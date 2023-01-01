David Pastrnak's Winter Classic gear includes tribute to David Ortiz

David Pastrnak is fully embracing the spirit of Fenway Park for Monday's Winter Classic.

In a video posted to the Bruins' Twitter account on Sunday, Pastrnak unveiled his custom stick and skates for Monday's outdoor game against the Penguins, and both pay homage to the host venue.

Both Bauer products feature odes to the Green Monster, including the famous scoreboard, as well as baseball stitching. But Pastrnak's favorite part? A tribute to David Ortiz.

"My favorite thing, obviously can't forget about Red Sox legend Big Papi," Pastrnak says. "So, got the David Ortiz here. Hopefully he's not gonna be mad and bring me some luck. Hopefully I can score a couple home runs into the net."

Check out the video and some photos here: