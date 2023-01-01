Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County helicopter pilot temporarily blinded by green laser shot into cockpit; man arrested, police say
Florida suspect pointed laser at sheriff's office helicopter, authorities say. A Florida man is potentially facing charges after he repeatedly pointed a laser at a Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter on Sunday night, temporarily blinding and blurring the pilot's vision, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -...
1 person injured, suspect in custody after Daytona Beach shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police quickly tracked down the suspect in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 200 block of South Lincoln Street shortly before 4 p.m. for reports of shots fired. See a map of the area below:. One person on scene was treated...
fox35orlando.com
Arrest made in Daytona Beach after 1 injured in shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - One person was transported to the hospital following a shooting in Daytona Beach on Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 200 Block of S. Lincoln Street late Tuesday afternoon where they discovered the victim had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. There was a large police presence in Daytona Beach's Paris Park neighborhood for several hours before a suspect was taken into custody.
fox35orlando.com
Armed suspect in ski mask robs Orlando auto parts store; search underway, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching for a person they said robbed an Advance Auto Parts store with a firearm and wearing a ski mask, triggering a massive police response on Tuesday night. Officers responded to the store on W. Church Street and John Young Parkway where the suspect...
leesburg-news.com
Vandal arrested after throwing chair through window at Main Street business
A vandal was arrested after throwing a chair through a window at a Main Street business in Leesburg. Officers responded on New Year’s Eve to the 700 block of Main Street after a 911 caller reported that a metal chair had been used to shatter a window at his business, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
ABC Action News
Person of interest in custody after suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A person of interest is in custody after an elderly couple was found dead in what police described as a "random, senseless and ruthless" slaying. WFTV reported that Chief Michael Gibson said Darryl and Sharon Getman were found dead Saturday in their home in Waterman Village in Mount Dora.
fox35orlando.com
Florida officer accused of battery on woman at party, deputies say: 'Mr. Medina knew better'
DAVENPORT, Fla. - A Florida corrections officer was arrested Tuesday after an argument turned physical at a party with friends in Davenport, according to an affidavit. Eric Medina, 33, of Mascotte, an employee of the Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) in Sumter County, was arrested on a battery charge and taken to the Polk County Jail where he was released after posting bail.
fox35orlando.com
Helicopter pilot blinded by laser pointed in cockpit; man arrested, deputies say
A Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter pilot was temporarily blinded after a laser was repeatedly pointed into the cockpit, according to BCSO. The pilot was assisting another police agency in its search for a man allegedly involved in a dispute with a roommate. A 33-year-old man was arrested and booked into jail on felony misuse of a laser light. BCSO said the pilot was evaluated and deemed OK to fly again.
palmcoastobserver.com
FCSO arrests man in connection with Dec. 19 gas station armed robbery
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 21-year-old Volusia County man in connection to the Dec. 19 armed robbery of a Palm Coast gas station. Collin Calvert of Volusia County was arrested on Dec. 29 in connection to the armed robbery of the Mobil gas station on the 200 block of Pine Lakes Parkway in Palm Coast, according to a press release from FCSO. He was initially arrested by the Port Orange Police Department on unrelated charges, but through their investigation, FCSO was able to connect Calvert to the incident, the release said.
WCJB
Marion County firefighter arrested for domestic battery
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An employee of Marion County Fire Rescue was arrested after being accused of strangling a woman. Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to a home on New Year’s Eve in Marion County on a call of a reported battery at a home. Deputies say Joseph Rinaudo, 26, told them the damage done to the property was caused by him but said he did not hurt the victim.
WESH
Orange County officials identify husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County officials have identified two people killed in a shooting. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 7500 block of Fordham Creek Lane just after 1 a.m. on Sunday for a shooting call. Deputies found a woman in her 20s...
Florida woman struck, killed by SUV following rollover crash
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 33-year-old Orlando woman who survived a rollover crash Tuesday was struck and killed shortly after by an SUV when she walked into traffic, according to authorities. The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe west on S.R. 520 near Cocoa Water Plant Road when she […]
WESH
Deputies: Man stabbed, injured in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of the top headlines. The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left a man injured. On New Year's Day, around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 5000 block of Edgewater Drive after receiving reports of gunshots being heard.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach man charged with criminal mischief after throwing cell phone at passing car
1:48 p.m. — 100 block of South Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Breach of peace. Police responded to a fight at a local fast food restaurant after a witness spotted a man get out of a car in the drive-thru and start hitting the window of a truck which was also in line.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Lake County teen Jonathan Torres
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Lake County teenager. Jonathan Torres, 16, was last seen in the area of the 13800 block of Kansas Avenue in Astatula, Florida, wearing a black jacket, light blue pants, and white Nike slides. He has a light-colored birthmark on his right cheek. He may be traveling in a 2009, white Chevrolet Malibu with Florida tag number Y144ZT. The vehicle may have a dent in the driver's door, authorities said.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man jailed on drug charges after traffic stop in Fruitland Park
A Leesburg man was arrested on drug charges late Friday night in Fruitland Park. A Fruitland Park police officer ran a records check on a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Joseph Alexander Godwin and discovered that he was operating an unregistered vehicle which had a plate attached which was registered to another vehicle. A search of Godwin’s vehicle resulted in the officer finding cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
WCJB
A crash left an Ocala teen dead and three others in critical condition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala teen is dead and three others are in critical condition after a wreck late at night on Saturday. According to Florida highway patrol officials, three girls, which were each 17 years old, and a 19-year-old woman were driving on I-75 when the car ran off the road.
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Lost hiker rescued by Orange County deputy after helicopter spots her
A Central Florida hiker called 911 after getting lost near the St. Johns River. Orange County deputies with the Aviation Section were able to spot her and bring her to safety.
ABC Action News
Police investigate suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Police in Lake County are investigating the death of a man and woman at a senior living community apartment. As reported by WFTV, officers responded to a report of potentially suspicious activity at Waterman Village in Mount Dora on Dec. 31. When officers arrived, they...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman jailed without bond on Sumter County warrants
A Leesburg woman has been jailed without bond following her arrest on New Year’s Eve on Sumter County warrants. Elizabeth Chardonay Jergens, 35, was booked on warrants charging her with violating her probation on charges of possession of alprazolam, possession of methamphetamine, possession of amphetamine and possession of fentanyl. She had originally been arrested on those charges this past Feb. 16.
