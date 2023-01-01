ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brentford signs German winger Schade from Freiburg

LONDON (AP) — Brentford has signed German winger Kevin Schade, initially on loan but with a club-record fee to make the deal permanent, as the West London club seeks to build for the future after establishing itself in the English Premier League. Schade is a versatile 21-year-old known for...
West Ham co-chairman David Gold dies at age 86

LONDON (AP) — David Gold, the co-chairman of Premier League club West Ham since 2010, has died following a short illness. He was 86. Gold’s death was announced by West Ham on Wednesday.
Brazilian players face backlash for skipping Pelé's funeral

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer stars past and present are under fire from fans for skipping Pelé's funeral and opting to pay their respects on social media. The three-time World Cup champion was buried in his hometown Tuesday after more than 230,000 mourners passed by his casket at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos. Pelé died last Thursday after a battle with cancer.

