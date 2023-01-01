You are invited to see Kewaunee County’s newest royalty get crowned this Friday night. Two girls are vying for the Kewaunee County Fairest and Jr. Fairest of the Fair positions. Fairest candidates Lexy Nowak and Vanessa Van Pay and Junior Fairest Candidate Jakayla Steinhorst will be judged based on an individual interview, group interview, mock radio commercial, and basket auction. . Isabella Haen, a former state and county Fairest of the Fair herself, offered some words of advice to potential candidates hoping to follow in her footsteps last month.

2 DAYS AGO