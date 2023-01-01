ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VOTE: KDKA Radio Super 7: High School Football 2022

By Kdka News Staff
 3 days ago

Friday Night Lights lives on KDKA Radio and we're back with the KDKA Radio Super 7!

Who do you think were the best local players in high school football this year? Go ahead and click the link below to vote for the top-7 players in the WPIAL and City League! You can read about each finalist here.

Vote as many times as you want with voting running through January 1 until January 7 at midnight.

KDKA Radio wants YOU to have a say. Your voice will be taken into consideration by our panel of high school football experts as we determine the prestigious KDKA Radio Super 7!

Winners will be presented their Super 7 award at an exclusive gala at Hyde Park on January 26.

