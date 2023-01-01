Read full article on original website
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly with lingering flurries Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a chilly Tuesday we have another cold day to get through before we begin to warm back up. Temperatures start in the mid 20s, 24 for the Metro, and will warm slowly through the day... with cloudy skies we’ll only manage to warm a handful of degrees to 27 in Omaha... areas to the S will likely reach the low 30s thanks to a bit of sunshine. We’ll see a chance for flurries and a few light snow showers through the day but the main impact is the cold. With a breeze it’ll feel more like the teens all day.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm dumps blanket of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln may have not seen any accumulating snow Tuesday, but a good portion of Nebraska did. Towns in northern Nebraska like O’Neill and Valentine saw the most snow in the winter storm. A good part of the state also saw ice, which covered everything...
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Areas of flurries on a cloudy & chilly day
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds will be very stubborn today and from those clouds we’ll see some rounds of flurries, especially this morning. They likely won’t amount to much but could put a thin coating on some untreated roads. Temperatures won’t move much today either. We start in...
klkntv.com
A few flurries possible Wednesday
A storm system has held Nebraska in a firm grip over the last several days, and we’ve got one more day under its influence. That said, things will be trending in a quieter direction starting Wednesday. A couple of flurries can’t be ruled out on Wednesday. These will primarily...
klkntv.com
Winter storm continues through Tuesday morning
A winter storm is moving across the state tonight leaving behind snow, ice, and rain. The best chance for snow is in the western half of the state. Freezing rain is most likely from the NE corner of Nebraska, through central Nebraska, into SW Nebraska. Thunderstorms will be possible in SE Nebraska overnight, as well.
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - Rain likely Monday with ice north of Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All quiet Sunday evening around the metro. Cloudy skies stuck with us all day, but temperatures still warmed into the middle 40s. We will see the quiet weather continue this evening as we cool into the 30s under cloudy skies. A light northeast breeze will slowly pick up overnight, but conditions will still be dry and reasonably mild by Monday morning.
Tens of thousands of tickets sold for Omaha debut of 'SIX: The Musical'
Omaha Performing Arts says about 20,000 tickets were sold ahead of the musical's debut at the Orpheum.
KETV.com
Better temperature brings crowds to downtown Omaha fireworks show
OMAHA, Neb. — A break in freezing temperatures led crowds to the CHI Health Center for Omaha's New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular. J&M Display's show sent about a thousand shells into the air Saturday night. "When we hit 'start' or 'fire,' it sends a signal out to the shell...
WOWT
Portion of Omaha’s Grover Street to close during the day for 3 weeks
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha street will be closed during the day for the next few weeks. According to Omaha Public Works, Grover Street from South 50th to 60th Streets will be closed from 9 am. to 4 p.m. for three weeks starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. The closure is...
WOWT
Omaha woman arrested after allegedly shooting into air on New Year's Eve
Omaha has once again opened its drop-off sites for Christmas tree disposal. The Omaha Fire Department had a record-breaking year. Hospitals urging Nebraska lawmakers to help financial crisis. Updated: 4 hours ago. Nebraska hospitals urge lawmakers to address financial issues. Ice threat continues north of Omaha tonight. Updated: 5 hours...
WOWT
Omaha offering Christmas tree drop-off sites
The CDC says a new strain of Omicron accounts for 40% of active COVID cases in the US. The Omaha Fire Department had a record-breaking year. Hospitals urging Nebraska lawmakers to help financial crisis. Updated: 11 hours ago. Nebraska hospitals urge lawmakers to address financial issues.
klkntv.com
Temp Tuesdays have officially returned at Runza
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Runza’s Temp Tuesdays are officially back, starting this week. With the purchase of a drink and fries, the 6 a.m. temperature at the coldest Runza location is the price you’ll pay for an original sandwich. Today’s coldest temperature in the fast food restaurant’s...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning expanded into central Nebraska
The Ice Storm Warning has been expanded to include a larger area and will be in effect into Tuesday. In the shaded area, a quarter-inch to half-inch of ice accrual will be possible due to freezing rain. Travel will be difficult to impossible in these areas. The first storm system...
KETV.com
Southwest passengers credit Omaha staff for helping them locate their luggage
OMAHA, Neb. — These days, finding your luggage in an airport is like winning the lottery. Kristi Edgington said, “I called yesterday, and they said that they're here, so hopefully. It's been eight days.”. Several people showed up at Eppley Airfield Monday afternoon in luck. “It's been a...
KETV.com
Methodist Women's hospital celebrates the first Omaha baby born in 2023
OMAHA, Neb. — Methodist Women's Hospital celebrates the first Omaha baby born in the new year. Caroline Frances Swanson is just days old and already in the spotlight. Her mother, Melissa, and father, Ben, said, "She's the best. She's perfect, just adorable." The 7-pound, 10-ounce baby girl was born...
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol urges caution amid winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as a winter storm impacts nearly the entire state Monday and Tuesday. North central Nebraska is predicted by the National Weather Service to see roughly one foot of snow, and several inches are expected in other areas.
3 News Now Latest Update | January 3 | 7 AM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023.
WOWT
Omaha Fire Department sees record-breaking year for emergency calls
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a record-breaking year for Omaha firefighters and paramedics in 2022. The Omaha Professional Fire Fighters Association estimates the Omaha Fire Department responded to more than 68,000 emergency calls last year, which is an all-time high. It’s a 12%increase over 2020 and a 33% increase...
WOWT
Plattsmouth man left with severe burns after home lost in fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is recovering in the burn unit after his home lit up in flames. “If I didn’t get out I wouldn’t have made it,” Kirk Fleming said. Kirk Fleming had lived in his house for the past 12 years. “He likes to...
