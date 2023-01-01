CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fog will continue to develop along the coast overnight with lows only falling into the upper 50s and low 60s. A storm system to our west will arrive Wednesday bringing our next chance of rain. There will be a slight chance of rain and storms west of I-95 overnight and early Wednesday. For most folks, the best rain chance near the coast won’t arrive until Wednesday afternoon and evening with the arrival of a cold front. A band of rain, along with a few storms, will push west to east across the area and may contain some gusty winds. There is a very small chance of a strong to severe thunderstorm. The rain will subside Wednesday night with clearing skies on Thursday. The cooler air behind this storm will lag a bit and won’t arrive until Friday. Highs will be close to the average high of 60° on Friday with mid to upper 60s and a warming trend over the weekend.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO