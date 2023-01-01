For a while, it looked like this Week 18 matchup between the Jets and Dolphins could be a win-and-in playoff game for the two teams. But both teams are enduring five-game losing streaks. The Jets are already eliminated, and the Dolphins need to beat the Jets and have the Patriots lose to the Bills to make it. The Jets can spoil Miami’s playoff hopes. “One thing I love about this league is that when those players put those helmets on, they’re professionals — they get it,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “The idea that players tank, they don’t show up, they don’t...

30 MINUTES AGO