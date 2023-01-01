Read full article on original website
Northern Door YMCA offering Soup Day
To support its annual campaign for the community, the Door County YMCA will be hosting a Soup Day next Monday, January 9, at the Northern Door Program Center in Fish Creek. Marketing Director Amy Gamble says there will be a variety of soups made by YMCA members and local businesses.
New Kewaunee County Fairest to be crowned Friday
You are invited to see Kewaunee County’s newest royalty get crowned this Friday night. Two girls are vying for the Kewaunee County Fairest and Jr. Fairest of the Fair positions. Fairest candidates Lexy Nowak and Vanessa Van Pay and Junior Fairest Candidate Jakayla Steinhorst will be judged based on an individual interview, group interview, mock radio commercial, and basket auction. . Isabella Haen, a former state and county Fairest of the Fair herself, offered some words of advice to potential candidates hoping to follow in her footsteps last month.
Happy New Year! Northeast Wisconsin parents welcome babies in 2023
(WLUK) -- Families across Northeast Wisconsin rang in the new year with new bundles of joy. In Green Bay, the first baby born in 2023 at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital was Gabriela. She was born at 12:56 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 5 lbs, 12 oz. and measuring 18.5 inches long.
Taking on an alcohol addiction in the New Year
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says alcohol is the most commonly used addictive substance in Wisconsin. In the New Year, some people may be ready for an alcohol detox and take part in what’s called ‘Dry January,’ which means not consuming alcohol during the month.
Margaret "Marge" Mary Cigler
Margaret “Marge” Mary Cigler, 73, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away peacefully at Algoma Long Term Care on Sunday, January 1, 2023. She was born September 11, 1949 in Sturgeon Bay, daughter of the late Alvin Herman and Shirley Ann (Vertz) Wehausen. Marge graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School with the Class of 1968. She worked as a secretary for over 20 years at Sturgeon Bay High School and then at Door County Chamber of Commerce, Ross Estate Planning, and WhiteTails Unlimited. On September 2, 1995, Marge and Timothy Richard Cigler were united in marriage at Hope United Church of Christ. She enjoyed knitting, reading, gardening, and traveling.
Appleton Army Reserve Unit to Deploy Next Month
An Army Reserve unit in Appleton is gearing up for a deployment next month. The 395th Ordinance Company will be taking off in February for an overseas deployment, however, as per Army policy, the exact destination will not be released to the general public. The 395th is responsible for handling...
Study: Toxic PFAS chemical plume detected in Green Bay
A large plume of toxic chemicals produced by a plant that manufactures firefighting foam has seeped through groundwater to Lake Michigan’s Green Bay, scientists said Tuesday. The chemicals belong to a family of compounds known as PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are used widely in consumer products...
“Affordable Weekend Getaways In Wisconsin”- 3 Amazing Places To Look Out For
Wisconsin is a beautiful state located in the Midwest region of the United States. It is known for its natural beauty, rich history, and cultural attractions. If you are looking for an affordable weekend getaway, Wisconsin has plenty of options to choose from. Here are three budget-friendly weekend gateways in Wisconsin.
Northeastern Wisconsin PFAS plume moves into Green Bay via groundwater
A new study has found that a plume of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from an industrial source has made its way into Green Bay, Lake Michigan, through the movement of groundwater. PFAS are often referred to as "forever chemicals" because they do not readily break down in the environment....
Fox Valley Army reserve unit being deployed
NEENAH (WLUK) – Two dozen soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve 395th Ordnance Co. will depart next month for an overseas deployment. A farewell ceremony for family and invited guests, although not the general public, is scheduled for Feb. 3, according to Sgt. First Class Edgar Salzler. The deployment...
Girls Basketball Recap: Gibraltar, L-C, Southern Door and Sevastopol roll, Sturgeon Bay loses
Area girls high school basketball teams were back on the hardwoods Tuesday night after the holiday break. Four Packerland teams were in non-conference action. The Sevastopol Pioneers continued to roll with a 59-34 win over Oneida Nation. The Gibraltar Vikings blew out Stockbridge 50-9 on the road. The Sturgeon Bay...
Boys Basketball Roundup: Kewaunee and Southern Door wins, Gibraltar falls
Three area boys basketball teams were in actionTuesday evening in non-conference action and two came away with victories. Southern Door cruised to a 66-49 win over the Sheboygan Falls Falcons on the road in a non-conference game. The Kewaunee Storm topped the Wrightstown Tigers 77-75 at home in a nail-biter.
Appleton broker breaks down housing market outlook for 2023
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsinites looking to buy a home in 2023 may have some difficulty as the number of people selling homes is going down. Real estate broker Stacey Hennessey with Century 21 Affiliated says in Northeast Wisconsin, a healthy market has about 950 homes for sale. Currently, there are only about 180.
Clippers boys welcome Bonduel
The Sturgeon Bay Clippers boys' basketball will not wait long to get their 2023 underway when they battle Bonduel Monday evening. In their last game, the Clippers were defeated by the Southern Door Eagles 70-51 behind a 34-point outburst from Drew Daoust. Calvin Richard and Derick Ayala-Zeno would end with 14 and 10 respectively in the loss.
Tipsy Taco & Tequila Bar officially open in Appleton
(WFRV) – You don’t need to leave the area to take a flight… a flight of margaritas at least!. Local 5 Live gets a look inside a new restaurant in Appleton with tequilas, tacos, an Instagram station, and an around great atmosphere. The new Tipsy Taco &...
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Green Bay Packer Bill Ferrario has pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated, his second offense. Ferrario was booked into the Marathon County Jail on Jan. 3. He has now been released after posting his $1,500 signature bond. The 44-year-old Wausau resident...
Messy mix continues tonight
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are still in a Winter Weather Advisory now until 10am tomorrow across Shawano, Langlade, Menominee, and northern Oconto counties. Here’s what to expect:. A low pressure system continues to move right over NE WI tonight. Places further north...
Wisconsin-based oil company towing vessel sinks in Kinnickinnic River
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An Appleton-based oil company is trying to bail out their towing vessel after it sunk in the Kinnickinnic River. U.S. Venture Inc. is the owner of the 112-foot towing vessel. The vessel was docked and empty at the time it began to sink. The vessel began...
Fire in Outagamie County leaves family without a home
ELLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – One family is without a home after a Tuesday morning fire in Outagamie County. According to firefighters from the Town of Ellington Fire Department, a fire broke out at a home across the road from the fire station on Highway 76 at around 9:30 a.m.
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
