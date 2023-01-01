ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle' Hurts misses 2nd straight game with sprained shoulder

Jalen Hurts missed his second straight game with a sprained right shoulder, forcing the Philadelphia Eagles to turn to backup quarterback Gardner Minshew on Sunday to try to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win against New Orleans.

Hurts was listed as doubtful on the injury report headed into the game, and the Eagles (13-2) decided not to risk his health with the team already in the playoffs. Hurts was injured two weeks ago on a hard tackle in a win against the Bears.

Minshew threw for 355 yards and two touchdowns but also committed three of the Eagles’ four costly turnovers, with a pair of picks and a fumble in last week’s loss at Dallas.

The Eagles would clinch the division and the No. 1 seed with a win over the Saints (6-9) this week or a victory next week against the New York Giants (8-6-1).

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson also was inactive with a groin injury.

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was active after he missed 10 straight games because of an abdominal injury.

