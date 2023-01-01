ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardens man, 61, dies in two-vehicle crash at city intersection

By Jasmine Fernández, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
PALM BEACH GARDENS — A 61-year-old Palm Beach Gardens man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon at a city intersection, police said.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen Baruch of Palm Beach Gardens was traveling west on Donald Ross Road shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, approaching the Parkside Drive intersection at the Palm Beach Gardens-Jupiter border. When he got to the intersection, for unknown reasons he veered his 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV directly into the path of an eastbound 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Daniel Hudnet, 51, of Jupiter.

Baruch’s front passenger's-side corner collided into Hudnet’s driver’s-side rear corner. After the collision, Baruch continued driving south through all three lanes of eastbound traffic, over a concrete curb and up a grassy embankment, before coming to a final stop in a landscaped area south of the pavement’s edge on Donald Ross Road, deputies said. Hudnet’s pickup truck rotated counterclockwise, as he continued eastbound before stopping.

Baruch sustained injuries in the crash, and was transported to Jupiter Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:20 p.m. Hudnet was unhurt.

Jasmine Fernández is a journalist covering Delray Beach and Boca Raton at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at jfernandez@pbpost.com and follow her on Twitter at @jasminefernandz. Help support our work. Subscribe today.

