ACL surgery
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said he had “successful” knee surgery to repair an ACL injury that he suffered against the New England Patriots on Dec. 12. The 25-year-old Murray posted a picture of himself laying in a hospital bed with the message:...
Citrus County Chronicle
49ers' McCaffrey, Eagles' Brown among best bets to score
It’s the last week of the regular season and there are still a lot of questions about who will earn their way into the playoffs. There are few questions about who the best bets to score this week are though. These are your Week 18 scoring machines.
Citrus County Chronicle
NFL still considering scheduling options, Week 18 unchanged
The NFL is still considering various options following the suspension of the Bills-Bengals game, including possibly eliminating the bye week before the Super Bowl. The Bills-Patriots game set for Sunday and the rest of the Week 18 games remain on schedule.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Citrus County Chronicle
Family rep: Hamlin's recovery moving in positive direction
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday. “We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney, a...
NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot
Tom Brady has yet to give any indication of whether he will play in 2023 or retire, but he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. That means the star quarterback will have the option of joining a new team, and the Las Vegas Raiders have been mentioned as... The post NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Citrus County Chronicle
De’Aaron Fox scores 37 points, lifts Kings beat Jazz 117-115
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — De’Aaron Fox made a driving layup with 0.4 seconds left and scored 22 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter to help the Sacramento Kings beat the Utah Jazz 117-115 on Tuesday night. Utah’s Lauri Markannen made a long jumper at the...
Citrus County Chronicle
3 NFL teams look for rare trip from 2-6 start to playoffs
Falling into a 2-6 hole near the midpoint of a season is usually a recipe to look to the future for NFL teams, with only two teams ever climbing out of that hole to reach the postseason. Headed into Week 18 of this season, three teams that lost six of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sam Gagner breaks late tie, Jets beat Flames 3-2
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Sam Gagner tipped in Ville Heinola's point shot with 5:40 left to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Tuesday night. “Just was able to get my backhand on it,” the 33-year-old Gagner said after his 1,002nd NHL game. “It was a great shot by Ville. He kept it low and allowed me to see it the whole way. It’s definitely a good feeling.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Hagel, Killorn help Lightning beat lowly Blackhawks 4-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Tampa Bay forward Brandon Hagel has a lot of fond memories of his time in Chicago. A few more after Tuesday night. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
USC All-America DL Tuli Tuipulotu declares for NFL draft
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California All-America defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu will enter the NFL draft. Tuipulotu, who led the FBS with 13 1/2 sacks as a junior, announced his decision on social media Tuesday.
Citrus County Chronicle
EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin?
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night’s game, causing the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience.
Citrus County Chronicle
Giants locked into No. 6 seed, but playoff foe uncertain
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll is no longer facing questions about the New York Giants making the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Giants (9-6-1) are in after a 38-10 win over the struggling Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The rookie coach got to celebrate with his players and people in the organization and have some friendly exchanges with the fans at MetLife Stadium. The guy players call “Dabs” even smoked a couple of cigars.
