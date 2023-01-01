Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Related
Charleston City Paper
Dunleavy’s Pub Polar Plunge celebrates 20 years
Families and friends gathered en masse on the beach at 2 p.m. Sunday to greet the new year with a chilling dive into the Atlantic Ocean during the 20th annual Dunleavy’s Pub Polar Plunge on Sullivan’s Island. A similar event occurred Sunday at Folly Beach. “It’s a good...
wpde.com
Patriots Point allowing visitors to name admission price for "Pay What You Can Weekend"
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will allow visitors to name their admission price Jan. 7-8, during the museum's "Pay What You Can" weekend. “This budget-friendly promotion is one of the many ways we like to thank the community for its support throughout the...
This Is The Best Pancake House In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best pancake houses across the country, including this restaurant in South Carolina.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach, Charleston rank among top 10 growing US cities, U-Haul study says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — U-Haul ranked the Myrtle Beach area as the No. 7 U.S. Growth City of 2022. People arriving in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach area in one-way U-Haul trucks increased by 1% over 2021 while departures fell 1%, according to the company's study. Do-it-yourself...
blufftonsun.com
Noted restaurateur retires, closes shop after 50 years
Signe Gardo, founder and owner of Hilton Head Island’s landmark eatery, Signe’s Heaven Bound Bakery & Café, has retired and closed her shop Dec. 24. “I have plans to finally relax and then write a cookbook with one of my daughters,” said Signe. The business...
Meet Beaufort’s first baby born in 2023
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The New Year is finally here which means a whole new group of the year’s first babies. Join us in welcoming this new life to the world! Nolan Gray Swanson was born at Beaufort Memorial Collins Birthing Center on January 1, at 11:30 a.m. making this baby the first to be […]
nomadlawyer.org
Charleston: 7 Best Places To Visit In Charleston, South Carolina
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Charleston South Carolina. The city of Charleston in South Carolina has a lot to offer visitors. From beautiful beaches to unique food to charming historic sights, there is something for everyone in this town. Whether you are visiting for a day or planning a vacation, it’s easy to make a trip to this southern gem.
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle to bring comedy tour to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Comedic icons are bringing the laughs to North Charleston later this month. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, who have been co-headlining a U.S. tour, added five new stops in the U.S. for early 2023 including Oklahoma City, Memphis, Birmingham, St. Louis, and North Charleston. Rock and Chappelle are set to […]
blufftonsun.com
Three doors open, while four legends shift to next chapters
Winter in the Lowcountry typically sees a lull in the new business calendar, but that was back in the days when brick and mortar ruled the roost. We have plenty to discuss, both new businesses and some fond farewells. Welcome, welcome!. Parker’s Kitchen, 5 Oliver Court, Bluffton, 843-901-2280, parkerskitchen.com: You’ve...
crbjbizwire.com
Black Food Truck Festival Presents Battle of the Bands
The Black Food Truck Festival presents The Battle of the Bands at The Music Farm, located at 32 Ann Street, Charleston, SC. Come sing, dance, and party to the live sounds of 90’s, Hip Hop and R&B, Funk & Soul, and Pop. Tickets are on sale now for the Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend event on Sunday, January 15.
WSAV-TV
The world of aviation: A deeper look into the Hilton Head Island Airport
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Opening in 1967, the Hilton Head Airport is a hub for travelers in and those coming to visit Southeastern coast as well for private aviators. The Airport Director of Beaufort County, Jon Rembold, says that the Hilton Head Airport strives to be “a very accessible hometown airport” and want those in the community to get to know the ins and outs of the airport they travel through, that being when they take a flight out of Hilton Head airport or come by for a tour of the facility.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Serious crash involving pedestrian closes East Bay St. near Reid St.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a serious crash has closed part of East Bay Street Tuesday night. The department is investigating a crash involving a car and a person in a wheelchair, police say. Officers have closed East Bay Street between Reid and South Streets, according...
Andolini’s closes West Ashley pizza shop before new year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime West Ashley pizza shop has closed its doors. Andolini’s Pizza, located off Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, announced it would close permanently just before the new year. The shop served hand tossed New York-style pizza to customers and celebrated its 30th anniversary in November 2022. “To all our loyal patrons and […]
live5news.com
Breeze Airways offering lower fares to ‘bucket list’ destinations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways is offering deals to travelers to 16 destinations from Charleston. The airline is offering flights starting at $39 one way for flights between Jan. 11 and Feb. 14. Destinations include New York, New Orleans and three cities in Florida. The full list of destinations...
wpde.com
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle coming to the Lowcountry in late January
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Two comedy icons are coming to North Charleston in late January. As part of a tour produced by Live Nation Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will be performing at the North Charleston Coliseum on January 27. Pre-sale for the event begins on Wednesday and...
WATCH: Cows temporarily escape farm at Ashley Ridge High School
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several cows made a temporary escape from an educational farm in Dorchester County last week. Fox Ridge Farm, located on campus at Ashley Ridge High School, offers students hands-on instruction in agricultural practices – and the farm includes livestock production. Nine cows decided to break free just before the holiday […]
blufftonsun.com
General manager named for Hilton Head National RV Resort
Kyle Train has been named general manager of Hilton Head National RV Resort in Bluffton, with responsibility for daily operations of the 97-acre RV resort that opened earlier this year. The promotion of Train was announced in December by Bill Layman, vice president of operations for Scratch Golf Inc. Scratch...
charlestonmag.com
James Elford’s 19th-century maritime invention allowed sailors to communicate across distances, languages, and cultures
In 1823, James M. Elford published his Universal Signal Book, which illustrated how to display and interpret his patented maritime flag system, enabling sea captains to send 9,324 different messages to communicate with other ships. While the Internet was not invented in Charleston, one of its forerunners was. Its creator,...
live5news.com
Storm system to bring unseasonably warm stretch, rain on Wednesday!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fog will continue to develop along the coast overnight with lows only falling into the upper 50s and low 60s. A storm system to our west will arrive Wednesday bringing our next chance of rain. There will be a slight chance of rain and storms west of I-95 overnight and early Wednesday. For most folks, the best rain chance near the coast won’t arrive until Wednesday afternoon and evening with the arrival of a cold front. A band of rain, along with a few storms, will push west to east across the area and may contain some gusty winds. There is a very small chance of a strong to severe thunderstorm. The rain will subside Wednesday night with clearing skies on Thursday. The cooler air behind this storm will lag a bit and won’t arrive until Friday. Highs will be close to the average high of 60° on Friday with mid to upper 60s and a warming trend over the weekend.
Five concerts coming to South Carolina in 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It won’t be much longer before Charleston feels like spring again – and with spring in the Lowcountry comes myriad events from the Southeastern Wildlife Expo to the Flowertown Festival, the Cooper River Bridge Run and the Credit One Charleston Open. But one thing people are always looking forward to when […]
Comments / 0