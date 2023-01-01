Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Will NFL postpone Patriots-Bills Week 18 game? Troy Vincent doesn’t rule it out
While the Patriots began preparing for Week 18 in Buffalo on Wednesday, it’s still not clear whether the game will be played this weekend. Following Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest on Monday night in Cincinnati, the Bills might not be ready to return to the field less than a week later. The safety needed CPR and an AED on the field at Paycor Stadium and was whisked away in an ambulance. As of Wednesday afternoon, Hamlin remained in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
The News Tribune
A powerful Seahawks Wednesday: Damar Hamlin on minds, ‘but we know what we signed up for’
Team physician, leader in sports cardiology Jonathan Drezner led a team meeting. DK Metcalf, Quandre Diggs say NFL risk worth it.
Tom Brady will be a Raider, John Henry will sell Red Sox - 2023 predictions | Matt Vautour
Exciting news to ponder as you read by annual picks column for 2023. You can put your money where my mouth is now that sports betting will be legal in Massachusetts. I’ve got a good feeling about these picks. This is my year. The other years have simply been leading up to this collection of obviously flawless predictions.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
MassLive.com
Family of Damar Hamlin sends message after Bills player’s scary injury, collapse
The family of Damar Hamlin has released a statement thanking fans, medical personnel and the teams involved after Buffalo Bills defensive back collapsed on the field Monday night. The 24-year-old player remains in a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest following a hit. The incident rocked...
Bengals coach reveals heartbreaking words from Bills coach after Damar Hamlin injury
Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor knew his team’s game against the Buffalo Bills wasn’t going to be resumed on Monday night. Speaking for the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed due to cardiac arrest, Taylor had some eye-opening comments to the dire situation that unfolded. Hamlin needed CPR and the use of an AED on the field before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Spoiling Dolphins’ playoff push is all Jets have left
For a while, it looked like this Week 18 matchup between the Jets and Dolphins could be a win-and-in playoff game for the two teams. But both teams are enduring five-game losing streaks. The Jets are already eliminated, and the Dolphins need to beat the Jets and have the Patriots lose to the Bills to make it. The Jets can spoil Miami’s playoff hopes. “One thing I love about this league is that when those players put those helmets on, they’re professionals — they get it,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “The idea that players tank, they don’t show up, they don’t...
Celtics’ game against Nuggets delayed due to uneven rim after Rob Williams dunk
The Celtics and Nuggets went through one of the more interesting oddities of the NBA season on the first day of the 2023 calendar year. With 6:43 left in Sunday’s game in Denver, the officials stopped the game because the rim was uneven. That led to a lengthy delay...
Bill Belichick dodges question on Robert Kraft’s reported unhappiness with Patriots offense
Shortly before kickoff of Sunday’s pivotal game against the Dolphins game, Albert Breer dropped a new report about the future of the Patriots offense. On NBC Sports Boston’s pregame show, the NFL insider said owner Robert Kraft has begun to tell people inside the facility at Gillette Stadium that he’s unhappy with the offensive coaching staff that’s been spearheaded by Matt Patricia this season, and that significant changes could be made on that side of the ball.
NFL: Everything is being considered with schedule
NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent said that “everything is being considered” when it comes to the postponed Bills at Bengals game Monday night and how to proceed with the NFL schedule moving forward.
Community Ambulance on standby at Raiders game, react to Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
When you go to a football game, you are often busy with the excitement surrounding it. However, there is a lot of prep that goes behind the scenes to keep players safe.
Why Malcolm Brogdon believes Celtics ‘relaxed’ before blowout loss to Thunder
In between matchups with a pair of MVP candidates in Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic, the Celtics probably thought they could it easy on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, especially after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a late scratch due to illness. Instead, the Thunder made all kinds of history...
Joe Mazzulla explains how Celtics handled bizarre delay in fourth quarter of loss to Nuggets
Joe Mazzulla was back on the Celtics bench for the first time in three games on Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets when he was a witness to one of those bizarre sequences in an NBA game this season. Mazzulla and the rest of his team watched and waited helplessly...
Jaylen Brown explains Bones Hyland altercation in Celtics loss to Nuggets: ‘Just two guys competing’
Bones Hyland was having his way with the Celtics for much of the second half in the Nuggets’ win on Sunday night over Boston and Jaylen Brown decided to do something about it in the fourth quarter. The athletic wing picked up Hyland, who scored 17 points off the...
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum is a top-5 NBA player, soccer star Kylian Mbappe says
Jayson Tatum’s firmly part of the MVP conversation this season, elevating his game to new heights while leading the Celtics to the best record in the league. While Boston has struggled over the past month, Tatum’s numbers remain stellar coming off his first-team All-NBA nod from last season.
Magic Johnson: Celtics might be East’s best team, but Nets are ‘most dangerous’
While the Celtics still boast one of the best records in the NBA, they’ve undoubtedly stumbled over the past month as they’ve put up a 5-7 record over the past month. The most recent blip was the blowout 150-117 loss to the Thunder where the C’s were embarrassed by one of the youngest teams in the league.
Joe Mazzulla feels Celtics gave up in historic blowout loss to Thunder
Joe Mazzulla got straight to the point when asked whether he believed the Celtics gave up in their 150-117 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night which also featured a Marcus Smart ejection. “Yeah we did, they played harder than us the entire game,” Mazzulla told reporters in...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0