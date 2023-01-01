Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Iowa DNR to treat Nobles Lake, eliminate 'rough fish' population
(Missouri Valley) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources hope to remove invasive river species from a KMAland lake. The DNR announced Tuesday they will be treating Nobles Lake this winter under a layer of ice with a low concentration of Rotenone to eliminate rough fish. The 95-acre cutoff oxbow lake is located in Harrison and Pottawattamie Counties on the Missouri River Floodplain. Bryan Hayes is a Fisheries Biologist with the Iowa DNR. Hayes tells KMA News the more invasive species made their way into the lake, intended to serve as a habitat for waterfowl, following the historic Missouri River flooding in 2011 and 2019.
wnax.com
Snow Not Much Help in Drought Busting
Despite several rounds of heavy snow, it will take more to break the ongoing drought. Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan says much of the area is years behind on moisture….. Glisan says the soil needs to recharge first….. Glisan says it takes a lot of snow to melt...
The Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) Roadways are mostly clear in southwest Iowa this morning except for Highway 44 from Audubon east into Guthrie County. Roadways are partially covered in the northwest and northern Iowa.
KCCI.com
New law for bottle and can redemption now effective
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some big changes started Tuesday for bottle and can redemption in Iowa. The changes allow some stores to end their bottle and can redemption program as long as there is another redemption center within a 15-mile radius. It also increases the fee beverage distributors pay...
NE Iowa Semi Rollovers Mixed Milk and Dog Food In Water [PHOTOS]
Truck drivers in northeast Iowa suffered injuries earlier this week after two semis rolled over into bodies of water. On Monday evening in Guttenberg, crews were dispatched to the 300 block of North Highway 52 after a semi hauling milk crashed and rolled into a nearby pond. Crews worked to...
KCRG.com
Two eastern Iowa cities get perfect score on national LGBTQ inclusion evaluation
A fire destroyed a garage in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning. GOP leaders to try to find new House Speaker after historic defeat. GOP leaders in the House are set to return to try and find a new Speaker after a historic defeat. Manchester hospital introduces new therapy dog. Updated:...
kelo.com
Nearly every road in KELO listening area under No Travel Advisory
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — You may have noticed by now that travel is close to impossible on city, county, state and federal roadways within the KELO listening area. Several No Travel advisories are in effect for roads in southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. Vehicles are...
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
kciiradio.com
Iowa DNR Ice Fishing Report
Ice Fishing season has officially begun in Southeast Iowa. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released its Iowa Fishing Report with updates about ice conditions and fish activity. For Lake Darling near Brighton, the Iowa DNR reports that Ice thickness is 4 inches with two inches of water on it; the first inch of ice is pretty soft. Bluegill fishing is fair: The few anglers that have been out are catching some bluegills, but nothing fast and furious. To the north, we have a report from Lake MacBride; early in the week, ice thickness was 4-8 inches on most of the lake. Use caution; Macbride has variable ice and some poor seams. The report on black crappie is that it is slow and to try fishing over deeper brush or look for fish suspended 15-25 feet down over open water. Find a link to the Iowa DNR website for more information on ice fishing all over Iowa with this story at KCIIradio.com.
Iowa's prized topsoil could have 60 years left, experts say
IOWA, USA — As farmers prepare for the next planting season, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging Iowan farmers to protect soil health by changing the way they farm. This is because they're worried that in 60 years, Iowa could lose enough topsoil that would make current farming...
KCRG.com
Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer’s vehicle hit on I-29 in western Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is reminding people to slow down on Iowa roadways as wintry weather continues to cause slick conditions across portions of the state. It comes after an Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer’s vehicle was struck from behind while the officer was inside on Tuesday.
KAAL-TV
Steady Snow Wednesday
Steady snow will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, leading to minor accumulations. We miss out on the high end totals where locations to our W/NW/N could see upwards of 8-14″! Our snowfall totals will be much less than this, thanks to more of the ice/mix we see throughout the day Tuesday. Look for 5-6″ near Owatonna, Steele County, & northwestern Dodge County. The trend will go down in totals the farther south you travel from Highway 14, with locations in Iowa seeing only a Trace – 2″. Roads will remain a little slick at times due to Tuesday’s ice & Wednesday’s snow.
kilrradio.com
Prairie Lakes Delta Waterfowl Hosting Annual Banquet
(Estherville)--The Prairie Lakes Delta Waterfowl organization will be holding their annual banquet this Saturday at the Elks Lodge in Estherville. Treasurer Clay Paulson says the group provides duck hunting opportunities for youth and veterans. Prairie Lakes Delta Waterfowl is located in Emmet, Dickinson, Clay and Palo Alto counties. Paulson says...
kilrradio.com
Voting Underway for Winter Games Cheerleaders
(Arnolds Park)--Voting is underway to decide which eight individuals will represent the Iowa Great Lakes Area as the official cheerleaders during the University of Okoboji Winter Games. Members of the public can vote for eight nominees out of the thirty-one possible candidates Voting began (today)Wednesday and will continue Thursday from...
iowapublicradio.org
UI researchers present findings on Ice Age sloth found in southwest Iowa
The bones of a giant ground sloth are giving a better picture of Iowa in the Ice Age. University of Iowa researchers have pieced together the bones of three ancient giant ground sloths found in southwest Iowa. The researchers’ recently published findings in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology journal reveal a bit about the region’s wildlife more than one hundred thousand years ago.
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Special January Deer Hunt Scheduled
Iowa hunters will get a second chance to bring home a deer with a new season. The DNR’s, Tyler Harms, says they’re calling it the excess tag January season. He says the season will help them achieve the goal of the antlerless season. Harms says it can be...
iheart.com
Iowa Gas Prices Increase For The New Year
(Des Moines, IA) -- Gas prices in Iowa are starting to creep up in the new year. Triple A says the statewide average is $3.01-- up 15 cents from last week. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Iowa cost $3.03 a year ago. The current average...
KCRG.com
Iowa native leads Marine Corps Band in Rose Parade
Ankeny fire dept. Struggles to keep up after record setting number of calls in 2022. Some areas in Iowa are seeing population growth, and that means more calls for service to fire departments. United Auto Workers union to vote on contract deal after months on strike. Updated: 3 hours ago.
weareiowa.com
A Lesson on Trains in Iowa
When Iowa became a state in 1846, it had no railroads. That was not for lack of trying, though. Railroads were becoming common in Eastern states, and Western migration required continuing rail lines through the middle part of the continent. The first railroad actually built in the state ran westward...
KGLO News
Ice Storm Warning cancelled, Winter Weather Advisory in effect for portions of listening area
Freezing rain continues to diminish across the area, with temperatures rising above freezing over much of the area while over far northwest Iowa the precipitation will transition to snow. The next round of light to moderate snow is expected later this afternoon and into Wednesday in areas still within the Winter Weather Advisory.
