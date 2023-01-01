ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

WSBS

UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts

Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Worcester: $440,000 for a four-bedroom home

Brandon Weyant acquired the property at 19 Marwood Road, Worcester, from Neil G Ryan Castronovo and Virginia R Castronovo on Dec. 12, 2022, for $440,000 which represents a price per square foot of $202. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 7,237-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Westborough: $840,000 for a four-bedroom home

Ashish Saxena and Pooja Saxena bought the property at 5 Crownridge Road, Westborough, from Yukun Ren and Zhongfeng Liu on Dec. 12, 2022. The $840,000 purchase price works out to $281 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Former Leoni Wire plant in Westover Airpark eyed by truss maker

CHICOPEE — A manufacturer of building trusses has plans to locate in the former Leoni Wire factory at 301 Griffith Road in Westover Airpark North. GFI Partners, a Boston-based real-estate company that owns warehouse and industrial properties, bought the 152,000-square-foot factory from Leoni Wire parent company Leonische of North America for $8.5 million.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $440,000 in Worcester

Halldor Arnarson bought the property at 29 Hurtle Avenue, Worcester, from Brynja Einarsdottir on Dec. 16, 2022. The $440,000 purchase price works out to $325 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement and sits on a 12,588-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium in South Hadley sells for $330,000

Richard Jolivet and Sheila Jolivet acquired the property at 9 Olde Plains holw., South Hadley, from Volodimyr Duzhko and Maria V Arsenieva on Dec. 14, 2022, for $330,000 which represents a price per square foot of $230. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additional units have recently been...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house sells in Worcester for $375,000

Kirk Vanacore and Kimberly Vanacore bought the property at 122 Moreland Street, Worcester, from Chad A Dawkins and Janice M Dawkins on Dec. 15, 2022, for $375,000 which represents a price per square foot of $343. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 23,702 square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Holyoke for $655,000

Rachel Sadler and Christopher Wilson bought the property at 90 Pleasant Street, Holyoke, from Kenneth A Foley and Jodi L Cutler on Dec. 13, 2022, for $655,000 which works out to $136 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an underground/basement. There’s also a pool in the backyard and one parking space. The unit and sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

