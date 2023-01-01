ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deltona, FL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Brevard County helicopter pilot temporarily blinded by green laser shot into cockpit; man arrested, police say

Florida suspect pointed laser at sheriff's office helicopter, authorities say. A Florida man is potentially facing charges after he repeatedly pointed a laser at a Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter on Sunday night, temporarily blinding and blurring the pilot's vision, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Arrest made in Daytona Beach after 1 injured in shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - One person was transported to the hospital following a shooting in Daytona Beach on Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 200 Block of S. Lincoln Street late Tuesday afternoon where they discovered the victim had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. There was a large police presence in Daytona Beach's Paris Park neighborhood for several hours before a suspect was taken into custody.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
leesburg-news.com

Vandal arrested after throwing chair through window at Main Street business

A vandal was arrested after throwing a chair through a window at a Main Street business in Leesburg. Officers responded on New Year’s Eve to the 700 block of Main Street after a 911 caller reported that a metal chair had been used to shatter a window at his business, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida officer accused of battery on woman at party, deputies say: 'Mr. Medina knew better'

DAVENPORT, Fla. - A Florida corrections officer was arrested Tuesday after an argument turned physical at a party with friends in Davenport, according to an affidavit. Eric Medina, 33, of Mascotte, an employee of the Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) in Sumter County, was arrested on a battery charge and taken to the Polk County Jail where he was released after posting bail.
DAVENPORT, FL
fox35orlando.com

Helicopter pilot blinded by laser pointed in cockpit; man arrested, deputies say

A Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter pilot was temporarily blinded after a laser was repeatedly pointed into the cockpit, according to BCSO. The pilot was assisting another police agency in its search for a man allegedly involved in a dispute with a roommate. A 33-year-old man was arrested and booked into jail on felony misuse of a laser light. BCSO said the pilot was evaluated and deemed OK to fly again.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

FCSO arrests man in connection with Dec. 19 gas station armed robbery

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 21-year-old Volusia County man in connection to the Dec. 19 armed robbery of a Palm Coast gas station. Collin Calvert of Volusia County was arrested on Dec. 29 in connection to the armed robbery of the Mobil gas station on the 200 block of Pine Lakes Parkway in Palm Coast, according to a press release from FCSO. He was initially arrested by the Port Orange Police Department on unrelated charges, but through their investigation, FCSO was able to connect Calvert to the incident, the release said.
PALM COAST, FL
WCJB

Marion County firefighter arrested for domestic battery

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An employee of Marion County Fire Rescue was arrested after being accused of strangling a woman. Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to a home on New Year’s Eve in Marion County on a call of a reported battery at a home. Deputies say Joseph Rinaudo, 26, told them the damage done to the property was caused by him but said he did not hurt the victim.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Florida woman struck, killed by SUV following rollover crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 33-year-old Orlando woman who survived a rollover crash Tuesday was struck and killed shortly after by an SUV when she walked into traffic, according to authorities. The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe west on S.R. 520 near Cocoa Water Plant Road when she […]
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man stabbed, injured in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of the top headlines. The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left a man injured. On New Year's Day, around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 5000 block of Edgewater Drive after receiving reports of gunshots being heard.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Lake County teen Jonathan Torres

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Lake County teenager. Jonathan Torres, 16, was last seen in the area of the 13800 block of Kansas Avenue in Astatula, Florida, wearing a black jacket, light blue pants, and white Nike slides. He has a light-colored birthmark on his right cheek. He may be traveling in a 2009, white Chevrolet Malibu with Florida tag number Y144ZT. The vehicle may have a dent in the driver's door, authorities said.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man jailed on drug charges after traffic stop in Fruitland Park

A Leesburg man was arrested on drug charges late Friday night in Fruitland Park. A Fruitland Park police officer ran a records check on a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Joseph Alexander Godwin and discovered that he was operating an unregistered vehicle which had a plate attached which was registered to another vehicle. A search of Godwin’s vehicle resulted in the officer finding cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
WCJB

A crash left an Ocala teen dead and three others in critical condition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala teen is dead and three others are in critical condition after a wreck late at night on Saturday. According to Florida highway patrol officials, three girls, which were each 17 years old, and a 19-year-old woman were driving on I-75 when the car ran off the road.
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman jailed without bond on Sumter County warrants

A Leesburg woman has been jailed without bond following her arrest on New Year’s Eve on Sumter County warrants. Elizabeth Chardonay Jergens, 35, was booked on warrants charging her with violating her probation on charges of possession of alprazolam, possession of methamphetamine, possession of amphetamine and possession of fentanyl. She had originally been arrested on those charges this past Feb. 16.
LEESBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy