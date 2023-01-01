Read full article on original website
A routine tackle results in emergency surgery for Ohio Wesleyan football senior
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was the third game of Jake DelCampo's senior season playing football at Ohio Wesleyan. "It’s early in the first quarter," he said. "I’m on defense. The guy ran a dig on me over the middle and I made a diving tackle. I felt the guy’s cleat go into my stomach."
Good Day Columbus annual gingerbread house decorating competition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The competition is sweet!. Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant, Karaline Cohen, and Mike McCarthy put their gingerbread house decorating skills to the test, and judging the contest is Catering by Scott executive chef Audriana Bast. This year's winner is Karaline Cohen with 61 likes.
Experience Columbus 2023 Preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The holidays are over, but there are plenty of fun events happening around Columbus. Experience Columbus Leah Berger discusses all the upcoming events happening around town with Good Day Columbus’ Katie McKee and Phil Kelly.
Purple street lights in Columbus: Pretty or problematic?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Faulty LED lights are putting a colorful twist on a typical street light. City of Columbus leaders said they know of 25 street lights that have turned purple, and they're located on Valleyview Drive near Hague Avenue in west Columbus. The lights leave their reflections...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs distracted driving bill into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law Tuesday morning, making distracted driving a primary offense. Senate Bill 288 makes distracted driving a primary offense and gives law enforcement more tools to combat distracted driving and save lives. “Signing this bill today is a...
Man struck, killed in Downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for the vehicle that struck and killed a man in Downtown Columbus. Columbus Police responded to a call around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday of a person lying in the road between West Lynn Street and West Gay Street. The caller said a man,...
1 injured in Whitehall shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was shot in Whitehall near an intersection Sunday afternoon, police said. Whitehall police said they received a report of a shooting near East Main Street and South Hamilton Road around 3:20 p.m. Officers closed down East Main Street in the area as they...
CCS to restore union status of Project Connect positions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Education Association is celebrating a victory as nine positions in Columbus City Schools' Project Connect program will regain union status. The Project Connect employees, who work primarily to support vulnerable and unhoused youth within the CCS district, had been removed unilaterally from the...
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
Dollar Tree worker killed in machete attack in Northwest Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Dollar Tree employee in Northwest Ohio is dead after being murdered with a machete while working on Sunday. The incident happened in Upper Sandusky just before 4:30 p.m. on New Year's Day. Upper Sandusky police said they were called to the store after a...
Franklin County courts removed 3 children from suspected twins' abductor's care
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Suspected child abductor Nalah Jackson will face a judge Tuesday in Indianapolis after Columbus Police say she kidnapped a pair of twins less than a week before Christmas. Police say Jackson stole the car of a door dash driver while five-month-old Kason and Kyair Thomas were in the backseat.
Jacob Davidson: Suspect who escaped custody arrested in West Virginia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Jacob Davidson, the man accused of shooting at law enforcement in November and then escaping custody last week, was arrested late Sunday night in West Virginia. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday only that Davidson had...
Butler claims self-defense in shooting of teen gaining national attention
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mother is shaken and heartbroken over the loss of her 13-year-old son. The case is gaining nationwide attention. 13-year-old Sinzae Reed was shot dead back in October at the Wedgewood Apartments. A suspect was arrested and the charges were later dropped. The Reed...
Man dies after being ejected from motorcycle in crash near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man riding a motorcycle died after he collided with another vehicle near Hilliard. Columbus police said the crash happened around 5:18 p.m. on Monday. Jeffrey Joseph Frey Jr., 33, of Columbus, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Hilliard Rome Road just north of Roberts Road.
Community safety cameras being installed around Wedgewood Village Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An extra layer of crime prevention is now being placed around a west Columbus apartment complex that's seen more than its fair share of crime. "I put my car in park, shots being fired immediately," said Madison Saladino, as she talked about being struck with bullets in August, in a parking lot near the Wedgewood Village Apartments.
Police searching for suspects who stole 8 pairs of shoes from Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for two people accused of stealing several pairs of shoes from a Columbus store last month. A man and woman walked into a store along Hilliard-Rome Road on Dec. 13 just before 11 a.m. According to officers, the suspects took eight pairs...
Dublin brewery celebrates 'Dry January'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s Dry January which means no alcohol during the month of January, but it doesn’t mean drinks can’t have flavor. Gataway Brewing Grace Grudowski shares her “Who’s Driving” mocktail recipe with Good Day Columbus Cameron Fontana. Who’s Driving Mocktail...
13-year-old boy missing from Union Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ross County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing juvenile. Darius Lester, 13, was last seen on Tuesday around 9 p.m. Officials said his last known area was near Kinnamon Lane in the Pleasant Valley area. Lester was last...
Columbus City Council will hold public hearing for the finalists to fill vacant seat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council will host a public hearing for the finalists being considered to fill former President Pro Tem Elizabeth Brown's seat. Brown stepped down from her post at the end of 2022 to lead the YWCA of Columbus. The hearing is scheduled for 5...
Police searching for 2 persons of interest after man killed at Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives released images of three people wanted for questioning in connection with a deadly gas station shooting in north Columbus. A man, identified by Columbus police as 22-year-old Hassan Hassan, was shot multiple times Monday night at the Shell gas station near Cleveland Avenu and Morse Road. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
