A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he crashed his vehicle into a wall outside of a Del Mar home Friday, Dec. 30. 2022.

The solo crash happened just before 5 a.m. at 4957 El Camino Real, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man suffered minor injuries, according to the CHP.

Officials were investigating the collision.





This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .