wdsm710.com
Police Investigate Shooting At Duluth Bar
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police are investigating a shooting incident at the Break Room Bar in Duluth on New Year’s Eve. Responding officers determined that a fight broke out between two individuals and one shot at the other. There were no injuries reported in the incident that...
boreal.org
Trial begins for Duluth man charged in toddler’s murder
After being delayed several times, a Duluth toddler’s murder case is finally getting its day in court. Jordan Carter is charged with Second Degree Murder in the death of 3-year-old Cameron. The boy died in September, 2020. To read the full story, visit the Northern News Now website here.
FOX 21 Online
boreal.org
Bomb squad removes explosives from Iron Range home on New Year’s Eve
One person was arrested on the Iron Range after police found and removed explosives from the home. According to authorities, officers from the East Range Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on 1st Street E in Aurora on December 31, 2022. During the search a homemade incendiary...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Police: 2 injured in fight involving knife in Morgan Park
8:30 P.M. UPDATE: Duluth Police now say the injuries weren’t from a stabbing, but rather a fight involving a knife. The department called the injuries “minor wounds/cuts.” A statement from a department spokesperson goes on to say, “no one was apprehended as this incident appears to be a disagreement between parties involved who were underage drinking. The investigation remains active and ongoing.”
Popular Sub Sandwich Shop Opening Second Duluth Location In Kenwood
Get ready to feast! A popular fast food chain is expanding with a new location in the Kenwood area of Duluth and it will be the second one in the area! 2023 is going to be an exciting year. I am all about the more options, the better when it...
trfradio.com
Injury Reported in Single Vehicle Accident Sunday
An Iron area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Sunday in Saint Louis County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Renee Joan Brandt, (34) was injured when the southbound 2004 Ford Explorer she was driving went off a snow and ice covered roadway at Highway 53 and 9th Avenue West. According to the report the vehicle landed on its side. Brandt was taken to Virginia Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. She was wearing a seat-belt at the time of the accident reported just before 2pm.
boreal.org
Weekly Conservation Officer Reports for Northern Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 3, 2023. CO Curtis Simonson (Int?l Falls #2) reports spending time this past week monitoring trapping activity and checking anglers on area lakes and rivers. CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports conditions on area waterways and trails continue to hamper snowmobile...
WDIO-TV
Affordable Duluth housing projects currently in the works for 2023
Housing is a significant issue, but recently the Housing and Redevelopment Authority are working on affordable Duluth housing projects. Currently 100 new housing units are coming to Duluth for low income families, those experiencing homelessness and people with disabilities. Jill Keppers the Executive Director of the Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority further explained the upcoming affordable Duluth housing.
boreal.org
Winter storm Monday night to Tuesday night
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 2, 2023. A winter storm will impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over most likely from east-central Minnesota into northern Wisconsin. There has been a southward shift in the storm track and snowfall amounts have decreased.
I Didn’t Know I Needed Two Fishing Licenses To Fish Minnesota & Wisconsin Border Waters
Here's something I didn't know for a long time. It turns out I was violating fishing regulations for years because of an incorrect assumption I had made. I told some fishing friends about it, and they didn't know it either. I live in Superior, Wisconsin. Between Duluth, Minnesota & Superior,...
boreal.org
Woman found dead with no shoes or jacket after being reported missing in Duluth
A 71-year-old woman reported missing in Duluth was found dead on Friday. Duluth Police Department confirmed Friday evening that the body of Diane Poole had been found, with no foul play suspected. Poole, who suffers from dementia, had been reported missing having last been seen in the area of Mesaba...
WDIO-TV
Candidate announces run for Superior City Council
Garner Moffat has announced his plans to run for a seat on the Superior City Council. Moffat is seeking representation for the third district. Candidates for this race must submit at least 20 unique signatures of registered voters in their district to qualify. Moffat submitted 112 signatures. In addition to...
boreal.org
Forecast snowfall
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 3, 2023. Here's a look at forecast snowfall today through Thursday.
boreal.org
“We’ll make it through”: North Shore businesses still reeling after winter storm
Quinn Gorham - Northern News Now - December 29, 2022. A week after a severe winter storm slammed Minnesota’s North Shore, several businesses are busy rebuilding. Superior Citrus, a Two Harbors-based business that provides local produce to farmer’s markets around the area, lost its entire greenhouse in last week’s storm.
boreal.org
Winter storm continues today
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 4, 2023. Winter storm continues today. Snow will be heavy at times from mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Slight chance of freezing rain NW WI with minor ice accumulation less than five hundredths of an inch. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been extended until 6 PM this evening. Snow will gradually taper off this afternoon and evening, except for lake-effect snow areas of northwest Wisconsin where light snow will continue through Thursday.
boreal.org
Why does Duluth graduate more Native physicians than almost any other medical school in the U.S.?
Photo: The Center for Native American and Minority Health at the University of Minnesota Medical School's Duluth Campus. Sheila Mulrooney Eldred - Sahan Journal - January 2, 2023. Since it opened in 1972, the medical school’s Duluth campus has prioritized Native American education. It’s also believed to be the only...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Bishop Daniel Felton reacts to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in Rome on Saturday morning, Bishop Daniel Felton of the Diocese of Duluth released the following statement. “Dear brothers and sisters,. Early this morning, we learned of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, and we...
Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona.The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin's home in Bullhead City.Rowell and Wallin lived in Cromwell, Minnesota, but were staying with Wallin.Police were alerted to the killings by neighbors who were supposed meet up with Albright, Rowell and Wallin. When the three failed to show up and didn't respond to texts, the neighbors went to Wallin's home and discovered the bodies when looking through the window.Investigators say they didn't know Albright's motive for the killings.
