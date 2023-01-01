ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

1350kman.com

FAST BREAK: K-State proves they are ready for the Big 12 in Austin

CATS BEAT A TOP 10 TEAM & SET PROGRAM RECORD FOR SCORING. K-State scored 116 points, on the road, against a top-ten team. A program record for points in a single game, the record had stood since 1994 when K-State beat Fresno State in the NIT. Askia Jones scored his program record 62 points.
247Sports

What is WVU's record with Kipp Kissinger refereeing?

Over the weekend, West Virginia was whistled for a season-high 27 fouls and multiple key players were saddled with foul trouble as the Mountaineers struggled with their backups to get anything going in their Big 12 opener. Front and center with many of those calls was referee Kipp Kissinger, as WVU eventually lost the game in overtime. That led to several questions on the message board about WVU's record with Kissinger, and his connection to "The Three Blind Mice" comment from a couple seasons back. EerSports takes a couple minutes to set the record straight, and to look at the last few seasons with Kissinger refereeing WVU games.
1350kman.com

K-State Breaks School Record for Points in 116-103 Win at #6 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (Kansas State Athletics) – All five starters scored in double figures, including a career-best 36 points from senior Markquis Nowell, as Kansas State broke the school record for points in a 116-103 victory at No. 6/6 Texas on Tuesday night to hand the Longhorns their first loss in the brand-new Moody Center before a sold-out crowd of 10,763 fans.
1350kman.com

Game Preview: K-State begins road trip at #6 Texas tonight

KANSAS STATE (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) at 6/6 TEXAS (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) Tuesday, January 3, 2023 >> 8:01 p.m. CT >> Moody Center (10,763) >> Austin, Texas. Longhorn Network / WatchESPN (link here) Lowell Galindo (play-by-play) Lance Blanks (analyst) Jacob Garza (producer) RADIO. K-State Sports Network. Flagships: // KMAN...
1350kman.com

Cats See Another Defensive Player Enter Transfer Portal

With Saturday’s Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama marking the end of the season for Kansas State, another player has placed his name in the transfer portal. 6-foot-4 senior defensive end Cartez Crook-Jones is seeking a school to transfer to for his final year of eligibility. The Grandview, MO, native appeared in only eight games in his time in Manhattan to date, registering four tackles.
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia’s Perfect Offensive Coordinator

Morgantown, West Virginia – To be truly successful at West Virginia, coaches must be willing to think outside the box and use unorthodox methods. The Mountaineers will never out-talent the very top programs in the country and must find gimmicks to compete at the highest level. West Virginia most...
westernkansasnews.com

Morning Roundup Segments | 1-3-2023 | Damar Hamlin Update, Kansas, Kansas State Bowl Recap, and High School News and Notes

Garden City, KS (WesternKansasNews.com) – Listen to the Morning Roundup on 99.9 The Rock with Baylen Hite and Derek Decker from 9 am-10 am. On this morning’s show, the guys talk about MNF and Damar Hamlin’s scary injury then recap Kansas and Kansas State’s bowl losses. Then in the final segment, recap high school sports news from the break and look ahead to a pair of Big 12 matchups tonight for Kansas and Kansas State.
247Sports

WVU Football announces new assistant coach has been hired

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 2, 2022) – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Bilal Marshall has returned to WVU as the newest member of the Mountaineer coaching staff, hired as the receivers coach. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” Brown said....
voiceofmotown.com

The Stain of Shane

Morgantown, West Virginia – Shane Lyons is gone from Morgantown. He’s now 733 miles away in Tuscaloosa, Alabama in his cushy new (old?) job as the Executive Deputy Director of Athletics at the University of Alabama. But the dark cloud that he created will linger over Morgantown, West...
1350kman.com

MHS seniors Schartz, Vikander, Wamego’s Oviatt named to Shrine Bowl

The Kansas Shrine Bowl rosters for this summer’s game in Hays were released Sunday, with Manhattan’s Keenan Schartz and Jaxon Vikander plus Wamego’s Hayden Oviatt being selected. The Manhattan quarterback and linebacker were picked for a West team that will be coached by a staff that includes...
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia’s Koby Le heading to National Combine

Emporia High School sophomore Koby Le will be competing at the National Combine at the All-American Bowl this week at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Le earned an invitation after performing well at the Football University (FBU) Top Gun Showcase in Naples, Fla. in July.
Emporia gazette.com

Cowan in running for Kansas Music Hall of Fame

He’s already in one Hall of Fame. Now Lyon County’s Chuck Cowan waits to learn if he’ll enter another. Cowan is one of 34 finalists for the Kansas Music Hall of Fame. The deadline for balloting by hall members is next Saturday.
1350kman.com

In Focus 1/4/23: Marvin Wade, Brandy Santos, Ryan Courtright, Gina Snyder

On Wednesday’s edition of In Focus we spoke with USD 383 Superintendent Dr. Marvin Wade and board member Brandy Santos. We also spoke with Manhattan Fire Department Assistant Chief of Risk Reduction Ryan Courtright. In our final segment we spoke with Downtown Manhattan Inc. Executive Director Gina Snyder.
KVOE

UPDATE: Emporia woman hospitalized following rollover crash west of Emporia Sunday

An Alabama woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident on the Kansas Turnpike early Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident occurred just after 5:20 pm at KTA mile marker 109 northbound near the Flint Hills cattle pens exit and nearly 20 miles southwest of Emporia. KHP’s crash log says a 2003 Toyota Avalon, driven by 35-year-old Sonsoy Hebel of Boaz, Alabama, was northbound when Hebel lost control of the vehicle and struck a barrier wall.
