Folly Beach, SC

Charleston City Paper

Dunleavy’s Pub Polar Plunge celebrates 20 years

Families and friends gathered en masse on the beach at 2 p.m. Sunday to greet the new year with a chilling dive into the Atlantic Ocean during the 20th annual Dunleavy’s Pub Polar Plunge on Sullivan’s Island. A similar event occurred Sunday at Folly Beach. “It’s a good...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
blufftonsun.com

Noted restaurateur retires, closes shop after 50 years

Signe Gardo, founder and owner of Hilton Head Island’s landmark eatery, Signe’s Heaven Bound Bakery & Café, has retired and closed her shop Dec. 24. “I have plans to finally relax and then write a cookbook with one of my daughters,” said Signe. The business...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Meet Beaufort’s first baby born in 2023

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The New Year is finally here which means a whole new group of the year’s first babies. Join us in welcoming this new life to the world! Nolan Gray Swanson was born at Beaufort Memorial Collins Birthing Center on January 1, at 11:30 a.m. making this baby the first to be […]
BEAUFORT, SC
nomadlawyer.org

Charleston: 7 Best Places To Visit In Charleston, South Carolina

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Charleston South Carolina. The city of Charleston in South Carolina has a lot to offer visitors. From beautiful beaches to unique food to charming historic sights, there is something for everyone in this town. Whether you are visiting for a day or planning a vacation, it’s easy to make a trip to this southern gem.
CHARLESTON, SC
blufftonsun.com

Three doors open, while four legends shift to next chapters

Winter in the Lowcountry typically sees a lull in the new business calendar, but that was back in the days when brick and mortar ruled the roost. We have plenty to discuss, both new businesses and some fond farewells. Welcome, welcome!. Parker’s Kitchen, 5 Oliver Court, Bluffton, 843-901-2280, parkerskitchen.com: You’ve...
BLUFFTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Black Food Truck Festival Presents Battle of the Bands

The Black Food Truck Festival presents The Battle of the Bands at The Music Farm, located at 32 Ann Street, Charleston, SC. Come sing, dance, and party to the live sounds of 90’s, Hip Hop and R&B, Funk & Soul, and Pop. Tickets are on sale now for the Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend event on Sunday, January 15.
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV-TV

The world of aviation: A deeper look into the Hilton Head Island Airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Opening in 1967, the Hilton Head Airport is a hub for travelers in and those coming to visit Southeastern coast as well for private aviators. The Airport Director of Beaufort County, Jon Rembold, says that the Hilton Head Airport strives to be “a very accessible hometown airport” and want those in the community to get to know the ins and outs of the airport they travel through, that being when they take a flight out of Hilton Head airport or come by for a tour of the facility.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Andolini’s closes West Ashley pizza shop before new year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime West Ashley pizza shop has closed its doors. Andolini’s Pizza, located off Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, announced it would close permanently just before the new year. The shop served hand tossed New York-style pizza to customers and celebrated its 30th anniversary in November 2022. “To all our loyal patrons and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Breeze Airways offering lower fares to ‘bucket list’ destinations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways is offering deals to travelers to 16 destinations from Charleston. The airline is offering flights starting at $39 one way for flights between Jan. 11 and Feb. 14. Destinations include New York, New Orleans and three cities in Florida. The full list of destinations...
CHARLESTON, SC
blufftonsun.com

General manager named for Hilton Head National RV Resort

Kyle Train has been named general manager of Hilton Head National RV Resort in Bluffton, with responsibility for daily operations of the 97-acre RV resort that opened earlier this year. The promotion of Train was announced in December by Bill Layman, vice president of operations for Scratch Golf Inc. Scratch...
BLUFFTON, SC
charlestonmag.com

James Elford’s 19th-century maritime invention allowed sailors to communicate across distances, languages, and cultures

In 1823, James M. Elford published his Universal Signal Book, which illustrated how to display and interpret his patented maritime flag system, enabling sea captains to send 9,324 different messages to communicate with other ships. While the Internet was not invented in Charleston, one of its forerunners was. Its creator,...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Storm system to bring unseasonably warm stretch, rain on Wednesday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fog will continue to develop along the coast overnight with lows only falling into the upper 50s and low 60s. A storm system to our west will arrive Wednesday bringing our next chance of rain. There will be a slight chance of rain and storms west of I-95 overnight and early Wednesday. For most folks, the best rain chance near the coast won’t arrive until Wednesday afternoon and evening with the arrival of a cold front. A band of rain, along with a few storms, will push west to east across the area and may contain some gusty winds. There is a very small chance of a strong to severe thunderstorm. The rain will subside Wednesday night with clearing skies on Thursday. The cooler air behind this storm will lag a bit and won’t arrive until Friday. Highs will be close to the average high of 60° on Friday with mid to upper 60s and a warming trend over the weekend.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Five concerts coming to South Carolina in 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It won’t be much longer before Charleston feels like spring again – and with spring in the Lowcountry comes myriad events from the Southeastern Wildlife Expo to the Flowertown Festival, the Cooper River Bridge Run and the Credit One Charleston Open. But one thing people are always looking forward to when […]
CHARLESTON, SC

