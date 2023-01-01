ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live updates: New England Patriots 23, Miami Dolphins 21, (FINAL)

By Steve Svekis, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

Check out the up-to-the-minute commentary from Dave Hyde, Chris Perkins and David Furones as the Dolphins try to avoid their fifth consecutive loss and fall to .500.

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Clinching Playoff Appearance

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially in the NFL playoffs. They were able to come back from a 21-10 deficit on Sunday afternoon against the Carolina Panthers to clinch the NFC South for a second straight season. It's also the third-straight season that the Bucs have made the playoffs overall.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Latest Dolphins QB update isn’t good news for Steelers fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers need the Miami Dolphins to lose in Week 18 to have a shot at the playoffs. The Dolphins received a good health update on one of their quarterbacks. The Pittsburgh Steelers, despite starting the season 2-6, have a chance at making the playoffs in Week 18, something that seemed unfeasible. All they need to do is to defeat the Cleveland Browns in Week 18, and both the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots to lose.
PITTSBURGH, PA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Kickoff time announced for Dolphins’ finale vs. Jets that carries playoff implications

There is now clarity on the date and time of the Miami Dolphins’ regular-season finale against the New York Jets. The Dolphins will play the Jets next Sunday at 1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium. The NFL announced its full week Week 18 schedule Monday after announcing this Saturday’s double-header late Sunday night. The game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, which determines the ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: A Dolphins season of big hopes is down to avoiding the worst collapse in franchise history

Let’s not mince words: This would be the worst collapse in Miami Dolphins history if it plays out. There is no close second, too. Not when you consider the big picture at work, though you might prefer considering fireworks, rainbows and other happy thoughts right now rather than the big picture. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said in the moments after Sunday’s loss in New England what he said ...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Sports

Perry: Patriots show glimmer of 'complementary' identity vs. Dolphins

FOXBORO -- It's one of those football phrases that has seemingly become synonymous with the Patriots. Like "do your job" or "ignore the noise," they aren't the only ones who use it. But over time, it's become theirs. "Complementary football" is something Bill Belichick has preached incessantly during his time...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins Q&A: Would Tua play in a wild-card game? How does GM Chris Grier still have his job?

Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Chris Perkins answer questions from readers. Q: whats ur gut feeling that if the dolphins make the playoffs tua plays in the wild card game? – @skynyrd991 on Twitter A: I doubt Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who remains in concussion protocol due to the injury he sustained ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chris Perkins: Want to know why Dolphins are .500? Blame the offense, not defense or special teams

This Dolphins offense stinks. It proved that in Sunday’s 23-21 loss at New England, a time when the team really needed a boost from what’s supposed to be its strength, the offense. The now 8-8 Dolphins are an offensive tragedy. Stop blaming the defense. The defense, which doesn’t have nearly as much talent as the offense, only allowed 23 points Sunday (actually, 17 considering the interception ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins-Jets predictions: Can Miami finally snap skid and maybe sneak into the playoffs?

Dolphins (8-8) vs. Jets (7-9), Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox Latest line: Dolphins are favored by 1 point. Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist (Season record: 11-5): Dolphins 17, Jets 13 How the Dolphins score 17 points with a rookie quarterback against one of the league’s top defenses will remain to be seen. But this team has too much talent for this season to swirl completely down the drain. Chris Perkins, ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins sign quarterback Mike Glennon as backup to Teddy Bridgewater, Skylar Thompson

The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad, the team announced Wednesday. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel spoke after the Glennon announcement and said it’s not yet known whether quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who sustained a dislocated pinky on his right (throwing) hand in last Sunday’s loss at New England, will be available to play this Sunday against the ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: A night when a big game of football took a backseat to life

Near noon on Tuesday, as Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital, the toy drive he once hoped to raise $2,500 for had topped $4 million in contributions. Most of the more than 150,000 people sending money, they couldn’t know Hamlin. They hadn’t even heard of the Buffalo Bills defensive back until he was hit struck in the chest Monday night tackling Cincinnati ...
CINCINNATI, OH
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins grades from costly loss to Patriots, plus stock up, stock down

The Miami Dolphins’ season is on life support. Once looking so promising at 8-3 with a playoff spot seemingly all but guaranteed — with talk about whether the team could supplant the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East, a five-game losing streak has now put the Dolphins in a position where they need to count on others to make the playoffs. They need a win in next Sunday’s finale against the New York ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins’ Teddy Bridgewater still can’t throw with injured finger; Miami preparing for all contingencies

The dislocated pinky finger on Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s right, throwing hand is still not allowing him to throw a football on Wednesday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. McDaniel offered little else about the quarterback plan going forward, as the team is taking it one day at a time after already deciding starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not be available for ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Oladipo reveals message to himself, ‘Bro, you had a pretty different journey, champ’

When it came to the quadriceps, the knee, the surgeries, the doctors, Victor Oladipo had to place his confidence in others. When it came to the early-season struggles with his offense amid this return from preseason knee pain, the veteran Miami Heat guard merely had to look within. Doubts were not part of that equation. “I can score the basketball, man; I’ve been scoring my whole life,” ...
MIAMI, FL
