Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts (shoulder) limited on Wednesday
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) was a limited participant on Wednesday. While Wednesday's session was a walk-through, Hurt's limited participation is a encouraging sign towards a potential return from his shoulder injury. In a matchup against a New York Giants' defense allowing 16.4 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks,...
numberfire.com
Bills-Bengals Week 17 game temporarily suspended Monday
Monday's Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals has been temporarily suspended. Monday's game is currently in a temporary suspension after Bills defender Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. Both teams have walked to the locker room to discuss whether to continue tonight's game as we wait for news of Hamlin's health.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
numberfire.com
Chris Duarte (ankle) questionable for Pacers on Wednesday
Indiana Pacers shooting guard Chris Duarte (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Duarte has been added to the injury report with left ankle soreness and is questionable to face the 76ers on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 16.1 minutes against Philadelphia.
numberfire.com
Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) available for Bulls on Monday
Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. will play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jones was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll suit up to kick off 2023 despite a sprained left ankle. In 25 games this season, Jones is averaging 5.5 points, 2.3...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Wednesday 1/4/23: Can the Bulls Cover Against the Surging Nets?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Royce O'Neale (illness) probable on Wednesday
Brooklyn Nets small forward Royce O'Neale (illness) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. O'Neale is on track to return after the veteran missed one contest with an illness. In 31.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project O'Neale to score 23.0 FanDuel points. O'Neale's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (quad) probable for Miami's Wednesday matchup
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) is probable for Wednesday's game versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Martin is expected to play on Wednesday after he was designated as probable. In 24.8 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 19.1 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 8.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Joe Harris (knee) available Monday for Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets gaurd Joe Harris will play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Harris is dealing with left knee soreness, which is why he landed on the injury report coming into the week. However, as the probable tag foreshadowed, he has received the green light to take the floor.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Javonte Green (knee) out Monday versus Cavs
The Chicago Bulls have ruled out Javonte Green (knee) for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green will sit out Monday's game as he recovers from his knee injury. Green has been averaging 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per 36 minutes so far this season.
numberfire.com
Markieff Morris (illness) available on Wednesday for Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets forward/center Markieff Morris (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Morris has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Chicago on Wednesday. Morris is averaging 4.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 9.4 FanDuel points per game this season. His salary is...
numberfire.com
Heat's Duncan Robinson (finger) out on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (finger) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Robinson has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Lakers on Wednesday night due to a finger sprain. His next chance to play will come against the Phoenix Suns on Friday.
numberfire.com
Suns leave Josh Okogie off Monday lineup
The Phoenix Suns did not list Josh Okogie in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Okogie will move to the bench Monday with Landry Shamet (Achilles) back in the starting lineup. Our models project Okogie for 13.4 fantasy points in today's contest, with 5.6 points, 2.8...
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) suiting up for Hornets Monday
The Charlotte Hornets will have Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) available for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith Jr. missed the entire month of December with an ankle injury, but it appears he is now ready to start working his way back into the fold for the Hornets. Smith...
numberfire.com
Miami's Haywood Highsmith not in starting five Monday
The Miami Heat did not list Haywood Highsmith in their lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Highsmith started with Caleb Martin (quad) sidelined, but will return to the bench tonight with Martin back in the starting five. Highsmith has a $4,200 salary on FanDuel and is averaging...
numberfire.com
Bobby Portis operating in bench role for Milwaukee on Tuesday night
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the Washington Wizards. Portis will come off the bench after Giannis Antetokounmpo was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 24.6 expected minutes, our models project Portis to record 12.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
numberfire.com
Naz Reid (back) questionable for Minnesota on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Reid is dealing with back spasms and is questionable to face Portland on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.6 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Reid's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Mavericks' JaVale McGee (illness) available on Thursday
Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics. McGee has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Boston on Thursday. McGee is averaging 8.3 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater (finger) uncertain for Sunday
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (finger) is uncertain for Week 18 against the New York Jets on Sunday. Bridgewater was diagnosed with a dislocated pinky finger on his throwing hand after exiting last week's loss to the New England Patriots. His status for Week 18 will depend on if he can grip the football well enough to throw. Tua Tagovailoa remains sidelined with a concussion, so if Bridgewater is unavailable, Skylar Thompson will likely start for Miami in a must-win game. In related news, the Dolphins signed Mike Glennon to their practice squad on Wednesday.
