Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' Kyler Murray 'Probably' Won't Be Ready for 2023 Season After Knee Surgery
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury doesn't expect Kyler Murray to be ready for the start of the 2023 NFL season. He told reporters Murray underwent successful surgery Tuesday and added the star quarterback will "probably" be sidelined for Week 1 next year. Murray wrote in a tweet Tuesday "I'll...
Bleacher Report
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux on Jeff Saturday's Criticism: 'I Don't Know Who He Is'
New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux had a brutal response to Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday when told Wednesday of his criticism:. Colts quarterback Nick Foles suffered a rib injury when Thibodeaux sacked him in the second quarter Sunday. The pass-rusher celebrated with snow angels while Foles was still on the ground, and he later mimicked "go to sleep" on the sideline as medical personnel checked on Foles.
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Bleacher Report
NFL Free Agents 2023: Predictions for Top Players Expected to Hit Open Market
As a handful of NFL teams get rolling with playoff preparations, a bigger batch of franchises should be thinking about how this offseason might help them join the next postseason picture. Adding a top-shelf free agent or two might do the trick. The 2023 class isn't particularly loaded, but it...
Bleacher Report
Sam Howell to Start for Commanders over Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke in Week 18
The Washington Commanders will start rookie Sam Howell in Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, the team announced. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler initially reported Taylor Heinicke was expected to start over Carson Wentz on Sunday. Howell will take over for Carson Wentz, who finished 16-of-28 for 143 yards and...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Rumors: James Washington Released After T.Y. Hilton Signs Contract with DAL
The Dallas Cowboys are releasing wide receiver James Washington, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Washington saw limited time on the field with Dallas, logging 15 offensive snaps over two games. He got crowded out of the receiving room by T.Y. Hilton, who signed with the Cowboys on Dec. 12 and has five receptions for 102 yards in his two appearances so far.
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft: Players Who Can Turn Franchises Around Next Year
The 2023 NFL draft represents an opportunity for franchises to change their fortunes. In particular, it could help some of the clubs that have already been eliminated from playoff contention reverse course and make it into the field as early as next season. While the 2023 class will almost certainly...
Bleacher Report
Pro Football HOF Delays 2023 Finalist Announcement Out of Respect for Damar Hamlin
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that it has delayed the announcement of the finalists for its Class of 2023 out of respect for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The announcement of the 15 modern-era finalists...
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams That Should Be All-In on Will Anderson Jr. After 2023 Draft Declaration
As the 2022 NFL regular season draws to a close, several team decision-makers have already turned their attention to the 2023 draft. One of this year's top prospects, Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr., declared his intentions to turn pro Monday. While quarterbacks such as Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Alabama's...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Latest Super Bowl Bracket and AFC, NFC Scenarios
The NFL looks crowded with viable Super Bowl LVII contenders. On the back end of the playoff picture, it's also heavy on postseason hopefuls with three playoff tickets still on the line in Week 18. After updating the playoff bracket to reflect the latest standings, we'll examine the clinching scenarios...
Bleacher Report
Report: Bobby Petrino Nearing Texas A&M Contract to Join Jimbo Fisher's Staff as OC
Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher is hiring UNLV offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino as the Aggies' offensive coordinator and play-caller, per ESPN's Chris Low. Petrino spent the past three seasons as the head coach of Missouri State, a Division I-FCS program. The Bears went 18-15 under Petrino and made the NCAA tournament in 2020 and 2021.
NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot
Tom Brady has yet to give any indication of whether he will play in 2023 or retire, but he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. That means the star quarterback will have the option of joining a new team, and the Las Vegas Raiders have been mentioned as... The post NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bleacher Report
Daniel Jones Earns the Right to Be Giants' QB of the Future with Playoff Berth
There isn't a team in the NFL that has exceeded expectations in 2022 by a wider margin than the New York Giants. Part of the reason those expectations were modest was uncertainty under center. Headed into the final year of his rookie deal, the general belief was that Daniel Jones was just playing out the string—after three mostly unimpressive seasons, the Giants passed on Jones' fifth-year option last offseason.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Updated AFC, NFC Wild-Card Bracket Ahead of Week 18
Less than one week remains of the 2022 NFL season, and it's going to come down to the wire for a few teams as they try to come out of some tight wild-card races on top. Vying for the final wild-card berth in the AFC are the Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots, who have the best chance at getting in going into this weekend.
Bleacher Report
Troy Vincent: 'Everything is Being Considered' by NFL for Bills vs. Bengals Game
The NFL is keeping all options on the table regarding the Buffalo Bills' final two games of the regular season and the playoff schedule. Troy Vincent, executive vice president of football operations for the NFL, told reporters on Wednesday "everything is being considered" regarding the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended.
Bleacher Report
Ron Rivera on Carson Wentz's Commanders Future: 'Got a Lot More Evaluating to Do'
The Washington Commanders have benched Carson Wentz for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys and will allow rookie Sam Howell to get his first NFL start with the team out of the playoff picture. Wentz's future in Washington is undoubtedly up in the air, though it appears no decision...
Bleacher Report
Robert Saleh: Jets Committed to Zach Wilson Development 'Through Hell or High Water'
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh isn't ready to throw in the towel on second-year quarterback Zach Wilson. Saleh told reporters Wednesday the Jets "believe in the young man" and want to rebuild his confidence. "We're gonna grind with him," he said. "Through hell or high water we're going...
Bleacher Report
Projecting 2023 NFL Draft Stock of CFB Title Game's Biggest Stars
The 2023 College Football National Championship will feature No. 1 Georgia, looking to repeat as national champions, and No. 3 TCU, which is playing in its first-ever national title game. Both of these teams feature several stars that will be heavily discussed leading up to April's NFL draft in Kansas...
