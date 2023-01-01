ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Stamford police: 40 pounds of marijuana, $1 million in assets seized in drug raid

STAMFORD — Police say they found 40 pounds of marijuana and seized more than $1 million in assets during a drug raid of a local man's apartment. The Stamford Police Department's Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit searched a Glenbrook Road apartment belonging to Jobriel Melendez, 30, on Dec. 28. Assistant Chief Richard Conklin said the marijuana was conservatively worth about $200,000.
STAMFORD, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County pair arrested with stolen car and gun

TOWN OF WOODBURY – A Town of Wallkill woman and a Newburgh man have been arrested by Woodbury Town Police following a traffic stop at Routes 32 and 17 in the Town of Woodbury for a reported stolen vehicle from Ulster County. The alert was received from a stationary...
WOODBURY, NY
WTNH

Caretaker accused of stealing $58K from elderly Norwalk woman she cared for

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 31-year-old woman is facing a first-degree larceny charge after police said she stole more than $58,000 from an elderly woman. Jennifer Hernandez had been the woman’s caretaker for more than a decade, according to Norwalk police. Police learned about the crime after the woman’s daughter found out that Hernandez made […]
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

2 men arrested for 2021 fatal shooting in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police arrested two suspects for a fatal shooting that left one man dead in the summer of 2021. The incident began on July 17, when police responded to reports of a shooting on Dixwell Avenue. After arriving at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Davonte Warren from New Haven […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Daily News

Bronx auto shop worker slain by couple trying to steal his car as brother helplessly watches: ‘Shot right in front of me’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A Bronx auto shop worker was shot to death in front of his brother during a clash with a man and woman trying to steal his car by having it towed away, police said Wednesday. Aboubacar Toure, 34, died Thursday following an escalating physical confrontation at the auto body shop he runs at E. 167th St. and Park Ave. in Morrisania, cops said. “They killed my brother!” Toure’s distraught brother, ...
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Cops “murdered’ suspect, New York professor claims

Alexa Schwerha on January 3, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – According to the New York Post, a professor has accused two Suffolk County police officers of murdering their attackers after they were stabbed while responding to a call. An NYP report indicates that the officers were called to a Medford residence on Dec. 28 when the suspect threatened his roommate with a fire extinguisher. The suspect stabbed both officers before being fatally shot by one of the officers. In a comment on a Stony Brook Medicine Instagram post updating the community on the two officers’ injuries, Anna Hayward, who teaches The post Cops “murdered’ suspect, New York professor claims appeared first on Shore News Network.
MEDFORD, NY
FOX 61

1 dead after rollover collision in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — An Ansonia man died after a rollover collision in Middletown on Tuesday afternoon. State police said the crash happened just after 3 p.m., near exit 12 on Route 9 southbound. While going around a curve in the road, a Toyota 4Runner LTD driven by 34-year-old Vance...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Fairfield County Crash

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County on New Year's Day.The crash took place in Stamford around 6:10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 on Greenwich Avenue.A 31-year-old Stamford resident was killed when the 2019 Honda they were driving crossed over the…
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Woman Thrown From Car

#Milford CT–On December 28, officers were dispatched to Gulf Street near Dock Road for a woman being thrown from a vehicle. Upon arrival, the suspect, Mandel Givens, was attempting to leave the scene and was detained after a brief struggle with the officers. Witnesses stated seeing a vehicle at the side of the road and a woman screaming for help. The victim stated that while giving Givens a ride, he attempted to take the keys of the vehicle and grabbed the steering wheel. When they pulled over, a struggle ensued, and Givens threw the victim to the ground. The victim screamed for help and a group of Good Samaritans attempted to intervene and tried to stop Givens from fleeing. Givens was taken into custody and charged with.
MILFORD, CT

