Brian Kelly reveals few details about why LSU WR Kayshon Boutte declared for NFL Draft

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. - LSU football coach Brian Kelly declined to reveal any specifics into the timeline behind LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte 's decision to reverse course and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft on Wednesday, Kelly said in a news conference Sunday.

Kelly announced Wednesday that Boutte was "unavailable" to play in Monday's Citrus Bowl against Purdue despite Boutte saying Dec. 5 that he was returning to LSU for the 2023 season. In Wednesday's release, Kelly also stated that Boutte was enrolled at LSU for the spring semester.

Boutte then declared for the 2023 NFL Draft just hours following Kelly's statement.

"Unavailable, as you know, means I can't speak to some of the reasons behind it or I would have been more specific," Kelly said Sunday.

KELLY THROWS SHOT ACROSS BOUTTE'S BOW Why Brian Kelly 'threw a shot across his bow' at star LSU football WR Kayshon Boutte

KAYSHON BOUTTE ON THE SAME PAGE Jayden Daniels to Kayshon Boutte: How LSU football's QB and his star WR gelled vs. Florida

BOUTTE ENTERSTHE NFL DRAFT LSU football receiver Kayshon Boutte reverses course, will enter 2023 NFL Draft

Without Boutte, No. 16 LSU (9-4) will face Purdue (8-5) at Camping World Stadium with only three scholarship players at wide receiver, after wideout Jack Bech transferred to TCU.

Kelly noted that Boutte had been torn on his decision to leave for the draft or stay at LSU throughout this year. He added that the chaos of December – with the transfer portal active, recruiting heating up and preparation for the bowl game happening all at the same time – meant that Kelly and his staff needed time to help Boutte weigh all of his options.

"He needed to get all of that information," Kelly said. "And once he did, he made the best decision for him and we support him 100%."

Boutte has been a player of much debate throughout this season. His relationship with Kelly was put in the spotlight before the start of spring practices, as Boutte failed to attend team workouts while recovering from an ankle injury.

"He's a great player. He's a good kid. But this has been a rough spot for him," Kelly said in March. "And what happens is you tend to get distracted because you're not involved in everything. But he's learning you got to be involved with everything whether you're injured or not."

Kelly later admitted to The Advertiser in May that he "threw a shot across (Boutte's) bow" at that moment.

"I don't normally send messages in the media to players," Kelly said to The Advertiser. "I usually talk to them, but I didn't know him very well. So it was the best way for me to kind of get his attention."

Boutte in the preseason also admitted that he considered entering the transfer portal last offseason while LSU was in transition with Kelly taking over the program.

"It was all kind of weird, playing for people I've never really met," Boutte said in August. "I had never really met any of them personally, so I felt like I didn't fit."

But he eventually bought into Kelly and the new staff's plan. And after his public schism with Kelly in the preseason, his effort behind the scenes and relationship with Kelly appeared to improve as the season went along. Kelly even lauded Boutte for his leadership and attention to detail in practice the week leading up to LSU's win over Florida.

"He by far set the standard in terms of how he went to practice and it showed in the way he played," Kelly said after the Tigers' win over Florida. "He was faster than anybody. He broke tackles. He was a difference-maker."

Boutte's play on the field also improved after a very slow start. He had 31 catches for 408 yards in the final seven weeks of the season after starting the first six contests of the year with just 17 receptions for 130 yards. It all seemed to culminate in his initial decision to return to LSU for the 2023 season.

But despite all of that progress, as Wednesday's events and Kelly's comments on Sunday suggest, a storybook ending to this saga for Tigers fans was simply not meant to be.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Brian Kelly reveals few details about why LSU WR Kayshon Boutte declared for NFL Draft

The Daily Advertiser

