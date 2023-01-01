ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Winter storm dumps blanket of snow in parts of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln may have not seen any accumulating snow Tuesday, but a good portion of Nebraska did. Towns in northern Nebraska like O’Neill and Valentine saw the most snow in the winter storm. A good part of the state also saw ice, which covered everything...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Record breaking year for Omaha Fire Department

Omaha has once again opened its drop-off sites for Christmas tree disposal. Hospitals urging Nebraska lawmakers to help financial crisis. Nebraska hospitals urge lawmakers to address financial issues. Ice threat continues north of Omaha tonight. Updated: 6 hours ago. Significant accumulation of ice are possible north of Highway 30 where...
OMAHA, NE
thereader.com

Weirdest Places in Omaha

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Do you want to uncover the places that only a select few have even heard about, let alone visited?. In truth, the spots...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha offering Christmas tree drop-off sites

The CDC says a new strain of Omicron accounts for 40% of active COVID cases in the US. The Omaha Fire Department had a record-breaking year. Hospitals urging Nebraska lawmakers to help financial crisis. Updated: 11 hours ago. Nebraska hospitals urge lawmakers to address financial issues.
OMAHA, NE
franchising.com

Ziggi’s Coffee Opens in Lincoln, Nebraska - Free Drink Event January 7

January 03, 2023 // Franchising.com // NEBRASKA - Ziggi’s Coffee is excited to announce it is has opened in Lincoln, Nebraska. With it, the Colorado-based company now has a presence in 14 states nationwide. The 1800 sq. ft. location features both an indoor café and convenient drive-thru and is the first business establishment in the Pine Woods Commercial Development.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

KETV talks real estate with owner of Big Omaha Realty

OMAHA, Neb. — Are you looking to own a house in 2023, or sell your current house?. KETV spoke with the owner of Big Omaha Realty about the state of realty. After Van Deeb's 40 years of business in the Omaha area, he shared insights on inventory, home value, mortgage rates and more.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Better temperature brings crowds to downtown Omaha fireworks show

OMAHA, Neb. — A break in freezing temperatures led crowds to the CHI Health Center for Omaha's New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular. J&M Display's show sent about a thousand shells into the air Saturday night. "When we hit 'start' or 'fire,' it sends a signal out to the shell...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Power outages littered across Nebraska Monday and into Tuesday

OGALLALA, Neb. -- Several areas of Nebraska lost power at certain points Monday, with crews fighting the weather conditions to bring customers back online. Ogallala had over 2,000 customers lose power at multiple points late Monday, with much of the area restored before midnight according Nebraska Public Power District. Lexington...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Methodist Women's hospital celebrates the first Omaha baby born in 2023

OMAHA, Neb. — Methodist Women's Hospital celebrates the first Omaha baby born in the new year. Caroline Frances Swanson is just days old and already in the spotlight. Her mother, Melissa, and father, Ben, said, "She's the best. She's perfect, just adorable." The 7-pound, 10-ounce baby girl was born...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

13-year-old injured in Omaha shooting

6 First Alert Weather Day Monday: Ice Storm Warning for northeastern Nebraska. Monday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Significant accumulation of ice are possible north of Highway 30 where an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. Scattered power outages and tree damage is possible. WOWT 6 News Live...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly with lingering flurries Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a chilly Tuesday we have another cold day to get through before we begin to warm back up. Temperatures start in the mid 20s, 24 for the Metro, and will warm slowly through the day... with cloudy skies we’ll only manage to warm a handful of degrees to 27 in Omaha... areas to the S will likely reach the low 30s thanks to a bit of sunshine. We’ll see a chance for flurries and a few light snow showers through the day but the main impact is the cold. With a breeze it’ll feel more like the teens all day.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Omaha has once again opened its drop-off sites for Christmas tree disposal. The CDC says a new strain of Omicron accounts for 40% of active COVID cases in the US. Hospitals urging Nebraska lawmakers to help financial crisis. Updated: 20 hours ago. Nebraska hospitals urge lawmakers to address financial issues.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Boy Scouts recycling Christmas trees

Omaha has once again opened its drop-off sites for Christmas tree disposal. The Omaha Fire Department had a record-breaking year. Hospitals urging Nebraska lawmakers to help financial crisis. Updated: 4 hours ago. Nebraska hospitals urge lawmakers to address financial issues. Ice threat continues north of Omaha tonight. Updated: 5 hours...
OMAHA, NE

