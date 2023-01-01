ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Hit-and-run crash closes stretch of Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix; motorcyclist hospitalized

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious motorcycle crash closed a busy stretch of Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning. According to Phoenix police, officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home, where they found a man riding his motorcycle seriously hurt. That man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the other driver involved fled the scene before police arrived. A description of the getaway vehicle or the other driver has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police identify man killed in I-10 shooting on New Year’s Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have identified the man who died after two people were shot along Interstate 10 in Phoenix early New Year’s Day. Officers were initially called out to a shooting near 32nd Street and University Drive around 2:30 a.m. that Sunday. When they arrived, they soon learned that two men had been shot while they were driving along I-10 near 24th Street. The driver, later identified as 19-year-old Leon Greer, was found at the scene and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries where he was later pronounced dead. The other victim was driven by an unknown person to an area hospital. Police say the second victim was in the passenger seat when the shooting happened.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

‘Shots fired’ call ends with suspect crashing into power box in Fountain Hills, MCSO says

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bizarre incident in Fountain Hills early Tuesday morning. Deputies responded just before 4 a.m. to shots fired call near El Pueblo and Grande boulevards, not far from Fountain Hills Park. Authorities soon learned that someone in a car was following another vehicle and shooting at them. After a short time, deputies found the suspect, who again tried to flee from the scene but crashed into a power box.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
AZFamily

Officers shoot man with scissors in south Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man seriously burned in overnight mobile home fire in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An overnight mobile home fire in east Phoenix has left two people displaced, including a man who suffered serious injuries. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 24th Street and McDowell Road. Crews arrived to find a mobile home on fire and two people who were able to get out on their own.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix officer shoots, kills man with scissors after stun guns ineffective

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspect has died after being shot by Phoenix police officers in south Phoenix Tuesday morning. Around 10:30 a.m., police were called to investigate the report of a burglary at a home on S. 36th Drive, near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road. During the investigation, officers found a man in a nearby alley holding a pair of scissors. Sgt. Robert Scherer says the man was told multiple times to drop the scissors and when he did not, at least one officer fired a TASER. “Multiple commands were given to this man to drop the weapon, and when the man did not respond to these commands, multiple taser deployments were attempted. All of which were unsuccessful. At this point, the man did lunge at officers with the scissors in hand,” said Sgt. Scherer.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

1 dead, another injured after shooting on I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was killed and another is injured after a suspect shot at their vehicle on Interstate 10 in Phoenix on Sunday, authorities said. Officers responded to the scene near University Drive and the I-10 and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mother accused of driving drunk with 2 children in the backseat in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother is accused of driving drunk with her two kids in the backseat in Peoria over the holiday weekend. On Sunday, just before 2:30 a.m., police say 34-year-old Ashley Ana Reyes pulled into a gas station near 91st and Northern avenues. She reportedly had her 11-year-old and 14-year-old in the backseat. Court documents say police found a half-empty bottle of Hennesey in the center console. Reyes’ breath reportedly smelled like alcohol, and she had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Woman killed in three-car crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has died after being involved in a crash in a busy stretch of road in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. According to Phoenix police, officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to 51st and Clarendon avenues, just south of Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found three vehicles involved in a crash. A woman, who was later identified as Faila Butunga, 72, was rushed to the hospital, where she died.
PHOENIX, AZ

