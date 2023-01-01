ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
MassLive.com

Will NFL postpone Patriots-Bills Week 18 game? Troy Vincent doesn’t rule it out

While the Patriots began preparing for Week 18 in Buffalo on Wednesday, it’s still not clear whether the game will be played this weekend. Following Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest on Monday night in Cincinnati, the Bills might not be ready to return to the field less than a week later. The safety needed CPR and an AED on the field at Paycor Stadium and was whisked away in an ambulance. As of Wednesday afternoon, Hamlin remained in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
MassLive.com

Family of Damar Hamlin sends message after Bills player’s scary injury, collapse

The family of Damar Hamlin has released a statement thanking fans, medical personnel and the teams involved after Buffalo Bills defensive back collapsed on the field Monday night. The 24-year-old player remains in a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest following a hit. The incident rocked...
MassLive.com

Bengals coach reveals heartbreaking words from Bills coach after Damar Hamlin injury

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor knew his team’s game against the Buffalo Bills wasn’t going to be resumed on Monday night. Speaking for the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed due to cardiac arrest, Taylor had some eye-opening comments to the dire situation that unfolded. Hamlin needed CPR and the use of an AED on the field before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
New York Post

Spoiling Dolphins’ playoff push is all Jets have left

For a while, it looked like this Week 18 matchup between the Jets and Dolphins could be a win-and-in playoff game for the two teams. But both teams are enduring five-game losing streaks. The Jets are already eliminated, and the Dolphins need to beat the Jets and have the Patriots lose to the Bills to make it. The Jets can spoil Miami’s playoff hopes. “One thing I love about this league is that when those players put those helmets on, they’re professionals — they get it,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “The idea that players tank, they don’t show up, they don’t...
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick dodges question on Robert Kraft’s reported unhappiness with Patriots offense

Shortly before kickoff of Sunday’s pivotal game against the Dolphins game, Albert Breer dropped a new report about the future of the Patriots offense. On NBC Sports Boston’s pregame show, the NFL insider said owner Robert Kraft has begun to tell people inside the facility at Gillette Stadium that he’s unhappy with the offensive coaching staff that’s been spearheaded by Matt Patricia this season, and that significant changes could be made on that side of the ball.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

