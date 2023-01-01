ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

David Pastrnak's Winter Classic gear includes tribute to David Ortiz

By Scott Mc Laughlin
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HmBwx_0k0L3eC900

David Pastrnak is fully embracing the spirit of Fenway Park for Monday's Winter Classic.

In a video posted to the Bruins' Twitter account on Sunday, Pastrnak unveiled his custom stick and skates for Monday's outdoor game against the Penguins, and both pay homage to the host venue.

Both Bauer products feature odes to the Green Monster, including the famous scoreboard, as well as baseball stitching. But Pastrnak's favorite part? A tribute to David Ortiz.

"My favorite thing, obviously can't forget about Red Sox legend Big Papi," Pastrnak says. "So, got the David Ortiz here. Hopefully he's not gonna be mad and bring me some luck. Hopefully I can score a couple home runs into the net."

Check out the video and some photos here:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry made an appearance at Monday’s Winter Classic game at Fenway Park, and he received a pretty clear message from Boston fans. Henry was booed by the Fenway Park crowd as he left the field prior to puck drop between the Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. Henry had to walk through... The post Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bruins, Penguins face off in warmer than usual Winter Classic at Fenway Park

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will face off Monday afternoon in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park, one of the biggest games of the NHL season.The Bruins come into the game with the best record in the league while the Penguins have lost four in a row.There are some concerns how the ice will hold up with temperatures expected to be in the 50's, well above average for January in Boston. Both teams practiced at Fenway Sunday with no issues. A reflector cover was put on the surface Monday to keep the ice chilled.The Bruins arrived at...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox fans were right to boo John Henry at Winter Classic

For most of John Henry's two decades running the Red Sox, you could question individual decisions, but never his motives. Unlike publicity-hungry Patriots counterpart Robert Kraft, Henry prefers the background. Rarely has the camera found his owner's box, and his next press conference will be his first since early 2020.
BOSTON, MA
Patriot Ledger

Fenway Park will host 10 high school hockey games

The ice at Fenway Park will be getting plenty of use over the next two weeks. The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins played in the Winter Classic on Monday. Four more men's and women's college hockey games will be played this week. But there will also be 10 high school...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

DAVID PASTRNAK HONOURING RED SOX LEGEND, FENWAY PARK WITH STICK AND SKATES FOR WINTER CLASSIC

The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins are set to face-off at the legendary Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, on Monday afternoon in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic. This year's game marks the second time that the NHL has held a game at Fenway Park, as it hosted the third-ever Winter Classic in 2010, where fans saw the Bruins defeat the Flyers in overtime.
BOSTON, MA
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy