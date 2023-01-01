ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

StyleCaster

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Cast Includes 1 Actor Who Voices 5+ Roles—See Who’s Behind the Animated Characters

As the second season approaches, many galactic fans are asking: who is in the Star Wars series The Bad Batch‘s cast? Star Wars: The Bad Batch is an animated series created by Star Wars veteran creator Dave Filoni. The show is a spinoff of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, whose episodes took place between the second movie of the series Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. The series follows a group of clone troopers, known as Clone Force 99 or the “Bad Batch” who have enhanced abilities compared to other clones and their lives...
SFGate

Chris Evans, Chris Pratt and More Marvel Stars Rally for Jeremy Renner After Snow Plow Accident: ‘Tough as Nails. Love You Buddy’

Jeremy Renner’s Marvel family expressed their love and support for the Hawkeye actor after he published a selfie on Instagram from the hospital in the aftermath of his critical snow plow accident. Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after a snow plow ran over him while he was trying to help a stranded family member in the snow.

