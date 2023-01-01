Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E mobilizes extra crews as storm threatens to bring high wind gusts
OAKLAND - Pacific Gas & Electric says they've mobilized more than 3,000 workers, including contractors and 16 mutual aid crews from other West Coast power companies to help with the storm system that is set to whip through Northern California starting Wednesday. High wind alerts are set to begin Wednesday...
KTVU FOX 2
Crews clear trees threatening power lines ahead of next atmospheric river
Wind gusts of up to 60 mph could topple trees in the next wave of Bay Area rainstorms headed this way Wednesday. In the Oakland hills, PG&E crews are clearing some problematic trees threatening power lines.
KTVU FOX 2
Hoisting up sandbags ahead of the Bay Area storm
KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales gives a tour of the Alameda County Public Works station in Dublin as a series of storms are pounding the Bay Area. She's hoisting up a 15-pound bag of sand.
North Bay business closes Wednesday due to storm
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, concerns about the impending storm prompted a business to shut down for the day, and the CHP issued a warning: If you don't have to go out, don't. One section of Highway 101 in Larkspur right before the turn-off for the San Rafael-Richmond Bridge is always […]
KTVU FOX 2
Mudslides block travel, cause headaches for East Bay residents
FREMONT, Calif. - Mudslides and flooding are wreaking havoc for residents in southern Alameda County. The California Highway Patrol closed CA-84, also known as Niles Canyon Road, Wednesday morning because of landslides and flooding. All lanes are closed between Mission Boulevard in Fremont to Pleasanton-Sunol Road in Sunol. Residents who...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area storm updates: live blog
A major storm is expected to begin drenching the Bay Area and whipping the region with strong winds on Wednesday. The atmospheric river is likely to cause significant flooding, topple trees in saturated soil and knock out electricity. But the rain will continue overnight and be followed by subsequent storms...
KTVU FOX 2
Wednesday's storm expected to impact all forms of travel
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The approaching atmospheric river is certain to make travel challenging, no matter how a person plans to get around. Tuesday night travel on Hwy. 101 saw traffic moving slowly over mostly dry pavement. But Wednesday, experts said the commute is likely to be more of a slog than a crawl.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area storm timeline: When the heaviest rains will hit
OAKLAND, Calif. - Since Christmas, the Bay Area and beyond has been hit with rain. And on Wednesday, there will be a lot more. In fact, meteorologists say that Northern California will be socked with a winter storm system over the next 10 days, except for a brief break on Friday.
KTVU FOX 2
Weekend storm sets stage for more destruction as next wet wave hits Wednesday
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Bay Area was walloped by a storm over the weekend that produced mudslides and flooding, setting the stage for even more destruction. The storm approaching Wednesday is big and powerful in its own right. The coming storm — an atmospheric river, or if you prefer the...
KTVU FOX 2
Power outages persist across Bay Area, Danville residents frustrated over flooding
DANVILLE, Calif. - It has already been a nightmare start to the new year for some Danville residents. The neighborhood in the area of Brookside Drive flooded during Saturday’s historic rains, damaging homes and leaving the streets covered in thick mud. "I couldn’t believe it," said resident Diana Yuen....
Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
KTVU FOX 2
Felton Grove residents bracing for major mud cleanup after this week's rainstorms
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Residents in the Santa Cruz Mountains held a community meeting Monday night to discuss emergency response plans for this week's storms. People in the Felton Grove community gathered so they could talk about what to do before and after Wednesday’s storm. Not everyone here has lived through this before, so they want to get out as much information as possible.
NBC Bay Area
‘The Problem Is Too Much, Too Fast': Officials Keep Eye on Rising Reservoirs
Recent storms have filled up reservoirs across the drought-stricken Bay Area and California, but that may be a cause for concern with more wet weather on the way. As NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Kari Hall points out, a reservoir at 100% capacity now means the rain in the forecast will have nowhere to go except downstream.
oaklandca.gov
City of Oakland Prepares for Another Severe Storm, Encourages Residents and Businesses to Prepare to Prevent Flooding
With the National Weather Service forecasting heavy rain and high winds on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning, the City of Oakland is preparing for additional flooding, debris flows, and downed trees. City of Oakland Public Works (OPW) crews continue to work through a backlog of 311 requests due to the recent rains and will continue to prevent, mitigate, and respond to stormy weather impacts. The City has distributed 15,000 free sandbags since Sunday.
Here's when the next atmospheric river will flood SF Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Are you ready for round two? Another atmospheric river with flood-triggering downpours will unleash more destruction across the San Francisco Bay Area this week. “The heaviest rain is set to fall early Wednesday morning, the result of another atmospheric river that is tapping into a very rich plume of moisture […]
San Jose declares state of emergency, some unhoused residents told to evacuate
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose declared a state of emergency Tuesday due to the massive storm set to hit the Bay Area on Wednesday. As part of the declaration, the city told unhoused people who live near creeks to evacuate. After heavy rains battered the area over the weekend, there […]
Bay Area jurisdictions declare local emergencies as latest atmospheric river arrives
Santa Cruz County, already reeling from ongoing storm damage before the New Year's atmospheric river, was among the jurisdictions declaring a local emergency ahead of the latest wave of wet weather hitting the region Wednesday. The cities of San Jose and Danville, as well as San Mateo County, have each proclaimed a local emergency in response to the latest atmospheric river storm. The local emergency declaration allows jurisdictions to expedite their disaster response.Damage from storms last Friday and Saturday caused an estimated $10 million in damage in Santa Clara County, according to a press release from county administrative officer Carlos Palacios....
KTVU FOX 2
City of San Jose proclaims state of emergency ahead of storm's arrival, evacuation orders for the unhoused
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The City of San Jose declared a state of emergency on Tuesday in preparation for Wednesday's atmospheric river weather event. San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan urged residents to prepare appropriately for the heavy rains. In addition, the city has issued a mandatory evacuation order for unhoused people living along creek beds, San Jose Police Department announced Tuesday evening. The mayor's proclamation was signed by City Manager Jennifer Maguire.
Collapsed roads, flooded houses, sewage overflow: What the Bay Area is dealing with post storm
"I'm not sure what we're going to do from here," Some residents had flooded basements, others had sewage water flooding their streets while businesses dealt with power outages.
Photos: ‘Bomb cyclone' begins forming off California coast
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — “As we prepare for the incoming weather, lets take a moment to pause and look at the visible imagery and marvel at what Mother Nature is sending our way,” the National Weather Service Bay Area wrote Tuesday afternoon. The image shows the beginnings of a “bomb cyclone” formation over the Pacific […]
