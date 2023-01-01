ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Citrus County Chronicle

Bears' Fields to miss finale, ending shot at QB rushing mark

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields won't get a chance to break the single-season rushing record for an NFL quarterback. Fields will miss the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings because of a strained hip and Nathan Peterman will start in his place, coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

Miami signs Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week’s loss...
Citrus County Chronicle

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has 'successful' ACL surgery

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said he had “successful” knee surgery to repair an ACL injury that he suffered against the New England Patriots on Dec. 12. The 25-year-old Murray posted a picture of himself laying in a hospital bed with the message:...
Citrus County Chronicle

49ers' McCaffrey, Eagles' Brown among best bets to score

It’s the last week of the regular season and there are still a lot of questions about who will earn their way into the playoffs. There are few questions about who the best bets to score this week are though. These are your Week 18 scoring machines.
Citrus County Chronicle

NFL still considering scheduling options, Week 18 unchanged

The NFL is still considering various options following the suspension of the Bills-Bengals game, including possibly eliminating the bye week before the Super Bowl. The Bills-Patriots game set for Sunday and the rest of the Week 18 games remain on schedule.
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Family rep: Hamlin's recovery moving in positive direction

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday. “We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney, a...
Larry Brown Sports

NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot

Tom Brady has yet to give any indication of whether he will play in 2023 or retire, but he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. That means the star quarterback will have the option of joining a new team, and the Las Vegas Raiders have been mentioned as... The post NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

De’Aaron Fox scores 37 points, lifts Kings beat Jazz 117-115

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — De’Aaron Fox made a driving layup with 0.4 seconds left and scored 22 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter to help the Sacramento Kings beat the Utah Jazz 117-115 on Tuesday night. Utah’s Lauri Markannen made a long jumper at the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

3 NFL teams look for rare trip from 2-6 start to playoffs

Falling into a 2-6 hole near the midpoint of a season is usually a recipe to look to the future for NFL teams, with only two teams ever climbing out of that hole to reach the postseason. Headed into Week 18 of this season, three teams that lost six of...
Citrus County Chronicle

Sam Gagner breaks late tie, Jets beat Flames 3-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Sam Gagner tipped in Ville Heinola's point shot with 5:40 left to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Tuesday night. “Just was able to get my backhand on it,” the 33-year-old Gagner said after his 1,002nd NHL game. “It was a great shot by Ville. He kept it low and allowed me to see it the whole way. It’s definitely a good feeling.”
Citrus County Chronicle

Hagel, Killorn help Lightning beat lowly Blackhawks 4-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Tampa Bay forward Brandon Hagel has a lot of fond memories of his time in Chicago. A few more after Tuesday night. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
CHICAGO, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin?

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night’s game, causing the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience.
Citrus County Chronicle

Giants locked into No. 6 seed, but playoff foe uncertain

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll is no longer facing questions about the New York Giants making the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Giants (9-6-1) are in after a 38-10 win over the struggling Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The rookie coach got to celebrate with his players and people in the organization and have some friendly exchanges with the fans at MetLife Stadium. The guy players call “Dabs” even smoked a couple of cigars.
NEW YORK STATE

