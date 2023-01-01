Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1350kman.com
FAST BREAK: K-State proves they are ready for the Big 12 in Austin
CATS BEAT A TOP 10 TEAM & SET PROGRAM RECORD FOR SCORING. K-State scored 116 points, on the road, against a top-ten team. A program record for points in a single game, the record had stood since 1994 when K-State beat Fresno State in the NIT. Askia Jones scored his program record 62 points.
What is WVU's record with Kipp Kissinger refereeing?
Over the weekend, West Virginia was whistled for a season-high 27 fouls and multiple key players were saddled with foul trouble as the Mountaineers struggled with their backups to get anything going in their Big 12 opener. Front and center with many of those calls was referee Kipp Kissinger, as WVU eventually lost the game in overtime. That led to several questions on the message board about WVU's record with Kissinger, and his connection to "The Three Blind Mice" comment from a couple seasons back. EerSports takes a couple minutes to set the record straight, and to look at the last few seasons with Kissinger refereeing WVU games.
1350kman.com
K-State Breaks School Record for Points in 116-103 Win at #6 Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (Kansas State Athletics) – All five starters scored in double figures, including a career-best 36 points from senior Markquis Nowell, as Kansas State broke the school record for points in a 116-103 victory at No. 6/6 Texas on Tuesday night to hand the Longhorns their first loss in the brand-new Moody Center before a sold-out crowd of 10,763 fans.
1350kman.com
Game Preview: K-State begins road trip at #6 Texas tonight
KANSAS STATE (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) at 6/6 TEXAS (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) Tuesday, January 3, 2023 >> 8:01 p.m. CT >> Moody Center (10,763) >> Austin, Texas. Longhorn Network / WatchESPN (link here) Lowell Galindo (play-by-play) Lance Blanks (analyst) Jacob Garza (producer) RADIO. K-State Sports Network. Flagships: // KMAN...
wvsportsnow.com
Ex-WVU G Joe Mazzulla in Attendance for West Virginia-Oklahoma State Game
Former WVU G Joe Mazzulla is in attendance for the West Virginia-Oklahoma State game in Stillwater on Monday night. Mazzulla’s Celtics are in the area to play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. Celtics G Marcus Smart is also in attendance, being an Oklahoma State great.
How will Kansas State Wildcats replace star running back Deuce Vaughn next season?
Chris Klieman will likely turn to these running backs as Kansas State looks to replace Deuce Vaughn next season.
1350kman.com
Cats See Another Defensive Player Enter Transfer Portal
With Saturday’s Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama marking the end of the season for Kansas State, another player has placed his name in the transfer portal. 6-foot-4 senior defensive end Cartez Crook-Jones is seeking a school to transfer to for his final year of eligibility. The Grandview, MO, native appeared in only eight games in his time in Manhattan to date, registering four tackles.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia’s Perfect Offensive Coordinator
Morgantown, West Virginia – To be truly successful at West Virginia, coaches must be willing to think outside the box and use unorthodox methods. The Mountaineers will never out-talent the very top programs in the country and must find gimmicks to compete at the highest level. West Virginia most...
westernkansasnews.com
Morning Roundup Segments | 1-3-2023 | Damar Hamlin Update, Kansas, Kansas State Bowl Recap, and High School News and Notes
Garden City, KS (WesternKansasNews.com) – Listen to the Morning Roundup on 99.9 The Rock with Baylen Hite and Derek Decker from 9 am-10 am. On this morning’s show, the guys talk about MNF and Damar Hamlin’s scary injury then recap Kansas and Kansas State’s bowl losses. Then in the final segment, recap high school sports news from the break and look ahead to a pair of Big 12 matchups tonight for Kansas and Kansas State.
WVU Football announces new assistant coach has been hired
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 2, 2022) – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Bilal Marshall has returned to WVU as the newest member of the Mountaineer coaching staff, hired as the receivers coach. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” Brown said....
voiceofmotown.com
The Stain of Shane
Morgantown, West Virginia – Shane Lyons is gone from Morgantown. He’s now 733 miles away in Tuscaloosa, Alabama in his cushy new (old?) job as the Executive Deputy Director of Athletics at the University of Alabama. But the dark cloud that he created will linger over Morgantown, West...
Setting the record straight on The Three Blind Mice
Setting the record straight on the Three Blind Mice and WVU's record with Kipp Kissinger reffing their games.
1350kman.com
MHS seniors Schartz, Vikander, Wamego’s Oviatt named to Shrine Bowl
The Kansas Shrine Bowl rosters for this summer’s game in Hays were released Sunday, with Manhattan’s Keenan Schartz and Jaxon Vikander plus Wamego’s Hayden Oviatt being selected. The Manhattan quarterback and linebacker were picked for a West team that will be coached by a staff that includes...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia’s Koby Le heading to National Combine
Emporia High School sophomore Koby Le will be competing at the National Combine at the All-American Bowl this week at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Le earned an invitation after performing well at the Football University (FBU) Top Gun Showcase in Naples, Fla. in July.
KVOE
2 Area High School football players selected to play in Shrine Bowl
Two area High School Football players have been selected to play in the Kansas Shrine Bowl. Landon Boss of Osage City will play for the East squad. Ethan Burton of Council Grove will play for the West squad.
West Virginia and Ohio under a flood warning
Some West Virginia and Ohio counties are under a flood advisory. Currently Marshall County, Monroe County and Ohio and Wetzel County are under a flood advisory.
Emporia gazette.com
Cowan in running for Kansas Music Hall of Fame
He’s already in one Hall of Fame. Now Lyon County’s Chuck Cowan waits to learn if he’ll enter another. Cowan is one of 34 finalists for the Kansas Music Hall of Fame. The deadline for balloting by hall members is next Saturday.
West Virginia schools releasing early on Tuesday due to high water
UPDATE: Cameron Elementary School and Cameron High School will be dismissed today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:30 pm because of flooding. All other public schools in Marshall County will dismiss at 1:00 pm due to flooding throughout the county. Some schools in West Virginia are releasing early due to high waters and forecasted […]
1350kman.com
In Focus 1/4/23: Marvin Wade, Brandy Santos, Ryan Courtright, Gina Snyder
On Wednesday’s edition of In Focus we spoke with USD 383 Superintendent Dr. Marvin Wade and board member Brandy Santos. We also spoke with Manhattan Fire Department Assistant Chief of Risk Reduction Ryan Courtright. In our final segment we spoke with Downtown Manhattan Inc. Executive Director Gina Snyder.
KVOE
UPDATE: Emporia woman hospitalized following rollover crash west of Emporia Sunday
An Alabama woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident on the Kansas Turnpike early Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident occurred just after 5:20 pm at KTA mile marker 109 northbound near the Flint Hills cattle pens exit and nearly 20 miles southwest of Emporia. KHP’s crash log says a 2003 Toyota Avalon, driven by 35-year-old Sonsoy Hebel of Boaz, Alabama, was northbound when Hebel lost control of the vehicle and struck a barrier wall.
Comments / 0