ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
numberfire.com

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) suiting up for Hornets Monday

The Charlotte Hornets will have Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) available for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith Jr. missed the entire month of December with an ankle injury, but it appears he is now ready to start working his way back into the fold for the Hornets. Smith...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) available for Bulls on Monday

Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. will play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jones was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll suit up to kick off 2023 despite a sprained left ankle. In 25 games this season, Jones is averaging 5.5 points, 2.3...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Colts' Sam Ehlinger will start at quarterback in Week 18

Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday said Monday that quarterback Sam Ehlinger will start in the team's Week 18 game against the Houston Texans. Saturday said Monday that Week 17 starter Nick Foles (ribs) will not be available for the game after suffering a painful rib injury last week, meaning Ehlinger will make his third career start in Week 18.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Suns leave Josh Okogie off Monday lineup

The Phoenix Suns did not list Josh Okogie in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Okogie will move to the bench Monday with Landry Shamet (Achilles) back in the starting lineup. Our models project Okogie for 13.4 fantasy points in today's contest, with 5.6 points, 2.8...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Bills-Bengals Week 17 contest will not resume this week

The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 game will not be resumed this week. The contest was suspended on Monday night after defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The NFL hasn't made a decision on the possible resumption of the game and they haven't made any changes to the Week 18 schedule.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Bills-Bengals Week 17 game temporarily suspended Monday

Monday's Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals has been temporarily suspended. Monday's game is currently in a temporary suspension after Bills defender Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. Both teams have walked to the locker room to discuss whether to continue tonight's game as we wait for news of Hamlin's health.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Duncan Robinson (hamstring) questionable for Heat Monday night

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Robinson is dealing with a left hamstring strain. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 10:30 p.m. tipoff.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 1/3/23

Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
UTAH STATE
numberfire.com

Kings' Malik Monk (shoulder) questionable for Tuesday

The Sacramento Kings listed Malik Monk (shoulder) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Monk is dealing with a new shoulder injury, so it will be important to monitor his status as the Kings prepare for tomorrow's contest. If he is able to play, our models project Monk...
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater (finger) uncertain for Sunday

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (finger) is uncertain for Week 18 against the New York Jets on Sunday. Bridgewater was diagnosed with a dislocated pinky finger on his throwing hand after exiting last week's loss to the New England Patriots. His status for Week 18 will depend on if he can grip the football well enough to throw. Tua Tagovailoa remains sidelined with a concussion, so if Bridgewater is unavailable, Skylar Thompson will likely start for Miami in a must-win game. In related news, the Dolphins signed Mike Glennon to their practice squad on Wednesday.
NEW YORK STATE
numberfire.com

Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) good to go Monday night

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) will play in the team's Monday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. James has been working through an ankle issue for some time now, but he'll suit up tonight as the Lakers take on the Hornets. James has a $10,800 salary on FanDuel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Zion Williamson (hamstring) ruled out for Pelicans' Wednesday matchup

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (hamstring) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Williamson will not be available after he suffered a hamstring injury on Monday night. Expect Naji Marshall to play an increased role while Williamson is sidelined. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 483.7...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Lakers' Lonnie Walker (knee) questionable on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Walker is dealing with a knee injury and is questionable to face the Heat on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 25.8 against Miami. Walker's Wednesday projection includes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Chicago's Javonte Green (knee) ruled out on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Javonte Green (knee) will not play in Wednesday's contest versus the Brooklyn Nets. Green will miss his second straight game after he was ruled out with knee soreness. Expect Derrick Jones Jr. to see more time off the bench on Wednesday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (quad) probable for Miami's Wednesday matchup

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) is probable for Wednesday's game versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Martin is expected to play on Wednesday after he was designated as probable. In 24.8 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 19.1 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 8.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Tyus Jones (illness) added to Grizzlies injury report

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones (illness) is now questionable for Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Jones is a new addition to a lengthy Grizzlies' injury report with a non-COVID illness. John Konchar stands to benefit if Jones is ruled out Wednesday. numberFire's models project Jones for 21.6 minutes and...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy