ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

Bojangles to break ground in Columbus this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bojangles is set to break ground this week in the Columbus area with a scheduled opening date in April. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. In March 2021, Bojangles franchiser Jeff Rigsby announced the opening of 15 locations...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Purple street lights in Columbus: Pretty or problematic?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Faulty LED lights are putting a colorful twist on a typical street light. City of Columbus leaders said they know of 25 street lights that have turned purple, and they're located on Valleyview Drive near Hague Avenue in west Columbus. The lights leave their reflections...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs distracted driving bill into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law Tuesday morning, making distracted driving a primary offense. Senate Bill 288 makes distracted driving a primary offense and gives law enforcement more tools to combat distracted driving and save lives. “Signing this bill today is a...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man struck, killed in Downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for the vehicle that struck and killed a man in Downtown Columbus. Columbus Police responded to a call around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday of a person lying in the road between West Lynn Street and West Gay Street. The caller said a man,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 injured in Whitehall shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was shot in Whitehall near an intersection Sunday afternoon, police said. Whitehall police said they received a report of a shooting near East Main Street and South Hamilton Road around 3:20 p.m. Officers closed down East Main Street in the area as they...
WHITEHALL, OH
myfox28columbus.com

CCS to restore union status of Project Connect positions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Education Association is celebrating a victory as nine positions in Columbus City Schools' Project Connect program will regain union status. The Project Connect employees, who work primarily to support vulnerable and unhoused youth within the CCS district, had been removed unilaterally from the...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Check new bus routes for Columbus City Schools and Reynoldsburg City Schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With winter break ending, check your student's bus route as some routes will be changing for Columbus City Schools and Reynoldsburg City Schools. Reynoldsburg City Schools will start its new bus routes on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Columbus City Schools will start new bus routes the next day on Wednesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Dollar Tree worker killed in machete attack in Northwest Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Dollar Tree employee in Northwest Ohio is dead after being murdered with a machete while working on Sunday. The incident happened in Upper Sandusky just before 4:30 p.m. on New Year's Day. Upper Sandusky police said they were called to the store after a...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Butler claims self-defense in shooting of teen gaining national attention

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mother is shaken and heartbroken over the loss of her 13-year-old son. The case is gaining nationwide attention. 13-year-old Sinzae Reed was shot dead back in October at the Wedgewood Apartments. A suspect was arrested and the charges were later dropped. The Reed...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Jacob Davidson: Suspect who escaped custody arrested in West Virginia

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Jacob Davidson, the man accused of shooting at law enforcement in November and then escaping custody last week, was arrested late Sunday night in West Virginia. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday only that Davidson had...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man dies after being ejected from motorcycle in crash near Hilliard

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man riding a motorcycle died after he collided with another vehicle near Hilliard. Columbus police said the crash happened around 5:18 p.m. on Monday. Jeffrey Joseph Frey Jr., 33, of Columbus, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Hilliard Rome Road just north of Roberts Road.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Driver shortage behind CCS roll out of new school bus routes Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Big changes are planned for the 38,000 students who ride Columbus City School buses. Students in city schools as well as charter and private schools served by the district received new bus routes Wednesday morning. A national bus shortage coupled with software problems caused issues...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Community safety cameras being installed around Wedgewood Village Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An extra layer of crime prevention is now being placed around a west Columbus apartment complex that's seen more than its fair share of crime. "I put my car in park, shots being fired immediately," said Madison Saladino, as she talked about being struck with bullets in August, in a parking lot near the Wedgewood Village Apartments.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Dublin brewery celebrates 'Dry January'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s Dry January which means no alcohol during the month of January, but it doesn’t mean drinks can’t have flavor. Gataway Brewing Grace Grudowski shares her “Who’s Driving” mocktail recipe with Good Day Columbus Cameron Fontana. Who’s Driving Mocktail...
DUBLIN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy