Idaho8.com
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 will return this summer
“Yellowstone” viewers will have to wait until summer to see the conclusion of Season 5. Paramount Network revealed the news during the midseason finale on Sunday, sharing a teaser trailer with viewers. “Yellowstone,” which stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley and Cole Hauser, premiered in 2018....
Idaho8.com
Sherlock Holmes joins a first Oscar winner and the ‘ice cream’ song in the public domain
A Sherlock Holmes collection, the first film to win the Oscars’ top prize and a classic ditty by Irving Berlin are among the thousands of books, films and musical compositions entering the US public domain in 2023. When a piece of art enters the public domain, it means no...
Idaho8.com
Edward Norton discovers real-life Pocahontas is his 12th great-grandmother
American actor Edward Norton has discovered that the real-life Pocahontas, the romanticized and mythologized 17th century daughter of a Native American chief, is his 12th great-grandmother. The Oscar-nominated star learned of his family connection to the woman who married Virginia settler John Rolfe on Tuesday’s episode of the PBS genealogical...
