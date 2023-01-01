Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Ponderosa Steakhouse will not open in Western Mass., parent company says
An erroneous report circulating online suggested that two new locations of the Ponderosa Steakhouse would open in Chicopee and West Springfield respectively — something the steakhouse’s parent company, FAT Brands, has confirmed is false. In a statement to MassLive, FAT Brands’ Director of Corporate Communications Erin Mandzik said...
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
Boland’s Irish pub prepares to open in Worcester’s Canal District
Over the last several months, Stephen Porter and his partners have transformed the Rock Bar’s colorful walls featuring decals of musicians like Jimmy Page into the Irish Pub Boland’s. The bar’s decor is fairly unembellished compared to what it used to be, highlighting the building’s brick walls and...
MassLive.com
Tower Square partners buy former Springfield federal courthouse, 1550 Main St., for $6 million
SPRINGFIELD — Two of the owners of Tower Square and its revitalized downtown Marriott hotel have purchased the adjacent former federal courthouse buildings from MassDevelopment. “We control two of the best class A office spaces in the city,” said new owner Vidhyadhar “Vid” Mitta. Mitta and...
Conn. cannabis shops to open soon, Mass. businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
Westfield’s ‘unsung heroes’ work hard for local veterans (Letters)
My name is Stephen Burrell. I am a vet living here in Westfield, Massachusetts. As the year draws to a close I am compelled to let the city of Westfield know of unsung heroes both in the Westfield Veterans Services and Westfield Vet Aid who both work hand-in-hand with the mayor’s office.
MassLive.com
Sale closed in Worcester: $440,000 for a four-bedroom home
Brandon Weyant acquired the property at 19 Marwood Road, Worcester, from Neil G Ryan Castronovo and Virginia R Castronovo on Dec. 12, 2022, for $440,000 which represents a price per square foot of $202. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 7,237-square-foot lot.
MassLive.com
Sale closed in Westborough: $840,000 for a four-bedroom home
Ashish Saxena and Pooja Saxena bought the property at 5 Crownridge Road, Westborough, from Yukun Ren and Zhongfeng Liu on Dec. 12, 2022. The $840,000 purchase price works out to $281 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional...
Three western Massachusetts officers suspended for violating the Commission’s standards
Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission has suspended 15 law enforcement officers, including three local ones.
Former Leoni Wire plant in Westover Airpark eyed by truss maker
CHICOPEE — A manufacturer of building trusses has plans to locate in the former Leoni Wire factory at 301 Griffith Road in Westover Airpark North. GFI Partners, a Boston-based real-estate company that owns warehouse and industrial properties, bought the 152,000-square-foot factory from Leoni Wire parent company Leonische of North America for $8.5 million.
Connecticut’s first recreational pot dispensaries to open next week
In just one week, nine of Connecticut's first recreational marijuana dispensaries will open their doors to customers. But how will this affect dispensaries in our area?
Single family residence sells for $440,000 in Worcester
Halldor Arnarson bought the property at 29 Hurtle Avenue, Worcester, from Brynja Einarsdottir on Dec. 16, 2022. The $440,000 purchase price works out to $325 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement and sits on a 12,588-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands...
Western Mass New Year’s baby born in Greenfield: Welcomed into the world at 12:13 a.m.
GREENFIELD – As the clock ticked away to the end of Dec. 31, Jennifer Hein was giving birth at Baystate Franklin Medical Center and suddenly realized her son had a chance to be a New Year’s 2023 baby. At 12:13 a.m. Jack Kenneth Hein, the son of Jennifer...
Westfield charter meeting Wednesday to review proposals for committee vacancies
WESTFIELD — The City Council’s Ad-Hoc Charter Committee will discuss draft proposals for how to handle mid-term vacancies on elected boards at its next meeting on Wednesday. The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. in City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 59 Court St.,...
Condominium in South Hadley sells for $330,000
Richard Jolivet and Sheila Jolivet acquired the property at 9 Olde Plains holw., South Hadley, from Volodimyr Duzhko and Maria V Arsenieva on Dec. 14, 2022, for $330,000 which represents a price per square foot of $230. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additional units have recently been...
MassLive.com
Single-family house sells in Worcester for $375,000
Kirk Vanacore and Kimberly Vanacore bought the property at 122 Moreland Street, Worcester, from Chad A Dawkins and Janice M Dawkins on Dec. 15, 2022, for $375,000 which represents a price per square foot of $343. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 23,702 square-foot lot.
MassLive.com
Single family residence sells in Holyoke for $655,000
Rachel Sadler and Christopher Wilson bought the property at 90 Pleasant Street, Holyoke, from Kenneth A Foley and Jodi L Cutler on Dec. 13, 2022, for $655,000 which works out to $136 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an underground/basement. There’s also a pool in the backyard and one parking space. The unit and sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
What will be closed on January 2nd
New Year's Day is on January 1st, but what does that mean for Monday?
Truck removed from lake in Warwick
The Warwick Fire Department was called Sunday afternoon to a car that went through the ice at Sheomet Lake.
Body recovered after four-hour search of Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester
WORCESTER — Worcester Fire Department divers recovered a body from Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday afternoon, city officials said. The body, which was not identified pending notification of next of kin, was recovered at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday. Divers began searching the lake shortly after 10 a.m. after receiving a report...
MassLive.com
