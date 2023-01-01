Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm dumps blanket of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln may have not seen any accumulating snow Tuesday, but a good portion of Nebraska did. Towns in northern Nebraska like O’Neill and Valentine saw the most snow in the winter storm. A good part of the state also saw ice, which covered everything...
WOWT
Record breaking year for Omaha Fire Department
Omaha has once again opened its drop-off sites for Christmas tree disposal.
thereader.com
Weirdest Places in Omaha
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Do you want to uncover the places that only a select few have even heard about, let alone visited?. In truth, the spots...
WOWT
Portion of Omaha’s Grover Street to close during the day for 3 weeks
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha street will be closed during the day for the next few weeks. According to Omaha Public Works, Grover Street from South 50th to 60th Streets will be closed from 9 am. to 4 p.m. for three weeks starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. The closure is...
WOWT
Omaha offering Christmas tree drop-off sites
The CDC says a new strain of Omicron accounts for 40% of active COVID cases in the US. The Omaha Fire Department had a record-breaking year.
franchising.com
Ziggi’s Coffee Opens in Lincoln, Nebraska - Free Drink Event January 7
January 03, 2023 // Franchising.com // NEBRASKA - Ziggi’s Coffee is excited to announce it is has opened in Lincoln, Nebraska. With it, the Colorado-based company now has a presence in 14 states nationwide. The 1800 sq. ft. location features both an indoor café and convenient drive-thru and is the first business establishment in the Pine Woods Commercial Development.
Tens of thousands of tickets sold for Omaha debut of 'SIX: The Musical'
Omaha Performing Arts says about 20,000 tickets were sold ahead of the musical's debut at the Orpheum.
KETV.com
KETV talks real estate with owner of Big Omaha Realty
OMAHA, Neb. — Are you looking to own a house in 2023, or sell your current house?. KETV spoke with the owner of Big Omaha Realty about the state of realty. After Van Deeb's 40 years of business in the Omaha area, he shared insights on inventory, home value, mortgage rates and more.
KETV.com
Better temperature brings crowds to downtown Omaha fireworks show
OMAHA, Neb. — A break in freezing temperatures led crowds to the CHI Health Center for Omaha's New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular. J&M Display's show sent about a thousand shells into the air Saturday night. "When we hit 'start' or 'fire,' it sends a signal out to the shell...
News Channel Nebraska
Power outages littered across Nebraska Monday and into Tuesday
OGALLALA, Neb. -- Several areas of Nebraska lost power at certain points Monday, with crews fighting the weather conditions to bring customers back online. Ogallala had over 2,000 customers lose power at multiple points late Monday, with much of the area restored before midnight according Nebraska Public Power District. Lexington...
KETV.com
Southwest passengers credit Omaha staff for helping them locate their luggage
OMAHA, Neb. — These days, finding your luggage in an airport is like winning the lottery. Kristi Edgington said, “I called yesterday, and they said that they're here, so hopefully. It's been eight days.”. Several people showed up at Eppley Airfield Monday afternoon in luck. “It's been a...
KETV.com
Methodist Women's hospital celebrates the first Omaha baby born in 2023
OMAHA, Neb. — Methodist Women's Hospital celebrates the first Omaha baby born in the new year. Caroline Frances Swanson is just days old and already in the spotlight. Her mother, Melissa, and father, Ben, said, "She's the best. She's perfect, just adorable." The 7-pound, 10-ounce baby girl was born...
WOWT
13-year-old injured in Omaha shooting
13-year-old injured in Omaha shooting

6 First Alert Weather Day Monday: Ice Storm Warning for northeastern Nebraska. Monday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Significant accumulation of ice are possible north of Highway 30 where an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. Scattered power outages and tree damage is possible.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly with lingering flurries Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a chilly Tuesday we have another cold day to get through before we begin to warm back up. Temperatures start in the mid 20s, 24 for the Metro, and will warm slowly through the day... with cloudy skies we’ll only manage to warm a handful of degrees to 27 in Omaha... areas to the S will likely reach the low 30s thanks to a bit of sunshine. We’ll see a chance for flurries and a few light snow showers through the day but the main impact is the cold. With a breeze it’ll feel more like the teens all day.
WOWT
Full-time Bennington firefighters means quicker response times in growing community
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Staffing a fire department 24/7, year-round takes a lot of planning. Bennington’s fire chief Dan Mallory found that out several years ago when he agreed to lead Bennington Fire & Rescue as they transitioned from a volunteer department to a paid department. “The biggest thing...
KETV.com
Winter weather advisory for Omaha area Tuesday, slick conditions expected by afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. — Light snow is forecast to move through the Omaha area Tuesday afternoon and evening. In northeast Nebraska, rain, sleet, snow, and small hail fell Tuesday morning, leading to slick conditions. There's potential for more icing and snow northwest of the metro Tuesday morning where an Ice...
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Rusty's Morning Forecast

Omaha has once again opened its drop-off sites for Christmas tree disposal. The CDC says a new strain of Omicron accounts for 40% of active COVID cases in the US.
WOWT
Boy Scouts recycling Christmas trees
Boy Scouts recycling Christmas trees

Omaha has once again opened its drop-off sites for Christmas tree disposal. The Omaha Fire Department had a record-breaking year.
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Areas of flurries on a cloudy & chilly day
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds will be very stubborn today and from those clouds we’ll see some rounds of flurries, especially this morning. They likely won’t amount to much but could put a thin coating on some untreated roads. Temperatures won’t move much today either. We start in...
