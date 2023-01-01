Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
A routine tackle results in emergency surgery for Ohio Wesleyan football senior
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was the third game of Jake DelCampo's senior season playing football at Ohio Wesleyan. "It’s early in the first quarter," he said. "I’m on defense. The guy ran a dig on me over the middle and I made a diving tackle. I felt the guy’s cleat go into my stomach."
myfox28columbus.com
Bojangles to break ground in Columbus this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bojangles is set to break ground this week in the Columbus area with a scheduled opening date in April. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. In March 2021, Bojangles franchiser Jeff Rigsby announced the opening of 15 locations...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Soggy weather, above-average temps linger for another day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Soggy conditions with an occasional rumble of thunder will persist through midday Wednesday. Be alert for ponding on the roads and high water in low-lying areas. Temperatures will be closer to normal for the end of the week. FLOOD WARNINGS, WATCHES, and ADVISORIES are in...
myfox28columbus.com
Purple street lights in Columbus: Pretty or problematic?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Faulty LED lights are putting a colorful twist on a typical street light. City of Columbus leaders said they know of 25 street lights that have turned purple, and they're located on Valleyview Drive near Hague Avenue in west Columbus. The lights leave their reflections...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs distracted driving bill into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law Tuesday morning, making distracted driving a primary offense. Senate Bill 288 makes distracted driving a primary offense and gives law enforcement more tools to combat distracted driving and save lives. “Signing this bill today is a...
myfox28columbus.com
Man struck, killed in Downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for the vehicle that struck and killed a man in Downtown Columbus. Columbus Police responded to a call around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday of a person lying in the road between West Lynn Street and West Gay Street. The caller said a man,...
myfox28columbus.com
1 injured in Whitehall shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was shot in Whitehall near an intersection Sunday afternoon, police said. Whitehall police said they received a report of a shooting near East Main Street and South Hamilton Road around 3:20 p.m. Officers closed down East Main Street in the area as they...
myfox28columbus.com
CCS to restore union status of Project Connect positions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Education Association is celebrating a victory as nine positions in Columbus City Schools' Project Connect program will regain union status. The Project Connect employees, who work primarily to support vulnerable and unhoused youth within the CCS district, had been removed unilaterally from the...
myfox28columbus.com
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
myfox28columbus.com
Check new bus routes for Columbus City Schools and Reynoldsburg City Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With winter break ending, check your student's bus route as some routes will be changing for Columbus City Schools and Reynoldsburg City Schools. Reynoldsburg City Schools will start its new bus routes on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Columbus City Schools will start new bus routes the next day on Wednesday.
myfox28columbus.com
Dollar Tree worker killed in machete attack in Northwest Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Dollar Tree employee in Northwest Ohio is dead after being murdered with a machete while working on Sunday. The incident happened in Upper Sandusky just before 4:30 p.m. on New Year's Day. Upper Sandusky police said they were called to the store after a...
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County courts removed 3 children from suspected twins' abductor's care
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Suspected child abductor Nalah Jackson will face a judge Tuesday in Indianapolis after Columbus Police say she kidnapped a pair of twins less than a week before Christmas. Police say Jackson stole the car of a door dash driver while five-month-old Kason and Kyair Thomas were in the backseat.
myfox28columbus.com
Butler claims self-defense in shooting of teen gaining national attention
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mother is shaken and heartbroken over the loss of her 13-year-old son. The case is gaining nationwide attention. 13-year-old Sinzae Reed was shot dead back in October at the Wedgewood Apartments. A suspect was arrested and the charges were later dropped. The Reed...
myfox28columbus.com
Jacob Davidson: Suspect who escaped custody arrested in West Virginia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Jacob Davidson, the man accused of shooting at law enforcement in November and then escaping custody last week, was arrested late Sunday night in West Virginia. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday only that Davidson had...
myfox28columbus.com
Man dies after being ejected from motorcycle in crash near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man riding a motorcycle died after he collided with another vehicle near Hilliard. Columbus police said the crash happened around 5:18 p.m. on Monday. Jeffrey Joseph Frey Jr., 33, of Columbus, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Hilliard Rome Road just north of Roberts Road.
myfox28columbus.com
Driver shortage behind CCS roll out of new school bus routes Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Big changes are planned for the 38,000 students who ride Columbus City School buses. Students in city schools as well as charter and private schools served by the district received new bus routes Wednesday morning. A national bus shortage coupled with software problems caused issues...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Diocese honors Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI with requiem Mass, bell ringing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just before 10 a.m. Monday in Columbus, Catholic churches across the city rang their bells to honor Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died Saturday. Afterwards, Columbus Bishop Earl Fernandes presided over a requiem Mass at Saint Joseph's Cathedral. "He was a great and humble servant,"...
myfox28columbus.com
Community safety cameras being installed around Wedgewood Village Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An extra layer of crime prevention is now being placed around a west Columbus apartment complex that's seen more than its fair share of crime. "I put my car in park, shots being fired immediately," said Madison Saladino, as she talked about being struck with bullets in August, in a parking lot near the Wedgewood Village Apartments.
myfox28columbus.com
Police searching for suspects who stole 8 pairs of shoes from Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for two people accused of stealing several pairs of shoes from a Columbus store last month. A man and woman walked into a store along Hilliard-Rome Road on Dec. 13 just before 11 a.m. According to officers, the suspects took eight pairs...
myfox28columbus.com
Dublin brewery celebrates 'Dry January'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s Dry January which means no alcohol during the month of January, but it doesn’t mean drinks can’t have flavor. Gataway Brewing Grace Grudowski shares her “Who’s Driving” mocktail recipe with Good Day Columbus Cameron Fontana. Who’s Driving Mocktail...
