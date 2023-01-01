Read full article on original website
How Much Milk Should A Toddler Drink? Pediatricians Explain
If you think your coffee habit is real, take a look at how much milk a toddler drinks in a day. A glass in the morning, a carton with lunch, 8 ounces at dinner, and a warm sippy cup before bed — it’s one helluva habit. It’s not like it’s forced on them, or that parents have all been brainwashed by marketing from Big Milk. It’s just, you know, something they’ll drink. Besides, it’s healthy enough. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), after all, recommends toddlers have up to 24 ounces of milk a day. But how much milk should a toddler drink?
NASDAQ
How Parents Can Explain to Kids How NFTs Work
This is part two of two articles I’ve written about parents teaching their children about digital assets. Part one was How Parents Can Teach Their Kids About Cryptocurrency. This second article is about how NFTs work and explaining them to kids. It’s a new digital world out there filled...
Upworthy
Mom explains why it is important for grandparents to ask for consent before hugging and kissing their grandchild
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 12, 2021. It has since been updated. Babies are dependent on the adults around them while growing up. But at the same time, they make it clear through actions, and in time, with words about what they want and what they don't. As the grown-ups around them, we don't have to wait until they are 18 to start respecting their wishes. The sooner we start to respect their autonomy as individuals, the better. Sure, kids are adorable and you will want to hug and kiss them but it is important to learn if they want to be hugged or kissed. And that is exactly what this Australian mum said in her TikTok video that has now gone viral.
Upworthy
Mom explains the harsh truth about why kids don't owe their parents anything
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 30, 2021. It has since been updated. Parenting is not an easy task. Only those willing to take on the full responsibility of bringing up another human should probably take on that challenge. There is no one right way to bring your child up but one rule to follow is to love your kids unconditionally and respect them as individuals separate from yourself. There are many different opinions on parenting and what it entails. One mom on TikTok believes that parents should raise their children with minimal or no strings attached. Lisa Pontius shared this point-of-view on the video platform and got a lot of mixed reactions.
Grandparents are the invisible glue, holding our broken childcare system together
I bought a book for my mother and the baby to read together. I Love My Granny talks about her “comfy tummy” and the fact that she has “lived for ages” and has “loads of time” on her hands, which frankly I find a bit rude. Nevertheless, it speaks to the loving and caring role that a grandparent can have in a child’s life. Seeing my baby bond with his grandparents has been one of the most rewarding aspects of being a parent so far.
We Asked Therapists and Parents: How Early Is Too Early for a Kid to Have a Boyfriend or Girlfriend?￼
How soon is too soon for kids to start doing the boyfriend/girlfriend thing? And when can they graduate to actual dating? We asked therapists (and parents) to weigh in.
What it means when your toddler refuses to potty train, according to a pediatric urologist
“My 5-year-old refuses to poop on the toilet!!!” one mom emailed me. Another wrote, “My daughter is a nightmare to potty train. She flat-out refuses to go to the bathroom when she clearly needs to. Then she has an accident.”. The terms “toilet refusal” and “toileting refusal syndrome”...
L.A. Weekly
When Kids Cancel Parents: Child Estrangement On The Rise
Not everyone is spending the holidays with their family right now. Some parents won’t be seeing their kids this Christmas because of child estrangement. Many of these adult kids would rather spend it alone instead of seeing their parents for various reasons. Causes of Child Estrangement. A study made...
Why Danish Parents Leave Their Kids On The Curb At Stores And Restaurants
It seems unnecessary to hire a babysitter just to head down to the corner pub for an impromptu bite with your wife. Then again, it also seems unnecessary to have a toddler crawl all over you while you try to have some conversation over a quick burger and beer, too. But there’s a third way: the Danish way.
How to sleep well at any age – from babies (and their parents) to dog-tired midlifers
A good night’s sleep is vital for our health, but our needs change throughout our lives. Experts reveal how to maximise the benefits for everyone
The tragedy of sudden infant death syndrome: A pediatrician explains how to protect your baby
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Each year, about 3,400 U.S. infants die suddenly and unexpectedly while sleeping, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Oct. 12, 2022, SciLine interviewed Dr. Rachel Moon, professor of pediatrics at the University of Virginia and the chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Task Force on Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Moon discussed the best ways for babies to sleep safely and the recent media reports heralding a study on "the cause" of SIDS.
A teacher transformed her kindergarten students' drawings of colorful, imaginary monsters into one-of-a-kind plush toys
"Oscar is pretty damn scary," wrote one user. "That's my son's name, but you're still correct," Oscar's father replied.
KevinMD.com
Keep the faith: Why the role of spiritual care in health care is critical
This time of year, advice abounds on how to develop New Year’s resolutions that last. Some assert the need for resolutions and goals that reflect the deep desire for meaning-making, living life to the fullest extent possible, and establishing healthier, fuller lives moving forward. Spiritual care is an essential...
KevinMD.com
Breaking the silence: a doctor’s plea for clarity in end-of-life care
Six years ago, I met a man who was 93 years old. I sat down to listen to him, something we physicians don’t do as often as we should in the long-term care setting. “I want you to treat me like I’m 73,” he said,. “What do...
Should I loosen up on the kids' bedtime these holidays – or stick to the schedule? Tips from a child sleep expert
Summer holidays often mean sunshine, beach trips, mountain hikes, relaxation, catching up with family and friends, and the chance to sleep in. For many parents, the temptation is to loosen up on the kids’ bedtime routine, let them stay up late, and allow them to catch up on sleep with a lie-in the next morning. I have spent the past 15 years researching, diagnosing and treating children’s sleep problems and difficulties, and particularly studying how sleep (or lack of it!) can affect health, wellbeing and school performance in young people. The evidence suggests a few one-off late nights and sleep-ins won’t hurt, but...
psychologytoday.com
The Effects of Authoritarianism in Parenting and Work
Authoritarianism assumes control over the capacities of those dominated. Authoritarianism can be, and often is, abusive. The effects of authoritarianism are profound. What is authoritarianism? Authoritarianism assumes that there is an authority greater than the sum of all of my capacities. It means that I am not allowed to manage my own behavior (and in some cases, my thoughts and feelings), but that the authority can and must manage me. It insists that those who are ruled by the authority should be afraid of punishment implemented by the authority. It means that they must not get off the straight and narrow, as defined by the authority, and that if they do, they will absolutely be punished. It assumes that any aberrant behavior is not only punishable but labeled as “rebellious” or downright “criminal.” Authoritarianism means that regardless of how corrupt the authority is, those ruled by the authority must still stay on the straight and narrow. Authoritarianism rules absolutely.
womenworking.com
Letting Your Baby “Cry It Out”: What New Parents Need to Know First
Babies cry as a form of communication, seeing as though they can’t exactly voice what they’re thinking or feeling. A lot of times, this crying happens just moments after the parent lays them down for sleep after a long day. At that point, the parent can be agitated or overtired, and the crying could lead the parent to feeling “stress, exhaustion, sleep deprivation, and depression,” according to Psychology Today.
themomkind.com
What Is the Right Parenting Style For You?
THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Parenting is one of the most challenging and important jobs that require patience as it affects a child’s overall well-being. The most noticeable impact of parenting is apparent in the child’s self-esteem and ability to relate to others. Hence, parents need to become familiar with various parenting styles to choose one compatible with their child’s personality and needs.
wonderbaby.org
Can a Baby Sleep in a Pack N Play?
Pack ‘n plays offer a lightweight, portable play area, also suitable for infant sleep. Your baby can safely use a pack ‘n play for naps and nighttime sleep as long as you follow safe sleep guidelines. Check product details for maximum height and weight limits and stop using...
KevinMD.com
A physician’s passion for obstetrics-gynecology [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “As trainees, we have unpredictable schedules. Sometimes we work days; others, we work long nights. As the weekends come by, my best friend inevitably asks me: “Who’s showing up this week at work, Batman or Bruce Wayne? This week Batman is showing up to catch babies. And frankly, there’s nothing else I’d rather be doing at 3 a.m.”
