ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

1 dead, 9 injured in New Year’s Eve shooting in Alabama

By Nexstar Media Wire, Chad Petri, Tom Ingram
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EpT86_0k0L5h3a00

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – One person is dead and nine hurt after a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile, Alabama.

Police responded to a “shots fired” call at about 11:15 p.m. local time Saturday, according to Mobile Police Corporal Ryan Blakely.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Obviously multiple shots rang out. I can certainly tell you that. I have one deceased individual and nine other individuals who have been shot by gunfire who are at the local hospitals being treated,” Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told Nexstar’s WKRG.

According to Mobile Police, the injured victims – the youngest being 17 and the oldest 57 – were being treated for injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to severe. An update on their conditions was not available Sunday morning.

Prine said the shooter and the person killed may have known each other.

“I think that would give some comfort to all of us downtown that this was not just a random shooting where someone lost their life,” he added.

Witnesses describe a chaotic scene as they scrambled for safety.

“You can’t hear between the fireworks and the gunshots. Everyone starts running – I lived in America my entire life, I know what’s happening,” Rose Brooks explained, recounting the moments after the shooting. “I grab my sister’s hand and I run as far as I can as fast as I can.”

Police were able to contain the scene and New Year’s Eve celebrations a few blocks away in downtown Mobile continued.

As of Sunday morning, Mobile Police are calling the incident an active investigation. Anyone that may have information about the shooting is asked to contact Mobile Police at 251-208-7211, text 844-251-0644, or visit mobilepd.org/crimetip to submit an anonymous tip.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utv44.com

MPD: Suspect in custody, set to be charged in New Year's Eve mass shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. According to a Sunday evening press release, the Mobile Police Department has taken a suspect into custody in connection to last night's New Year's Eve shooting:. The Mobile Police Department reports that we currently have a male subject in custody from last night's New...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile man's assault of mother garners heavy police response

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department and a swat team gathered at a trailer park on Gunn Road early Sunday evening. Police tell us it was a domestic situation, saying a man assaulted his mother. Mobile Police say the suspect was not a danger to anyone else;...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Car crash in Baldwin County kills 1

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A crash in Baldwin County early this morning claims the life of a Loxley man, according to authorities. Police said at approximately 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, a two-vehicle crash occurred two miles west of Robertsdale on County Road 54. Kenneth Harold Sirmon, 28, of...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 person shot in drive-by shooting in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - A person has sustained a non-life-threatening injury after an early morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola, according to police. Police said they responded to local hospital and made contact with a victim who had been shot at a red light at 9th Avenue and Blount Street early this morning.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

34-year-old man shot, killed in Prichard on New Year’s Eve

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Eve shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead. Prichard authorities have identified the victim as Christopher Duncan. They say that around 7 p.m. Saturday police responded to a report of the shooting in the 600 block...
PRICHARD, AL
WEAR

Family identifies victim in Pace homicide as 33-year-old man

PACE, Fla. -- Family identifies the man shot and killed in Sunday's domestic violence incident in Pace as 33-year-old Doug Davidson Jr. The fatal shooting happened early Sunday morning at a Pace home in the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle. His wife -- 32-year-old Chloe Davidson -- is charged with...
PACE, FL
WEAR

28-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- A 28-year-old man died in a head-on collision early Sunday morning in Baldwin County. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Baldwin County 54, approximately two miles west of Robertsdale. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 28-year-old Kenneth Sirmon was driving a BMW when he collided head-on...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
wxxv25.com

CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident

The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
BILOXI, MS
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy