Live updates: New England Patriots 23, Miami Dolphins 21, (FINAL)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Dolphins had just lost 23-21 to the New England Patriots on Sunday, meaning they had just lost control of the race for the final AFC wild-card spot. They had also just lost their fifth game in a row, even though most of the games were there for the taking. So no, you don’t go from 8-3 to 8-8 and immediately move on to the next week.

2 DAYS AGO