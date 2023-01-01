Read full article on original website
Canadiens Prospects Finding Success at World Juniors
The Montreal Canadiens have six prospects playing at the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC). After a slow start for some of them, all six have been contributing and helping their teams succeed at this year’s tournament. Starting in the medal rounds, Owen Beck will join the Canadian team, making a total of seven prospects, but since he has yet to play, he is not included in this article. Here is a look at how Montreal’s prospects are fairing at the WJC so far.
Podcast: Does Ian Mitchell have a future with the Blackhawks?
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat, Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the losing taking a mental toll on the Blackhawks and how the team should be handling Ian Mitchell's development. Plus, the guys discuss Hockey Night in Canada's report about Max Domi really liking it in Chicago and his potential future, the Edmonton Oilers reportedly being interested in Jake McCabe, an injury update on Blackhawks prospect Colton Dach, an explanation of the NHL's lottery odds system and more.
Patrick Kane exits after 2nd period vs. Tampa Bay
The Blackhawks announced at the start of the third period against Tampa Bay on Tuesday that Patrick Kane would not return to the game. The team called it a medical update, so it appears to be injury-related. Kane recorded two shots on goal and logged 12:57 of ice time through...
NHL
Rinne talks transition to coaching at WJC in Q&A with NHL.com
Retired Predators goalie says hockey 'still my passion in some way'. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature former NHL goalie and current Finland National Junior Team goalie coach Pekka Rinne.
FOX Sports
Blackhawks recall Fs Lukas Reichel, Brett Seney from minors
CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Blackhawks recalled forwards Lukas Reichel and Brett Seney from the minors on Wednesday. Chicago also placed forwards MacKenzie Entwistle and Jujhar Khaira on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 27. Entwistle has a right wrist injury, and Khaira is dealing with a lower back issue.
10 observations: Kane exits in Hawks' loss to Lightning
The Blackhawks fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 at the United Center on Tuesday. 1. The Blackhawks scored the first goal for the third straight game. They scored the first goal only six times in their previous 34 contests. They're starting to turn a corner in that department, but they're 0-3-0 in the last three games when scoring first.
Hawks score first power-play goal by defenseman in 124 games
The Blackhawks broke a one-and-a-half-year drought in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay when Seth Jones scored on the power play to give his team a 1-0 lead. It was the first time in 124 games the Blackhawks got a goal from a defenseman on the power play. The last time it happened was May 1, 2021, when Connor Murphy, of all people, found the back of the net in a 5-4 loss to Florida.
chatsports.com
Penguins recall Dustin Tokarski from the AHL
One day after Tristan Jarry was removed from the Winter Classic due to an apparent right leg injury of some kind, the Penguins have added a goalie from Wilkes-Barre. The Penguins have recalled goaltender Dustin Tokarski from the @WBSPenguins. Kris Letang’s status has been designated as non-roster while he is...
Hawks being cautious after Kane suffers lower-body injury
Patrick Kane left after the second period of Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at the United Center and did not return for the third period. The team called it a medical update but did not provide any specifics. After the game, Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson called...
FOX Sports
Canucks take on the Avalanche on losing streak
Colorado Avalanche (19-14-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks enter a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche after losing three in a row. Vancouver has a 7-10-1 record in home games...
10 observations: Hawks blow multi-goal lead, fall to Sharks
The Blackhawks blew a multi-goal lead and fell to the San Jose Sharks 5-2 at the United Center on Sunday. 1. I don't know how the Blackhawks got out of the first period unscathed but they did. The Sharks spent most of the period in the offensive zone. At one point, the Blackhawks were being outshot 11-1 midway through the frame and their only shot was a 64-foot dribbler by Isaak Phillips.
Yardbarker
Canucks prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki benched for two periods of Sweden’s comeback win to advance to semi finals at World Juniors
It’s always a close battle when Finland and Sweden match up at the World Junior Championship. Once again, that was the case on Monday as the teams were tied at one goal apiece after 40 minutes of play. Finland came out and scored in the third period to take a 2-1 lead, but Sweden came fighting back late when Leo Carlsson tied the game at two with just under four minutes remaining in the third period.
NBC Sports
NHL Winter Classic to feature Seattle hosting Vegas in 2024
SEATTLE — Selling the NHL on bringing the 2024 Winter Classic to the Pacific Northwest required purchase of a protection plan – a retractable roof. Next year’s version of the NHL’s New Year’s Day showcase will be played outdoors in Seattle with the Kraken hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park, the league announced on Tuesday.
NHL
My All-Time Devils Goalie List | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler counts down his all-time Devils goalie list of the past and present. If ever there was a "No Brainer Of All No Brainers" it would be picking the best Devils goalkeeper of all time, if not the best goalie ever. It has to be Martin Brodeur but then...
