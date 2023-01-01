ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

American Airlines crew member killed at Alabama airport

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ryan Garza
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CdRmS_0k0L3hqK00

( NewsNation ) — An airline employee in Alabama is dead after an industrial incident on New Year’s Eve, according to the Montgomery Regional Airport.

A tweet posted shortly after 6 p.m. on the official account for the airport said that “around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased,” the tweet continued.

The worker was reportedly on the ramp of a parked regional carrier flight, Envoy Air, at the time of the incident. The airline was closed after the incident, and two people briefed on the matter said they believe the employee was killed in an accident involving one of the airplane’s engines, according to Reuters.

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines, said Wade A. Davis, executive director of Montgomery Regional Airport. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

The flight was scheduled to depart for Dallas Fort Worth International Airport but was canceled after the incident, according to the Montgomery Advertiser .

Normal operations at the airport have since resumed, but all flights were grounded until about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The deceased employee has not yet been named and the circumstances of the death have not been released, as the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are now investigating.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Missing Crawford County woman found deceased

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police have reported that Kelli Mead, a missing Crawford County woman, has been found deceased. Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough had last been seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. PSP announced a missing person search mid-afternoon on Dec. […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

American Airlines flight carrying sick, vomiting passengers landing at PHL: officials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Moderate turbulence" left several passengers sick on a flight to Philadelphia International Airport, American Airlines officials confirmed with CBS Philadelphia. Crews from the Office of Emergency Management and the CDC responded to PHL for the flight's arrival to check on the passengers who reported being ill and vomiting. "The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us," a passenger on the flight told CBS Philadelphia. "It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction."It was quite bad."The American Airlines flight landed shortly after 8:45 p.m. Thursday from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.A representative with American Airlines issued the following statement:"American Airlines flight 2528 encountered moderate turbulence while en route from St. Thomas, USVI (STT) to Philadelphia (PHL). The aircraft landed safely and out of an abundance of caution was met by first responders before taxiing to the gate."No one has been taken to a hospital.Airport officials say there was no impact on service.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Minnesota

Ground crew worker killed after being "ingested" into plane engine

Montogmery, Ala. — A member of an airline ground crew working at an Alabama airport died Saturday afternoon in an accident at the facility.The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement that a member of ground support personnel was "ingested into the engine" of an aircraft while it was parked at the gate with the parking brake set. The NTSB said Sunday that it has opened an investigation into the incident.Montgomery Regional Airport said in a statement that an American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines employee died in an "industrial accident" around 3 p.m."We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines," airport Executive Director Wade Davis said in the statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time."The airport said in a Twitter post that normal operations resumed at 8:30 p.m. and an FAA investigation into the incident is ongoing.American Airlines did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.
ALABAMA STATE
WUSA9

9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane

WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
WASHINGTON, DC
InsideHook

Why Isn’t Southwest Airlines Refunding Passengers for Canceled Flights?

To understate matters substantially, Southwest Airlines has not been having a good week. Each of the last few days has brought with it news of canceled flights and stranded travelers, creating an escalating situation that’s likely to take days, if not longer, to fully resolve. Besides the myriad logistical issues here, there’s also another problem that’s also steadily escalating: under U.S. law, many of these travelers may be owed refunds, and not all of them seem to be getting them.
The Independent

Airport worker killed in freak accident grounds flights in Alabama

A ground crew employee was killed during a freak accident at an airport in Alabama. The victim, who has not been identified by authorities, suffered a fatal injury while on the ramp at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama, Reuters reported. Sources have said that the accident took place around 3pm on Saturday, when American Airlines Flight 3408 was parked at the gate.The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have since launched an investigation and are expected to file an initial report on Monday on the circumstances surrounding the accident. The engine of the aircraft, those briefed...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

A dog was accidentally sent through airport security X-ray, TSA says

A dog was accidentally sent through an airport X-ray machine after being zipped inside a passenger’s backpack, according to the Transportation Security Administration.TSA Great Lakes shared an image of the backpack in a carry-on bin at airport security along with an X-ray that showed the outline of the dog in the carry-on luggage.The bizarre incident took place at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sunday.The small dog, which was a dachshund Chihuahua mix, was “a little skittish” when it came out of the machine but otherwise unharmed, according to TSA spokesperson Jessica Mayle.The passenger was seemingly “unaware”...
MADISON, WI
YourErie

YourErie

19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy