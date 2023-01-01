ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
WVNews

Family rep: Hamlin's recovery moving in positive direction

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday. “We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney told...
WVNews

Kempe scores in 3rd, Kings end Stars' winning streak at 4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period and the Los Angeles Kings beat Dallas 3-2 on Tuesday night to snap the Stars’ four-game winning streak. “We got a good opportunity tonight, and it bounced the right way,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

Oklahoma City 150, Boston 117

BOSTON (117) Brown 11-18 5-9 29, Tatum 9-17 7-7 27, Horford 1-3 0-0 2, Smart 3-6 1-2 7, White 2-8 3-3 8, G.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Hauser 2-6 0-0 6, Jackson 1-3 1-2 4, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 4-12 8-8 17, Pritchard 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 40-88 25-31 117.
OKLAHOMA STATE

