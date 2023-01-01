Read full article on original website
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
Meet George Santos - The perfect Republican candidate who can lie without blinkingVictorNew York City, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
trumbulltimes.com
Stamford police: 40 pounds of marijuana, $1 million in assets seized in drug raid
STAMFORD — Police say they found 40 pounds of marijuana and seized more than $1 million in assets during a drug raid of a local man's apartment. The Stamford Police Department's Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit searched a Glenbrook Road apartment belonging to Jobriel Melendez, 30, on Dec. 28. Assistant Chief Richard Conklin said the marijuana was conservatively worth about $200,000.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County pair arrested with stolen car and gun
TOWN OF WOODBURY – A Town of Wallkill woman and a Newburgh man have been arrested by Woodbury Town Police following a traffic stop at Routes 32 and 17 in the Town of Woodbury for a reported stolen vehicle from Ulster County. The alert was received from a stationary...
Caretaker accused of stealing $58K from elderly Norwalk woman she cared for
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 31-year-old woman is facing a first-degree larceny charge after police said she stole more than $58,000 from an elderly woman. Jennifer Hernandez had been the woman’s caretaker for more than a decade, according to Norwalk police. Police learned about the crime after the woman’s daughter found out that Hernandez made […]
Dog thrown from Range Rover, dragged along LI road by depraved car thief
A car thief threw a dog from a moving Range Rover and dragged the pet along a road on Long Island this week, police said Wednesday as they released images of a suspect.
2 men arrested for 2021 fatal shooting in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police arrested two suspects for a fatal shooting that left one man dead in the summer of 2021. The incident began on July 17, when police responded to reports of a shooting on Dixwell Avenue. After arriving at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Davonte Warren from New Haven […]
Police: Fatal Morrisania shooting suspect in custody, identified
A man is now in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of 34-year-old man in the Bronx last Thursday.
Bronx man, 64, beaten, robbed at front door; suspect sought
The victim was entering his apartment at Hawthorne Drive and Metropolitan Avenue in Parkchester around 8 a.m. on Dec. 11 when his attacker pushed him as walked inside.
Bronx auto shop worker slain by couple trying to steal his car as brother helplessly watches: ‘Shot right in front of me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A Bronx auto shop worker was shot to death in front of his brother during a clash with a man and woman trying to steal his car by having it towed away, police said Wednesday. Aboubacar Toure, 34, died Thursday following an escalating physical confrontation at the auto body shop he runs at E. 167th St. and Park Ave. in Morrisania, cops said. “They killed my brother!” Toure’s distraught brother, ...
norwoodnews.org
Norwood: Arrest Made in Early Morning Shooting of Man, 31, on East 204th Street
On Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at around 5.45 a.m., in front of 365 East 204th Street, an armed person chased a 31-year-old man on foot and fired multiple shots, striking the male victim in the back, chest, ear, and hand. Video courtesy of the NYPD. NYPD officials said a 39-year-old...
Bridgeport man identified as victim killed in New Year's Day Route 15 shooting
Those who knew and loved 23-year-old Adrian Lopez say their community has been deeply impacted by his death — and they're still trying to come to terms with this sudden and tragic loss.
JILTED AND JAILED: Ridgefield Man Charged With Trashing Little Ferry Home, Assaulting Ex-GF
A 19-year-old Ridgefield man was jailed after Little Ferry police said he broke into an ex-girlfriend's apartment, attacked her and a visitor and then trashed the place. Michael Chung broke the locks to get into the 18-year-old victim's River Street home, a Little Ferry police report says. He then grabbed...
Cops “murdered’ suspect, New York professor claims
Alexa Schwerha on January 3, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – According to the New York Post, a professor has accused two Suffolk County police officers of murdering their attackers after they were stabbed while responding to a call. An NYP report indicates that the officers were called to a Medford residence on Dec. 28 when the suspect threatened his roommate with a fire extinguisher. The suspect stabbed both officers before being fatally shot by one of the officers. In a comment on a Stony Brook Medicine Instagram post updating the community on the two officers’ injuries, Anna Hayward, who teaches The post Cops “murdered’ suspect, New York professor claims appeared first on Shore News Network.
Stamford father named suspect in death of 2-year-old found buried in park
A 26-year-old man is now a suspect in the death of his 2-year-old son, who was found in a plastic bag buried in a park, Stamford police said.
Police: 3 men arrested for weapons possession in Island Park
Detectives tell News 12 officers on a routine patrol saw a black Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on Austin Boulevard that was unable to stay in its lane.
1 dead after rollover collision in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — An Ansonia man died after a rollover collision in Middletown on Tuesday afternoon. State police said the crash happened just after 3 p.m., near exit 12 on Route 9 southbound. While going around a curve in the road, a Toyota 4Runner LTD driven by 34-year-old Vance...
1 Dead, 1 Injured In Fairfield County Crash
One person was killed and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County on New Year's Day.The crash took place in Stamford around 6:10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 on Greenwich Avenue.A 31-year-old Stamford resident was killed when the 2019 Honda they were driving crossed over the…
Know Them? Duo Wanted For 'Distraction Theft' At Long Island Convenience Store
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women seen on surveillance footage stealing from a Long Island 7-Eleven store.The theft occurred at around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, in Valley Stream, at the 7-Eleven store on North Central Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.In…
ID Released For 31-Year-Old Killed After Car Mounts Sidewalk, Strikes Tree In Stamford
Police have identified a woman who was killed after her vehicle crashed into a tree on New Year's Day in Fairfield County. The crash took place in Stamford around 6:10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 in the area of 171 Greenwich Ave. Stamford resident Marcela Parra, age 31, was killed when...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Woman Thrown From Car
#Milford CT–On December 28, officers were dispatched to Gulf Street near Dock Road for a woman being thrown from a vehicle. Upon arrival, the suspect, Mandel Givens, was attempting to leave the scene and was detained after a brief struggle with the officers. Witnesses stated seeing a vehicle at the side of the road and a woman screaming for help. The victim stated that while giving Givens a ride, he attempted to take the keys of the vehicle and grabbed the steering wheel. When they pulled over, a struggle ensued, and Givens threw the victim to the ground. The victim screamed for help and a group of Good Samaritans attempted to intervene and tried to stop Givens from fleeing. Givens was taken into custody and charged with.
Police searching for armed robber in connection to at least 10 robberies
The suspect was captured on security video wearing a motorcycle helmet when police say he held up six Bronx businesses – most at gunpoint.
