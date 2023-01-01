ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solano County, CA


KTVU FOX 2

PG&E mobilizes extra crews as storm threatens to bring high wind gusts

OAKLAND - Pacific Gas & Electric says they've mobilized more than 3,000 workers, including contractors and 16 mutual aid crews from other West Coast power companies to help with the storm system that is set to whip through Northern California starting Wednesday. High wind alerts are set to begin Wednesday...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hoisting up sandbags ahead of the Bay Area storm

KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales gives a tour of the Alameda County Public Works station in Dublin as a series of storms are pounding the Bay Area. She's hoisting up a 15-pound bag of sand.
DUBLIN, CA
KRON4 News

North Bay business closes Wednesday due to storm

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, concerns about the impending storm prompted a business to shut down for the day, and the CHP issued a warning: If you don't have to go out, don't.   One section of Highway 101 in Larkspur right before the turn-off for the San Rafael-Richmond Bridge is always […]
LARKSPUR, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mudslides block travel, cause headaches for East Bay residents

FREMONT, Calif. - Mudslides and flooding are wreaking havoc for residents in southern Alameda County. The California Highway Patrol closed CA-84, also known as Niles Canyon Road, Wednesday morning because of landslides and flooding. All lanes are closed between Mission Boulevard in Fremont to Pleasanton-Sunol Road in Sunol. Residents who...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area storm updates: live blog

A major storm is expected to begin drenching the Bay Area and whipping the region with strong winds on Wednesday. The atmospheric river is likely to cause significant flooding, topple trees in saturated soil and knock out electricity. But the rain will continue overnight and be followed by subsequent storms...
KTVU FOX 2

Wednesday's storm expected to impact all forms of travel

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The approaching atmospheric river is certain to make travel challenging, no matter how a person plans to get around. Tuesday night travel on Hwy. 101 saw traffic moving slowly over mostly dry pavement. But Wednesday, experts said the commute is likely to be more of a slog than a crawl.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area storm timeline: When the heaviest rains will hit

OAKLAND, Calif. - Since Christmas, the Bay Area and beyond has been hit with rain. And on Wednesday, there will be a lot more. In fact, meteorologists say that Northern California will be socked with a winter storm system over the next 10 days, except for a brief break on Friday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Felton Grove residents bracing for major mud cleanup after this week's rainstorms

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Residents in the Santa Cruz Mountains held a community meeting Monday night to discuss emergency response plans for this week's storms. People in the Felton Grove community gathered so they could talk about what to do before and after Wednesday’s storm. Not everyone here has lived through this before, so they want to get out as much information as possible.
FELTON, CA
oaklandca.gov

City of Oakland Prepares for Another Severe Storm, Encourages Residents and Businesses to Prepare to Prevent Flooding

With the National Weather Service forecasting heavy rain and high winds on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning, the City of Oakland is preparing for additional flooding, debris flows, and downed trees. City of Oakland Public Works (OPW) crews continue to work through a backlog of 311 requests due to the recent rains and will continue to prevent, mitigate, and respond to stormy weather impacts. The City has distributed 15,000 free sandbags since Sunday.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Here's when the next atmospheric river will flood SF Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Are you ready for round two? Another atmospheric river with flood-triggering downpours will unleash more destruction across the San Francisco Bay Area this week. “The heaviest rain is set to fall early Wednesday morning, the result of another atmospheric river that is tapping into a very rich plume of moisture […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area jurisdictions declare local emergencies as latest atmospheric river arrives

Santa Cruz County, already reeling from ongoing storm damage before the New Year's atmospheric river, was among the jurisdictions declaring a local emergency ahead of the latest wave of wet weather hitting the region Wednesday. The cities of San Jose and Danville, as well as San Mateo County, have each proclaimed a local emergency in response to the latest atmospheric river storm. The local emergency declaration allows jurisdictions to expedite their disaster response.Damage from storms last Friday and Saturday caused an estimated $10 million in damage in Santa Clara County, according to a press release from county administrative officer Carlos Palacios....
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

City of San Jose proclaims state of emergency ahead of storm's arrival, evacuation orders for the unhoused

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The City of San Jose declared a state of emergency on Tuesday in preparation for Wednesday's atmospheric river weather event. San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan urged residents to prepare appropriately for the heavy rains. In addition, the city has issued a mandatory evacuation order for unhoused people living along creek beds, San Jose Police Department announced Tuesday evening. The mayor's proclamation was signed by City Manager Jennifer Maguire.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Photos: ‘Bomb cyclone' begins forming off California coast

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — “As we prepare for the incoming weather, lets take a moment to pause and look at the visible imagery and marvel at what Mother Nature is sending our way,” the National Weather Service Bay Area wrote Tuesday afternoon. The image shows the beginnings of a “bomb cyclone” formation over the Pacific […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

